MANISTEE — The good news for Muskegon Orchard View was the Cardinals knew exactly who was getting the ball.
That was also the bad news.
Landon Powers toted the ball 33 times Friday, leading Manistee to a 34-20 win over the Cardinals. He ran for 254 yards and a touchdown.
Joey Kott added 50 rushing yards on seven carries, scoring one touchdown. Quarterback Jeff Huber rushed 11 times for 43 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 42 yards.
Keith Burke led the Chippewas defense with 11 tackles, a fumble recovery and tackle for loss. Ayden Breland had two tackles for loss among 12 stops and Kott put up eight tackles and a sack.
Manistee hosts Harbor Springs next Saturday at 1 p.m.
MORE FOOTBALL
Joburg-Lewiston 35
Tawas 0
Johannesburg-Lewiston (2-0): Sheldon Huff 14 carries, 116 yards, 1 TD; Logan May 15 carries, 106 yards, 2 TDs; Jason Richter 2 catches, 80 yards, 1 receiving TD; Shawn Ziobron 13 tackles, 1 sack; Brett Boynton 13 tackles, 1 sack.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals host Friday, Friday.
Gaylord St. Mary 54
Forest Area 20
Gaylord St. Mary (2-0): Conrad Korte 44-yard TD run, 17-yard TD reception, 7 tackles, interception, fumble recovery; Chris Grody 8 carries, 119 yards, TD; Brody Jeffers 7 carries, 80 yards, 2-2 passing, 44 yards, 2 TDs; Chris Koscielniak 8-16 passing, 154 yards, 2 TDs, 14 carries for 65 yards; Daniel Smith 27-yard TD catch; Tristan Glasby 27-yard TD catch; Dillon Croff 9 tackles.
Forest Area (0-2): Lane Lindsay 7 carries for 63 yards, 3 TDs, 7 catches for 122 yards; Josh Sayler 20 carries for 113 yards, 7-15 passing for 122 yards.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds travel Friday to Posen; the Warriors travel Friday to Bellaire.
Boyne City 60
Kalkaska 0
Boyne City (1-1): Kaden Jewett 3 carries for 57 yards, 2 TDs; Bobby Hoth 7 carries for 70 yards, TD; Jacob Bush 4 carries for 61 yards, TD, 46-yard INT return; Aaron Bess 2 carries, 42 yards, TD, 2 catches, 18 yards, TD, 13-yard INT return; Jack Neer 5-8 passing, 40 yards 2 TDs; Aiden Brehm 3-yard TD catch; Ally Herrick 4 PATs made; Mason Wilcox INT; Gavin Hewitt INT.
Glen Lake 51
Elk Rapids 0
Glen Lake (2-0): Finn Hogan 4 catches, 149 yards, 2 TDs; Connor Ciolek 9-11 passing, 187 yards, 3 TDs, 59 rush yards, 2 TDs; Drew Dezelski 8-yard TD run, INT; Brody Allen 29 rush yards; Neil Ihme 26 rush yards; Jacob Pleva 5-yard TD catch; Justin Bonzelet 6 tackles; Henry Lerchen 3 tackles for loss; Mateo Gokey INT.
Suttons Bay 53
Central Lake 8
Suttons Bay (2-0): Hugh Periard 4 carries, 126 yards, TD; Brayden Schichtel 48 rush yards, TD, 6 tackles; Steven Bolger 26 rush yards, 6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, sack; Lleyton Krumlauf 39 rush yards; Nate Devol 4-8 passing, 132 yards; Brayden Opie 1 catch, 40 yards, TD; Shawn Bramer 2 catches, 43 yards, TD; Ben Murphy 1 catch, 47 yards, TD, 11 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, fumble recovery; Michael Wittman 11 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 tackles, fumble recovery for TD; Matthew Kohler 9 tackles, sack; August Schaub 5 tackles, INT.
Central Lake (0-2): Brayden Steenwyk 7-15 passing for 113 yards, 1 TD; Jamal Cebulski 4 catches, 87 yards, TD (45 yards); Nick Dawson 32 rush yards; Garrison Barret 6 tackles.
Brethren 30
Bear Lake 9
Brethren (1-1): Skylar Wojciechowski 6-for-12, 116 pass yds, pass TD, 75 rush yds, rush TD, 2 INT; Kenny King 72 rush yds; Jacob Schuch 125 rush yds, 2 rush TD, 12 tackles; Nick Wilson 6-yd rec. TD; Anthony Baccaria 2 TFL.
Bear Lake (1-1): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Brethren at Mesick, Friday.
Roscommon 38
Manton 16
Manton (0-2): Luke McKernan 51 rush yards, 2 TDs, 8 tackles; Kaleb Moore 53 receiving yards, 2-point conversion; Jacob Rupert 8 tackles; Kaleb Webb 2-point conversion; Rangers led 8-6 at halftime.
Charlevoix 24
Mancelona 8
Charlevoix: No stats reported.
Mancelona: Justin Ackler 12 carries, 62 yards, 5-yard TD run, 2-point conversion; Adam Ackler 9 carries for 49 yards; Jason Naumcheff 5-11 passing, 68 yards; Mason Crandall 7 tackles; Oumar Sy 4 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen host Elk Rapids for Homecoming, Friday.
Pellston 61
Bellaire 0
Bellaire (0-2): Evan Pearson led team in rushing; Will Kern led team in receiving; Brayden Dawson led team in tackles; Kayvin Hittle fumble causes, fumble recovery.
UP NEXT: The Eagles host Forest Area, Friday.
Inland Lakes 36
Mesick 28
Mesick (1-1): Gabe Parrish 17-39 passing, 229 yards, 3 TDs, 11 tackles; Cole Spencer 5 catches, 122 yards, 3 TDs, 4 tackles, INT; Matt Fuller 5 catches, 45 yards, 8 tackles; Andrew Perry 12 tackles; Kany Nyman 10 tackles; Logan Thomas 9 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs host Brethren, Friday.
