BY JAMES COOK jcook@record-eagle.com

PREP FOOTBALL

State finals schedule/results

Friday, Nov. 29

D8: Beal City (12-1) vs. Reading (12-1), 10 a.m.

D2: Muskegon Mona Shores (11-2) vs. Detroit Martin Luther King (10-2) , 1 p.m.

D6: Maple City Glen Lake (12-1) vs. Monroe St. Mary (11-1), 4:30 p.m.

D4: Grand Rapids Catholic Central (12-1) vs. Detroit Country Day (13-0), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

D7: Pewamo-Westphalia (13-0) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (12-0) ,10 a.m.

D1: Brighton (11-2) vs. Davison (11-2), 1 p.m.

D5: Lansing Catholic (12-1) vs. Almont (13-0), 4:30 p.m.

D3: Muskegon (13-0) vs. River Rouge (12-1), 7:30 p.m.

8-Player Finals, Superior Dome, Marquette

Saturday, Nov. 23

D1: Colon 26, Suttons Bay 14

D2: Pickford 48, Portland St. Patrick 15

