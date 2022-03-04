LAKE LEELANAU — James Hearne passed away over two years ago.
He remains with his Lake Leelanau St. Mary teammates to this day.
The Eagles presented his framed No. 1 jersey to Hearne’s parents as part of a pregame parents night ceremony. St. Mary listed an extra player on the game roster — “JH-Never Forgotten.”
Then St. Mary went out and played like it had an extra player on the court, topping Buckley 66-52 in a wild matchup of two of the top Division 4 teams in northern Michigan in Thursday’s varsity boys basketball game at the Dick and Marty Baker Gymnasium in Lake Leelanau.
“That was very special to us, especially that senior class,” St. Mary junior point guard Dylan Barnowski said. “I was pretty close with them. That senior class was very close with him. And we’re close with the family still. We appreciate them being here and doing that for us, too.”
Hearne died May 26, 2020, at age 16. Thursday would have been his final home basketball game at St. Mary.
“We’ll get some kids that are having a down day and will be like, ‘Hey, you have to do this for James,’” St. Mary head coach Matt Barnowski said. “It gets our energy back going and we remind them that he’s up there watching, so it was pretty special.”
Once the frenetic, up-and-down game started, the first 10 buckets either changed the lead or forced a tie. At the end of that stretch, Buckley junior point guard Jackson Kulawiak picked up his fourth foul 3:22 into the game. That altered the game’s path, as well as the Bears’ offense.
Kulawiak averages nearly nine points a game and is the area’s fifth-leading player in assists at 4.9 per game (Barnowski leads the area at 7.5).
“I credit our freshman Luke Bramer for that,” Dylan Barnowski said. “He stepped in there, and he took some charges on that kid. That was impressive. That helped us a lot because it took one of their main scores out of the game.”
Buckley (14-5) led 10-8 when Kulawiak’s fourth whistle came on a push-off drawn by Bramer. Then Lake Leelanau’s 20-4 run over the next 7:50 put the Eagles up 28-14 on Barnowski’s baseline drive.
An 8-0 Bears spurt to end the second quarter, highlighted by a Tyler Milarch 3-pointer, drew Buckley as close as seven points before Barnowski hit a 3-pointer coming off a screen for a 36-26 halftime edge.
The Eagles’ lead wouldn’t shrink lower than six, 40-34 after a Milarch up-and-under move with 3:45 left in the third quarter. LLSM re-established a double-digit lead on August Schaub’s left-handed layup with 5:53 remaining.
Barnowski led all scorers with 29 points, along with five rebounds and four assists. Shawn Bramer added 20 points, 12 rebounds and two assists and Schaub contributed 12 points, six rebounds and three assists, despite some early foul trouble of his own.
Buckley was whistled for 20 fouls to Lake Leelanau’s 10, and the Eagles attempted 20 free throws to the Bears’ eight. Both Ty Breithaupt and Tyler Milarch fouled out in the last two minutes. Jackson Kulawiak did not after picking up four fouls in the first 3:22.
“They’re a good team,” Matt Barnowski said. “We were fortunate enough to get them into foul trouble early. Getting Jackson out of the game early really benefited us. He’s their controller, and you could see in the fourth quarter he runs their offense pretty well.”
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (16-4) won 14 of its last 15 games after a 2-3 start.
Buckley, meanwhile, hadn’t played for almost two weeks, with both of last week’s games postponed to this week. The Bears close out the regular season Friday, hosting Suttons Bay.
“We had a little rust to knock off,” Buckley head coach Jared Milarch said. “It’s one of those nights and you just have to learn from and get better from and deal with and we’ll do that.”
The Suttons Bay game last week didn’t get played after Kyle Kaczanowski dunked so hard in practice that one of the supports came off Buckley’s hoop. Last week’s ice storm postponed the St. Mary contest.
“It’s probably our most anticipated game this whole season,” Dylan Barnowski said. “We wanted to come out and play these guys.”
Barnowski still has to run extra in the Eagles’ next practice after making a bet with his father that he’d do a four-line drill for every point Buckley freshman Landon Kulawiak scored above 10. Landon Kulawiak, averaging 17 points a game as a freshman, put up 13 Thursday.
Kaczanowski led Buckley with 14 points, four boards and three blocks, hitting 7-of-14 from the field. Landon Kulawiak scored 13 to go with six rebounds and three assists on 4-for-8 shooting. Tyler Milarch pitched in 11 points.
The Eagles and Bears are the top two seeds in their district at Forest Area, with the Eagles awaiting the winner of Traverse City Christian and Suttons Bay, while the Bears draw the winner of Leland and Forest Area.
“St. Mary is a great team,” Jared Milarch said. “They’re going to test you every time you come in the gym. They did that tonight. We know what we need to work on, and I hope to see them again next Friday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.