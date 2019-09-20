ONEKAMA — Onekama’s loss to Suttons Bay came with a big pay-off.
The Portagers, who replaced Forest Area with Suttons Bay this week after the Warriors canceled their season ahead of the Warrior Game, raised over $10,000 for the Manistee County Veterans Endowment Fund.
Suttons Bay, meanwhile, earned a 20-14 win in the battle of two of the area’s top eight-player football squads who will play a second time in a Week Eight clash that will count toward the conference standings.
The Norsemen held Onekama’s potent offense to 129 yards, in large part to Suttons Bay’s offense dominating time of possession and allowing the Portagers to touch the ball only twice in the second half.
Bryce Opie completed 9 of 15 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown and ran 13 times for 112 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Lucas Mikesell rushed for 69 yards and an 8-yard TD and caught two passes for 67 yards, including a 48-yard pass from Opie in the fourth quarter to take the lead.
Michael Wittman led the Norse defense with 16 tackles, while Cesar Ramirez had 10 tackles in addition to 1.5 sacks and five catches for 52 yards. Michael Loucks made nine stops and Cam Knaub eight. Loucks and Knaub each recovered a fumble.
Onekama’s scores both came in the first quarter, on a Luke Mauntler 4-yard run and a Matthew Mallison 43-yard blocked punt return. Taylor Bennett led the Portagers in rushing with 57 yards.
Wade Sedlar had 9.5 tackles, Dalron Gray 8.5 and Bennett eight.
Benzie Central 28
Elk Rapids 14
Benzie Central scored one touchdown in every quarter to beat Elk Rapids 28-14.
Benzie Central: Ike Koscielski 4-for-7 passing, 51 yards, 15 carries for 94 yards, 2 TDs, 2 PATs; Spencer Steeves 8 carries, 49 yards, TD, 9 tackles; Sam Ross 31 rush yards, TD, 5 tackles; Chris Dunlop interception; Joe Orfe sack.
Elk Rapids: Gordie LaFontaine 10-for-25 passing, 116 yards, TD, 6-yard TD run; Marlin Starkey 5 catches, 96 yards,. TD; Luke Henderson 7 tackles; Caleb Melton 8 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Elks (2-2) host Mancelona, Friday; the Huskies (2-2) travel to Cheboygan, which defeated Kalkaska 44-0.
Joburg-Lewiston 40
St. Ignace 0
Johannesburg-Lewiston held last year’s division Player of the Year, Garrett Rickley, to only 24 yards in a 40-0 rout of St. Ignace.
“Our O-line, we’re small, but we road grade people,” Cardinals head coach Joe Smokevitch said.
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Sheldon Huff 16 carries, 110 yards, 1 TD, 11 tackles; Logan Finnerty 11 carries, 77 yards, 2 TDs, INT, 6 tackles; Preston Marlatt pick-six INT; Matt Ross 6 tackles, sack; Ryne Bennett 2 sacks; Henry Baker 68 rush yards, 5 tackles; Tommy Runyan 5 tackles, sack; Garrett May 5 tackles; Austin Carroll 42 rush yards, 5 tackles, sack.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (4-0, 2-0 NMFL Legacy) travel Friday to Tawas.
Boyne City 42
Grayling 7
Boyne City held Grayling to seven first downs and 134 yards of total offense in a 42-7 victory, winning the Ramblers’ second straight game.
Boyne City: Pete Calcaterra 3-for-7 passing, 110 yards, 1 TD, 23 rush yards, 2 TD, 64-yard INT return for TD (2 INTs total); Bobby Hoth 3 catches, 110 yards, TD, 51 rush yards, 2 TD; Phon Nguyen 68 rush yards; Josh Robinson 14 tackles, sack; Sean Little INT; Nick Aown 8 tackles; Ally Herrick 6-6 PAT.
Grayling: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (2-2) travel to Menominee, Friday.
Glen Lake 53
Frankfort 7
Glen Lake limited Frankfort to 17 yards rushing in a 53-7 victory.
Glen Lake: Reece Hazelton 6-8 passing, 107 yards, 2 TD; Isaac Sterzer 4 carries, 109 yards, 3 TDs; Jonathan Wright 3 carries, 45 yards, 85-yard kick-return TD; Hunter Case 5 carries, 45 yards, 2 TDs; Jackson Ciolek 2 catches, 61 yards, TD; Finn Hogan 2 catches, 25 yards, TD, 5 tackles; C.J. Helfrich 7 tackles; Ben Kroll 3 TFL; Jon Popp INT
Frankfort: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (4-0) host Gladstone, Friday; the Panthers (2-2) host Charlevoix.
Charlevoix 14
East Jordan 7
Charlevoix: Cole Wright TD; Alan Ritter TD, INT; Jacob Mueller 2-point conversion reception from Wright; Dimitrii Bell 10 tackles; Luke Stuck 8 tackles, 2 sacks.
East Jordan: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (0-4) host Inland Lakes, Friday; the Rayders (3-1) travel Friday to Frankfort.
Alpena 41
Cadillac 38
Cadillac: Tipp Baker 16 rushes, 130 yards, 3 TDs; Collin Johnston 7 carries, 110 yards, 2 TDs; Aden Gurden 11 carries, 68 yards; Alec Barczewski 25-yard TD catch; Libby Lloyd 2 PATs.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (2-2) host Lake Odessa Lakewood, Friday.
Pine River 37
Manton 29
Manton: Lane Helsel 316 yards passing, 2 TD, rush TD; Jacob Haun 76 receiving yards, TD, 70 rush yards, 2-point conversion run; Kaleb Moore 136 receiving yards, 76-yard TD catch; Cole Regnerus 97 receiving yards, 15 tackles; Jacob Rupert 11 tackles; Walker Herrick rush TD, 11 tackles, field goal; Connor McGrew 12 tackles.
