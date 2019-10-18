CHARLEVOIX — The Glen Lake Lakers bounced back in a big way following their first loss of the season in Week 7 to rout Charlevoix 42-18 and take home the Northern Michigan Football League Leaders division title.
The No. 6 ranked Lakers (7-1, 4-0 NMFL-Leaders) fell behind early in Charlevoix but had a big second quarter that made the difference.
Charlevoix jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first before the Lakers scored three touchdowns in the second quarter.
Finn Hogan corralled a 48-yard pass from Reece Hazelton to open the scoring for Glen Lake and Jonathan Wright did the rest.
Wright scored four times on the ground including long TD runs of 72- and 52-yards. Wright totaled 212 rushing yards on 14 carries.
The Lakers poured on 14 more points in the third quarter with Wright running one in and Hogan catching another score from 28-yards out.
Hazelton went 5-for-7 passing with 116 yards and two touchdowns and an interception. JJ Bradford snagged an interception for the Lakers on defense.
Alan Ritter scored twice on the ground for Charelvoix and Cole Wright scored once.
Luke Snyder led the Rayders on defense with 15 tackles followed by Ritter with 11, Jake Snyder and Caleb Stuck with eight apiece.
Phillip Sterrett had an interception for Charlevoix.
Glen Lake will host Grayling in Week 9 while Charlevoix (5-3, 3-1 NMFL-Leaders) will travel to Harbor Springs.
MORE FOOTBALL
Joburg 42
Frankfort 21
Frankfort: Jack Stefanski 70 rush yards, rush TD, 10-19 passing, 89 pass yds, 2 pass TD; Luke Hammon 4 rec., 54 rec. yds, rec. TD; Daniel Newbold 12-yd TD catch; Xander Stockdale 16 tackles; Adam Mills 9 tackles; Edvart Bilk 8 tackles.
Joburg:
UP NEXT: Frankfort (3-5) hosts Benzie Central, Friday.
Kingsley 43
Cheboygan 16
Kingsley: Tyler Inthisone 2 pass TD, 7-9 passing, 124 pass yds; Will Whims 20-yd TD rec., 8 tackles; Dylan Knight blocked punt returned for TD; Kaden Patterson blocked punt; Connor Schueller rush TD, 48-yd TD rec., 77 rush yds; Ayden Mullin rush TD, 105 rush yds; Lars Johnson 13-yd TD run; Hunter Springberg rush TD, 68 rush yds; Owen Graves 2 INT; Fisher Spellman 7 tackles.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (8-0) at Boyne City, Friday.
Mesick 74
Bear Lake 0
Mesick wins first outright West Michigan D League title since 1972
Mesick: Logan Thomas 60 rush yds, 3 TD, 3 car., 2 INT; Jon Teachout 4 car., 115 rush yds, 3 rush TD; Nick Salter 5 car., 55 rush yds, 2 rush TD; Joey Stewart 5-7 passing, 120 pass yds, 2 pass TD, 7 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries; Tyler Ford 3 rec., 48 rec, yds, rec. TD; Cole Spencer 72 rec. yds, rec. TD; Gabe Parrish 9 tackles; Ethan Kline 8 tackles.
UP NEXT: Mesick (7-1) hosts Suttons Bay, Friday.
Manistee CC 44
Big Rapids Cross. 8
Manistee CC: Patrick Maddox 98 rush yds, rush TD; Mateo Barnett 227 rush yds, 84-yd rush, 70-yard rush, 4 rush TD, 17 tackles, 2 sacks, INT return for TD; Josue Hernandez 13 tackles, 2 sacks, fumble recovery.
UP NEXT: Manistee CC (4-4) at Bellevue, Friday.
Cadillac 49
Ionia 35
Cadillac: Tipp Baker 106 rush yds, 2 rush TD, 39 rec. yds, 10 tackles; Alec Barczewski 2 rec., 100 rec. yds, 2 rec. TD, 8 tackles; Aden Gurden 2 pass TD, 139 pass yds, 24 rush yds; Noah Cochrane 24 rush yds, 2 rush TD; Collin Johnston rush TD, 27 rush yds; Luke Enyeart 6 tackles.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (5-3) at TC Central, Friday.
Houghton Lake 43
Manton 6
Manton: Lane Helsel 87 pass yds, pass TD; Caleb Moore 48 rec. yds, rec. TD; Cole Regnerus 29 rec. yds, 11 tackles; Lucas McKernan 9 tackles; Jacob Ruppert 9 tackles.
UP NEXT: Manton (0-8) hosts Rogers City, Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.