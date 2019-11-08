MAPLE CITY — Jerry Angers didn’t have much to say.
That’s because the Glen Lake football team’s play did all the talking for him.
The Lakers (10-1) cruised to a Division 6 district title over Harrison 38-30 on Friday night at home, filling in subs and underclassmen after leading 30-8 by the end of the third quarter.
“I am so proud of these seniors and the scout team players,” Angers said. “We got a ton of kids on the field today. We win as a team and lose as a team and although we let up some points at the end, we shut the door when we needed to.”
The Lakers jumped out to a 14-0 lead thanks to two rushing touchdowns by Jonathan Wright. Brady McDonough capped off the first half with a 20-yard field goal to make it 17-8 for the Lakers.
Glen Lake got another huge play from Wright to start the second half when he took the kickoff 80-yards to the house. Reece Hazelton followed with a 33-yard rushing score of his own in the third to push the lead to 30-8 and allow the Lakers to get some subs in.
Xavier Griffiths capped off the Lakers’ scoring with a 13-yard run in the fourth. The Lakers kept the ball on the ground most of the night with Hazelton only attempting four passes, two of which he completed for 10 total yards. Wright was once again the Lakers’ workhorse, toting the ball 14 times for 129 rushing yards and the two scores — adding to the kick return touchdown and an interception on defense.
Griffiths led the Lakers in carries with 15 and turned those into 88 yards on the ground. Jacob Pleva led the Laker defense with 10 tackles and two that were for a loss.
Glen Lake will play the winner of Menominee and Calumet in the regional final next week.
The Lakers will host the game if Menominee wins and travel to Calumet if the Copper Kings win.
MORE FOOTBALL
Climax-Scotts 34
Onekama 22
A 14-point second quarter for Climax-Scotts was enough to put away the Portagers (7-4) in the regional title match at Climax-Scotts on Friday.
Onekama was led by Aaron Powers (40 rush yds, rush TD, 43 receiving yds, receiving TD, 5.5 tackles), Taylor Bennett (9-for-19 passing, 179 pass yds, pass TD, 33 rush yds, 6.5 tackles), Matt Mallison (10-yard rush TD, 47 receiving yds, 9 tackles), Luke Mauntler (55 rush yds, 8.5 tackles) and Wade Sedlar (69 receiving yds, 7.5 tackles).
Beal City 33
Joburg 20
Johannesburg-Lewiston (10-1) fell behind early and couldn’t claw back in the district final against Beal City. The Aggies got an onside kick after their first score that turned momentum early on. Beal City is now 4-0 versus the Cardinals in the playoffs.
“We made mistakes that all year long we have overcome and today we couldn’t overcome them,” Cardinals head coach Joe Smokevitch said. “We just made mistakes and couldn’t get anything going.”
Joburg was led by Logan Finnerty (127 rush yds on 10 carries, 62-yd rush TD, 27-yd rec. touchdown, 13 tackles), Preston Marlatt (2 pass TD), Jason Richter (20-yd rec. TD, INT) and Sheldon Huff (11 tackles).
