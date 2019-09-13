CHEBOYGAN — The Boyne City Ramblers used some fourth-quarter magic to earn their first win of the season over Cheboygan 28-22 on Friday at Cheboygan.
The Chiefs and Ramblers traded the lead throughout the night with Cheboygan striking first on a 43-yard run in the first quarter.
Boyne City answered in the second with a nine yard touchdown run from Aaron Bess to tie it at six.
The Chiefs struck again, but Boyne City answered with a touchdown to end the first half and drawing blood early in the third quarter. Pete Calcaterra tossed a 51-yard score to Jakob Steinhoff and then a 20-yard score to Max Vondra to give the Ramblers a 20-14 lead.
Cheboygan (1-2) took the lead with a touchdown and two-point conversion in the third, but the Ramblers stormed back and took the lead in the fourth.
Phon Nguyen scored the game-winning touchdown with a four yard rush for Boyne City — he finished with 123 yards on the ground.
Calcaterra threw for 147 yards with two touchdowns. Steinhoff totaled 88 receiving yards.
Nick Aown led the defense with 13 tackles, while Vondra and Josh Robinson tallied 11 each.
Boyne City (1-2) will host Grayling on Friday.
FOOTBALL
Frankfort 35
Inland Lakes 0
Frankfort: Jack Stefanski 12 carries, 148 rush yards, 5-for-9 passing, 59 pass yards, 50-yard TD run, 3 rush TD, pass TD; Xander Stockdale 14 carries, 121 rush yards, rush TD, 11 tackles; Adam Mills 37 rush yards, 18 receiving yards, receiving TD; Luke Hammon 17 receiving yards; Paul Jarosch 8 tackles; Daniel Newbold INT; Seth Johnson fumble recovery.
UP NEXT: Frankfort (2-1) at Glen Lake, Friday.
Glen Lake 39
Mancelona 14
Mancelona: Johnny Ancel 55-rush TD, 89 rush yards; Tommy Palmer receiving TD; Jason Naumcheff 6-for-12 passing, 60 pass yards, pass TD; Kyle Corcoran 46 rush yards; Devan Letts 28 rush yards; Michael Wagner 9 tackles; David Buckler 7 tackles; Adam Ackler 4 tackles.
UP NEXT: Mancelona (1-2) at Rogers City, Friday; Glen Lake (3-0) hosts Frankfort, Friday.
Elk Rapids 36
Kalkaska 21
Elk Rapids: Gordie LaFontaine 16-for-23 passing, 282 pass yards, 3 pass TD; Marlin Starkey 6 rec., 152 receiving yards, receiving TD; Robert Fager 63 receiving yards; Devon Pitawanakwat 14 carries, 79 rush yards, rush TD; Caleb Melton 8 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles; Luke Henderson 8 tackles.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (2-1) at Benzie Central, Friday.
Gaylord SM 85
Central Lake 8
Gaylord SM: Brady Hunter 8 carries, 271 rush yards, 6 rush TD; Logan Murrell 11 carries, 71 rush yards.
UP NEXT: Gaylord St. Mary (3-0) at Bellaire, Friday; Central Lake at Bladwin, Friday.
Kinglsey 43
Grayling 16
Kingsley: 409 yards of total offense; Tyler Inthisone 5-for-8 passing, 117 pass yards, 2 pass TD; Owen Graves 4 catches, 88 receiving yards, receiving TD, 83 rush yards, 9 tackles; Ayden Mullin 40 receiving yards, receiving TD, 23 carries, 222 rush yards, 4 rush TD, 9 tackles; Dylan Knight fumble recovery, blocked punt; Jayden Inthisone fumble recovery; Brandon Weber fumble recovery.
UP NEXT: Kinglsey (3-0) hosts TC St. Francis, Friday; Grayling (1-2) at Boyne City, Friday.
Cadillac 27
Petoskey 12
Cadillac: Noah Cochrane 21 carries, 183 rush yards, 2 rush TD; Julian Lamode 72 rush yards, 12-yd pass TD; Collin Johnston receiving TD, 12 tackles; Aden Gurden 32-yd rush TD; Alex Barczewski blocked PAT; Tipp Baker 14 tackles, forced fumble, fumble recovery.
Petoskey: Brody Woods 81 rush yards; rush TD; Gabe Whitmore 9-for-14 passing, INT, 128 pass yards; Ryley Leist rush TD.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (2-1) at Alpena, Firday; Petoskey (0-3) at Sault St. Marie, Friday.
Joburg 53
East Jordan 12
Joburg: Sheldon Huff 168 rush yds, 2 rush TD, 12 tackles; Logan Finnerty 14 car., 115 rush yds, 4 rush TD; Henry Baker 99 rush yards, 3 car., 68-yd rush TD; Jason Richter TD; Matt Ross 11 tackles.
East Jordan: Jackson Raymond 35-yd TD; Levi Pepin 25-yd TD.
UP NEXT: Joburg (3-0) host St. Ignace, Friday; East Jordan (0-3) hosts Charlevoix, Friday.
Evart 7
Manton 6
Manton: Kaleb Moore 58-yd receiving TD, 84 receiving yards; Lane Helsel 186 pass yards, pass TD; Cole Regnerus 86 receiving yards, 8 tackles; Jacob Haun 51 rush yards; Jacob Ruppert 16 tackles; Walker Harrick 7 tackles.
UP NEXT: Manton (0-3) hosts Pine River, Friday.
Manistee CC 52
Bear Lake 20
Manistee CC: Mateo Barnett 2 pass TD, rush TD; Adam Pierce 2 receiving TD, 5 tackles; Josue Hernandez rush TD, 9 tackles; Justin Stickney 2 rush TD; Patrick Maddux rush TD, 5 tackles.
UP NEXT: Manistee CC (1-2) at Mesick, Sept. 21; Bear Lake (0-3) hosts Marion, Friday.
Mesick 58
Baldwin 0
Mesick: Joey Stewart 8-for-13 passing, 126 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 97 rush yards, rush TD, 7 tackles; Cole Spencer 92 rush yards, 3 rush TD, 11 tackles; Gabe Parrish 8 tackles; Jon Teachout 78 rush yards, 3 TD.
UP NEXT: Mesick (2-1) hosts Manistee CC, Sept. 21.
TC Central frosh 21
South Lyon E. frosh 19
TCC frosh (1-2): Reed Seabase rush TD; Cooper Norton 2 pass TD; Grant Schmidt receiving TD; Remy Cotton receiving TD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.