BOYNE CITY — Rivalry games bring out the best in everybody, especially with Homecoming added on top.
Charlevoix traveled Friday to rival Boyne City, and saw a battle in limbo until the final minute.
The Rayders (3-0) used a Luke Snyder 5-yard touchdown run with only 1:35 left to play to earn a 28-20 victory over the Ramblers (1-2).
Boyne City athletic director Adam Stefanski shifted gears for the Homecoming match and gave most of the available tickets to students who wanted to attend and the crowd was as raucous as anyone has seen in 2020.
Bobby Hoth was the star for the Ramblers and opened the scoring with a short TD run in the first quarter. Gavin Hewitt intercepted the ball for Boyne City just before the first quarter ended, but the Rayders stopped the ensuing drive.
Charlevoix quarterback Caleb Stuck churned out a 45-yard score on the ground to make it 7-6 before finding Evan Solomon for a 14-7 lead in the second.
The Ramblers responded just before half with a passing score from Jack Neer to Aiden Brehm to send it tied into the break.
It took almost the entire third before the Ramblers broke the second-half stalemate. Hoth found his way in again to give Boyne City the 20-14 lead headed into the final quarter.
With 10 minutes left in the game, Stuck found Solomon again to give the Rayders a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
Hoth exploded for 195 rushing yards with two scores on homecoming for Boyne City. Neer passed 6-for-19 with 106 yards. Kaden Jewett led the Ramblers defense with 11 tackles and Gavin Hewitt had an interception.
Stuck led Charlevoix with 59 yards on the ground followed closely by Snyder with 55. Solomon ended with three catches for 81 yards and two scores with Stuck throwing for 170 yards total on 10 completions.
Charlevoix will take on winless Kalkaska Friday, while Boyne City heads to Elk Rapids.
FOOTBALL
Gaylord SM 54
Whittemore-Prescott 18
Gaylord SM: Chris Koscielniak 10-for-14 passing, 262 pass yards, 3 pass TD, 25. carries, 119 rush yards, 2 rush TD, 20 tackles, 6 TFL; Conrad Korte 7 catches, 214 receiving yards, 3 TDs.
UP NEXT: Gaylord (3-0) hosts Pellston , Friday.
Mancelona 40
Elk Rapids 3
Mancelona: Adam Ackler 15 carries, 157 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 5 tackles; Justin Ackler 13 rushes, 58 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 5 tackles; Kyle Corcoran 42 rush yards; Mason Crandall 33 rush yards; Landon McCorry 5 tackles; Oumar Sy 7 tackles.
Elk Rapids: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Mancelona (1-2) at Glen Lake, Friday; Elk Rapids (0-3) hosts Boyne City, Friday.
Joburg 37
Frankfort 6
Joburg: Sheldon Huff 28 tackles, 13 car., 126 rush yards, 3 rush TD; Henry Baker 16 tackles; Shawn Ziobron 12 tackles; Brett Boynton 16 tackles; Jason Richter INT, 2 rec., 115 rec. yards, 2 rec. TD; Logan May 12 car., 111 rush yards; Preston Marlatt 2-for-2 passing, 115 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 39 rush yards.
Frankfort: Jack Stefanski 9-of-17 passing, 145 pass yards, pass TD; Jared Coxe 30-yd receiving TD, 6 catches, 92 yards, 8 tackles; Adam Mills 15 carries, 84 rush yards, 9 tackles.
UP NEXT: Frankfort (1-2, 1-1 NMFL) at Harbor Springs, Friday; Johannesburg-Lewiston (3-0, 1-0 NMFL-Legacy) at St. Ignace, Friday.
Beal City 45
Manton 8
Manton: Lucas McKernan 71 rush yards; Caleb Moore 7 tackles; Noah Miles 6 tackles.
UP NEXT: Manton (0-3, 0-3 Highland) vs. McBain, Friday.
Suttons Bay 46
Bear Lake 0
Suttons Bay: Hugh Periard 4 rush TD, 136 rush yards; Jake Murphy receiving TD, 54 yards, INT; Nate DeVol 11-for-13 passing, 132 pass yards, pass TD; Shawn Bramer rush TD, 85 rush yards; Steven Bolger rush TD, 120 rush yards; Matthew Kohler 6 tackles, 2 TFL, fumble recovery; Ben Murphy 4 tackles; Josh VanThomme INT; Kendrick DeFoe 44 receiving yards; held Bear Lake to 80 yards total offense.
Bear Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay (3-0) at Onekama, Friday.
Gaylord 30
Alpena 27
Gaylord: Corey Deer 3 pass TD, receiving TD, game-winning 29-yard FG as time expired; Gavin Freeman 2 receiving TD; Adam Daust receiving TD; Quinn Schultz pass TD.
UP NEXT: Gaylord (1-2) hosts TC West, Friday; Alpena (0-3) at TC Central, Friday.
Benzie Central 41
Grayling 28
Benzie Central: Ike Koscielski 7-for-11 passing, 91 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 160 rush yards, 2 rush TD; Sam Ross 181 rush yards, 34 carries, 3 TD, 7 tackles, INT; Nate Childers 20 rush yards; Chris Dunlop 45 receiving yards, TD, 2 INT; Danny Crossman receiving TD.
Grayling: David Millikin 192 rush yards, 3 rush TD, 12 tackles; Hunter Ventline 10-for-28 passing, 82 pass yards, pass TD, 5 tackles; Drew Kanary receiving TD, 53 receiving yards, 7 tackles.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central (2-1) at Sault Ste. Marie, Friday; Grayling (1-2) hosts Kingsley, Friday.
Mesick 50
Brethren 28
Mesick: Gabe Parrish 10-for-16 passing, 150 pass yards, 5 pass TDs, 94 rush yards, 10 tackles; Logan Thomas 13 carries, 110 rush yards, rush TD; Matt Fuller 3 catches, 73 receiving yards, 2 TD, 8 tackles; Cole Spencer 4 receptions, 55 yards, 2 TD, 11 tackles, 2 fumble recovery; Frankie Simerson 7 tackles, fumble recovery.
Brethren: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Mesick (2-1) host Bear Lake, Saturday 1 p.m.
