SAULT STE. MARIE — The Cadillac Vikings couldn’t escape the snow with a three hour trip to Sault St. Marie on Saturday.
However, the Vikings escaped the Upper Peninsula with their first district title since 2013 and a 21-6 win over Sault Ste. Marie.
“Really happy with our players development throughout the season,” Vikings head coach Cody Mallory said after the win.
The Soo struck first on a 75-yard touchdown run on their very first possession, they went on to miss the extra point. That is all they would get.
The Cadillac defense brought the heat on the cold November afternoon and shut down the Blue Devils the rest of the game.
“We were on a snow covered field and when you make mistakes it is hard to correct it,” Mallory said. “But our guys got into playing their style of defense the rest of the game and it turned out good. The defense really came to play.”
Tipp Baker put the Vikings on top in the second quarter with a 1-yard plunge to open the scoring for Cadillac.
The Vikings took the 7-6 lead into the halftime break and kept grinding through the snow in the second half to put up some insurance points.
Noah Cochrane skirted his way into the endzone from 22-yards out and Aden Gurden scored on a 1-yard dive to spread the lead to 21-6 by the end of the third quarter.
The defense held tough and sent the Vikings to the regional final against Grand Rapids Catholic Central next Friday.
Baker led the defense with 11 tackles. Ryan Warner totaled five tackles and a fumble recovery and Collin Johnston tallied six tackles for Cadillac.
Alec Barczewski snagged a 53-yard reception in a critical point in the second half and added five tackles.
FOOTBALL
Iron Mountain 48
Charlevoix 20
Charlevoix fell behind 48-0 before Alan Ritter was able to get the Rayders on the board with a 94-yard kick return touchdown.
Charlevoix (7-4): Alan Ritter 9 car., 69 rush yards, rush TD, 94-yard kickoff return TD, 14 tackles; Cole Wright 11 car., 56 rush yards, rush TD; Jacob Mueller 4 rec., 37 rec, yards; Luke Snyder 14 tackles, INT; Dimitrii Bell 10 tackles; Tyler Ostrum sack.
Football roundup
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.