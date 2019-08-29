KINGSLEY — The Kingsley Stags are back to taking care of business.
Kingsley showed up in all three phases of the game in a 36-6 season-opening win over McBain at home on Thursday.
Some big plays by some big time players helped the Stags pull away and it is no surprise which two players got it started.
Running back duo Payson Caballero and Ayden Mullin started the season off good for Kingsley. Caballero scored the first of his two touchdown runs at the end of the first quarter and totaled 52 yards on the ground and had 45 receiving yards.
Mullin scored seven minutes later on a 3-yard run, totaling 116 rushing yards on the day. Mullin also returned a punt 70 yards for a score. Connor Schueller scored his first varsity touchdown on a 37-yard run in the fourth quarter.
The defense was led by Jayden Inthisone with 10 tackles, while Riley Brock and Owen Graves each recovered a fumble. Brady Herrand and Joe Lewis each tallied a sack for the Stags. Tyler Inthisone went 7-for-8 passing and threw for 74 yards. Kingsley (1-0) will travel to Ogemaw Heights next Friday at 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Gaylord St. Mary 82 Manistee CC 6GSM (1-0): Brady Hunter 3 carries, 118 rush yards, 2 rush TD; Christopher Koscielniak 7 carries, 142 rush yards, 3 rush TD; Alex Pudvan 10/11 on extra point kicks; defense held Manistee CC to -11 yards.
Manistee CC (0-1): Mateo Barnett pass TD; Adam Pierce rec. TD.
UP NEXT: Gaylord St. Mary at Central Lake, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.; Manistee CC at Brethren, Friday 7 p.m.
Gaylord 12 Chippewa Hills 6Gaylord (1-0): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Gaylord at Gladstone, Friday 7 p.m.
Manistee 29 Mason Co. Cent. 15Manistee (1-0): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee at Whittemore-Prescott, Friday 7 p.m.
Harbor Springs 34 East Jordan 33East Jordan (0-1): Levi Pepin 2 rec. TD, 63 rush yards; Cooper Stevenson rec. TD, 2-pt conversion, 16 tackles; Chandler Bartig rush TD, 3 pass TD, 10-20 passing, 158 pass yards; Jude Wise rec. TD, 7 tackles; Jackson Raymond 3 rec., 63 rec. yards; Nolan Roehrig blocked punt; Dawson Olstrom 84 pass yards, pass TD.
UP NEXT: East Jordan at Elk Rapids, Friday 7 p.m.
Cadillac 28 Lake Fenton 18Cadillac (1-0): No stats.
UP NEXT: Cadillac hosts Bay City John Glenn, Friday 7 p.m.
Suttons Bay 62 Bear Lake 8Suttons Bay (1-0): Lucas Mikesell 86 rush yards, 2 rush TD; Camryn Knaub 50 rush yards, rush TD, 26 rec. yards, rec. TD, 9 tackles, forced fumble; Michael Loucks 22 rec. yards, rec. TD; Bryce Opie 7-10 passing,
