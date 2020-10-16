TRAVERSE CITY — Lightning struck twice at Thirlby Field on Friday night.
One started the game, and another nearly ended it.
The Traverse City West Titans jumped on the Cadillac Vikings right away, forcing a fumble and scoring a defensive touchdown on the first play from scrimmage Friday. The weather didn’t cooperate all night as the game was stopped twice because of lighting, but the Titans held on for a 45-27 victory.
The win locked up second place in the Big North Conference for the Titans. Traverse City Central finished the BNC season undefeated after taking down Gaylord 60-7 Friday to win back-to-back conference titles.
Christian Boivin led the way with four rushing touchdowns on 97 yards. Paddy O’Connor caught a touchdown and ran one in for the Titans. Brandon Konchek tossed for 178 yards on 11-for-16 passing and two scores — Mel Frechette was the beneficiary of the last touchdown.
The Vikings were unable to get things going after the second lightning delay and the Titans poured two touchdowns on to insure the victory.
The Titans (4-1, 4-1 BNC) will have a rematch with Petoskey, Friday.
MORE FOOTBALL
Gaylord St. Mary 58
Bellaire 6
Gaylord SM: Conrad Korte 5 car., 111 rush yds, 2 rush TD; Chris Koscielniak 61 pass yds, pass TD, 10 tackles; Dom Keister 61 rec. TD, INT; Brody Jeffers rush TD; Tristin Glasby rush TD; Donovan Blust rush TD; JT Greenier 28-yd rec. TD; Gavin Bebble pass TD, rush TD; Dylan Acevedo 10 tackles, INT.
UP NEXT: Gaylord St. Mary (4-1) at Hillman, Friday.
Kingsley 40
Sault Ste. Marie 6
Kingsley: Connor Schuler rush TD; Evan Douglass 5-for-7 passing, 67 pass yds, 2 pass TD, rush TD; Aiden Shier 2 pt conv.; Brett Peterson 30-yd rec. TD, 10 tackles; Owen Graves 123 rush yds, 2 rush TD; Gage Hessem rush TD; Joe Lewis 10 tackles, TFL; Alex Smith fumble rec..
UP NEXT: Kingsley (5-0, 5-0 NMFL-Legends) at Benzie Central, Friday.
Joburg 52
East Jordan 0
Joburg: Preston Marlatt 2 rush TD, 82 rush yds; Logan May 2 rush TD, 52 rush yds, 9 tackles; Shawn Zioborn 61-yd rec. TD, 12 tackles; Sheldon Huff 2 rush TD, 135 rush yds, 18 tackles; Jason Richter rec. TD, 75 rec. yds, 10 tackles; Henry Baker 33 rush yds; Tommy Runyan 8 tackles.
Charlevoix 55
Elk Rapids 0
Charlevoix: Caleb Stuck 43 rush yds, rush TD, 7-for-11 passing, 104 pass yds, 2 pass TD, INT; Phil Sterrett 10 car., 105 rush yds, rush TD, 2 tackles, INT; Luke Snyder 4 rush TD, 13 car., 126 rush yds, 11 tackles, sack; Evan Solomon 2 rec., 2 rec. TD, 29 rec. yds; Pat Sterrett 41 rec. yds.
UP NEXT: Charlevoix (5-0) at Glen Lake, Friday.
Boyne City 55
Harbor Springs 0
Boyne City: Kaden Jewett 95-yd kickoff ret. TD; Bobby Hoth 2 rush TD; Jacob Bush 3 rush TD; Jack Neer 2 pass TD; Aaron Bess 2 rec. TD.
UP NEXT: Boyne City (2-2) hosts Mancelona, Friday.
Houghton Lake 38
Manton 14
Manton: Caleb Moore 96 rec. yds, 2 rec. TD; Lucas McKernan 114 pass yds, 15 tackles, 2 pass TD; Ben Paddox 13 tackles.
UP NEXT: Manton (0-5) hosts Rogers City, Friday.
Frankfort 38
Tawas 36 F/OT
Frankfort: Jack Stefanski 146 rush yds, 4 rush TD; Adam Mills 108 rush yds, rush TD, 10 tackles; Connor Sharp INT; scored with 45 seconds to go, got 2 pt to put into overtime. attempted a field goal, scored first, got two points, but stopped a 2 yd run for the 2-pt conv.
UP NEXT: Frankfort (2-3) hosts East Jordan, Friday.
Grayling 41
Cheboygan 6
Grayling: Hunter Ventline 10-for-15 passing, 182 pass yds, 3 pass TD; Dylan Cragg 5 rec., 67 rec. yds, 4 rec. TD; Drew Kanary 4 rec., 47 rec. yds, 8 tackles; David Millikin 15 car., 201 rush yds, 3 rush TD, 47-yd rec. TD, 9 tackles; Reid Cvitkovich 5 tackles.
Glen Lake 18
Benzie Central 0
Glen Lake: Jacob Pleva 25 rush yd, Connor Ciolek 132 pass yds, 43 rush yds; Brody Allen 22 rush yds, rush TD; Finn Hogan 3 rec., 37 rec. yds; Jon Popp FG.
Benzie Central: Ike Koscielski 63 rush yds; Sam Ross 45 rush yds; Seth Wilkinson 29 rec. yds; Michael Steponavich 10 tackles.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake hosts Charlevoix; Benzie Central at Kingsley, Friday.
TC Central 60
Gaylord 7
TC Central wins back-to-back BNC titles
TC Central: Josh Burnham 3-for-4 passing, 141 pass yds, 2 pass TD, 49 rush yds, 2 rush TD, 4 tackles; Austin Bills 8 car., 147 rush yds, 3 rush TD; Ryan Royston 5 car., 73 rush yds; Sam Schmitt 12 yd rush TD; Carson Hall 73 rec. yds, rec. TD, 3 tackles; Dante Williams 68-yd rec. TD, 2 tackles, INT.
UP NEXT: TC Central (5-0, 5-0 BNC) at Macomb Dakota, Friday.
Suttons Bay 33
Mesick 0
Mesick: Gabe Parrish 5-for-13 passing, 140 pass yds; Cole Spencer 73 rec. yds; John Teachout 60 rec. yds, 5 tackles; Matt Fuller 10 tackles, fumble rec.; Ben Parrish 6 tackles.
Suttons Bay: Hugh Periard 78 rush yds, rush TD; Shawn Bramer 149 rush yds, 3 rush TD; Steven Bolger 18 rush yds, rush TD; Nate DeVol 55 pass yds; Michael Wittman blocked punt; Jake Murphy fumble rec.; Brayden Opie blocked punt; Matt Kohler 8 tackles, 2 fumble rec.; game was called after halftime because of weather.
UP NEXT: Mesick host Bellaire, Friday; Suttons Bay (5-0) at Manistee CC, Friday.
Manistee 21
Ludington 20
Manistee: No Stats reported.
