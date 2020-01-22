FIFE LAKE — Forest Area standout shortstop Chase Ingersoll thinks his parents must have driven him a couple thousand miles this summer and fall visiting schools and showcases.
But now that that’s over, Ingersoll expects to sign his letter of intent with Aquinas College of the NAIA in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning to play shortstop and second base.
Ingersoll said he will begin in the Saints JV program, but could have a chance at varsity by the end of the season if he’s hitting well enough.
He’ll play under recently named head coach Chris LaMange, who previously was the longtime head coach at East Grand Rapids High School. LaMange took over for Doug Greenslate this past June, retiring after 18 seasons with the Saints, to become the program’s third head coach since 1979.
“He was serious and a nice guy,” Ingersoll said. “He wants his program to go somewhere and that’s what I want to come in and do.”
Ingersoll said he chose Aquinas after considering Siena Heights, and Lawrence Tech. He wasn’t recruited by either school until this summer when Ingersoll played with the Northern Michigan Dogmen out of Boyne City. While he says it was still a lot of fun, a focus was put on getting players out there who truly wanted to play college baseball.
With the Dogmen came bigger tournaments with more coaches and recruiters present, one of which happened to be on Aquinas’ varsity field.
“That was a pretty cool experience for me, and I would say it seemed to work out,” Ingersoll said.
Ingersoll said he plans to pursue a business degree at Aquinas. Eventually he wants to return to Traverse City and become a realtor.
Outside of baseball, Ingersoll started at quarterback for the Warriors this past season, and is currently leading their basketball program as well. In December, Ingersoll joined the 1,000-point club with Forest Area’s game against Pellston. He’s on pace to become the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball later this season.
For the Warriors on the diamond this coming season, however, Ingersoll hopes to contribute en route to a District title and stay at the top of their conference with Gaylord St. Mary.
“Our district is very winnable this year, and it was last year,” Ingersoll said. “I don’t see why we couldn’t finish top two or three.”
Forrest Area opens their season with Mesick, April 9.
