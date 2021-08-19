prep football
2021 area scrimmage schedule
Thursday, Aug. 19
10:00a — Manton, Manistee, Harrison at Kingsley (JV scrimmage to follow at 1 p.m.)
10:30a — TC Central, TC St. Francis, Saginaw Swan Valley at Mt. Pleasant
11:00a — Grayling, Reed City, Beal City at Clare
2:00 — Cadillac at Big Rapids, with Ludington, Belding, Lakeview
3:00 — Onekama at Bear Lake (in Brethren)
3:00 — Kalkaska, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Tri County, Roscommon at Lake City
4:00 — Gaylord, Alma, Corunna, Newaygo at Alma College
5:00 — McBain, East Jordan, North Muskegon at Glen Lake
5:00 — Benzie Central, Farwell at Pine River
6:00 — TC West, Okemos, Jackson at Lansing Catholic Central
6:00 — Gaylord St. Mary at Mio
7:00 — Elk Rapids, Mancelona, Chippewa Hills, Mason County Central at Frankfort
Friday, Aug. 20
10:00a — Mesick, Pellston, Rudyard at Pickford
Noon — Charlevoix at Cheboygan
3:00 — Suttons Bay, Brethren, Wyoming Tri Unity, Portland St. Patrick at Manistee Catholic
ODDS
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -207 at ARIZONA +179
at CINCINNATI -240 Miami +195
Milwaukee -215 at ST. LOUIS +185
at L.A. DODGERS -240 N.Y. Mets +195
American League
at TAMPA BAY -300 Baltimore +235
L.A. Angels -127 at DETROIT +112
Seattle -154 at TEXAS +139
Oakland -154 at CHI SOX +139
Houston -192 at KANSAS CITY +167
MLB
L.A. Angels 8, Detroit 2
Los Angeles Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ohtani dh 3 1 1 0 Grossman rf 4 0 1 1
Fletcher 2b 6 1 1 0 Schoop 2b 5 0 2 1
Walsh 1b 2 1 0 0 Cabrera 1b 2 0 0 0
J.Iglesias ss 5 1 2 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0
Marsh cf 5 0 2 1 Núñez dh 4 0 0 0
Mayfield 3b 3 1 1 1 H.Castro ss 4 0 0 0
Adell lf 5 1 1 4 W.Castro lf 4 0 1 0
Suzuki c 5 1 2 1 Greiner c 3 2 2 0
Lagares rf 5 1 2 0 Reyes cf 4 0 1 0
Totals 39 8 12 7 Totals 34 2 7 2
Los Angeles 101 000 006 — 8
Detroit 001 010 000 — 2
E—Schoop (9). LOB—Los Angeles 13, Detroit 9. 2B—Suzuki (6), Marsh (6), Lagares (18), Greiner (4). HR—Adell (1), Suzuki (4). SB—Ohtani (18).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Bundy 4 2/3 3 2 2 2 3
Warren 1 1/3 3 0 0 1 1
Cishek 1 0 0 0 1 1
Mayers W,3-4 2 1 0 0 0 4
Detroit
Mize 4 4 2 2 4 4
Funkhouser 1 1 0 0 1 1
Jiménez 1 1 0 0 1 2
Fulmer 1 1 0 0 0 2
Cisnero 1 1 0 0 0 2
Soto L,4-3 2/3 4 6 5 2 1
Krol 1/3 0 0 0 1 1
WP—Mize, Funkhouser.
Umpires—Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Beck; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T—3:30. A—24,714 (41,083).