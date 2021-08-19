football17.jpg

prep football

2021 area scrimmage schedule

Thursday, Aug. 19

10:00a — Manton, Manistee, Harrison at Kingsley (JV scrimmage to follow at 1 p.m.)

10:30a — TC Central, TC St. Francis, Saginaw Swan Valley at Mt. Pleasant

11:00a — Grayling, Reed City, Beal City at Clare

2:00 — Cadillac at Big Rapids, with Ludington, Belding, Lakeview

3:00 — Onekama at Bear Lake (in Brethren)

3:00 — Kalkaska, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Tri County, Roscommon at Lake City

4:00 — Gaylord, Alma, Corunna, Newaygo at Alma College

5:00 — McBain, East Jordan, North Muskegon at Glen Lake

5:00 — Benzie Central, Farwell at Pine River

6:00 — TC West, Okemos, Jackson at Lansing Catholic Central

6:00 — Gaylord St. Mary at Mio

7:00 — Elk Rapids, Mancelona, Chippewa Hills, Mason County Central at Frankfort

Friday, Aug. 20

10:00a — Mesick, Pellston, Rudyard at Pickford

Noon — Charlevoix at Cheboygan

3:00 — Suttons Bay, Brethren, Wyoming Tri Unity, Portland St. Patrick at Manistee Catholic

ODDS

MLB

Thursday

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

Philadelphia -207 at ARIZONA +179

at CINCINNATI -240 Miami +195

Milwaukee -215 at ST. LOUIS +185

at L.A. DODGERS -240 N.Y. Mets +195

American League

at TAMPA BAY -300 Baltimore +235

L.A. Angels -127 at DETROIT +112

Seattle -154 at TEXAS +139

Oakland -154 at CHI SOX +139

Houston -192 at KANSAS CITY +167

MLB

L.A. Angels 8, Detroit 2

Los Angeles Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Ohtani dh 3 1 1 0 Grossman rf 4 0 1 1

Fletcher 2b 6 1 1 0 Schoop 2b 5 0 2 1

Walsh 1b 2 1 0 0 Cabrera 1b 2 0 0 0

J.Iglesias ss 5 1 2 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0

Marsh cf 5 0 2 1 Núñez dh 4 0 0 0

Mayfield 3b 3 1 1 1 H.Castro ss 4 0 0 0

Adell lf 5 1 1 4 W.Castro lf 4 0 1 0

Suzuki c 5 1 2 1 Greiner c 3 2 2 0

Lagares rf 5 1 2 0 Reyes cf 4 0 1 0

Totals 39 8 12 7 Totals 34 2 7 2

Los Angeles 101 000 006 — 8

Detroit 001 010 000 — 2

E—Schoop (9). LOB—Los Angeles 13, Detroit 9. 2B—Suzuki (6), Marsh (6), Lagares (18), Greiner (4). HR—Adell (1), Suzuki (4). SB—Ohtani (18).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles

Bundy 4 2/3 3 2 2 2 3

Warren 1 1/3 3 0 0 1 1

Cishek 1 0 0 0 1 1

Mayers W,3-4 2 1 0 0 0 4

Detroit

Mize 4 4 2 2 4 4

Funkhouser 1 1 0 0 1 1

Jiménez 1 1 0 0 1 2

Fulmer 1 1 0 0 0 2

Cisnero 1 1 0 0 0 2

Soto L,4-3 2/3 4 6 5 2 1

Krol 1/3 0 0 0 1 1

WP—Mize, Funkhouser.

Umpires—Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Beck; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T—3:30. A—24,714 (41,083).

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you