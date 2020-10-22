Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. Areas of patchy fog. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers likely. Areas of patchy fog. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.