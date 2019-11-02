CHARLEVOIX — Charlevoix’s first playoff win in program history came in style, beating Harbor Springs for the second week in a row.
The Rayders shut out the Rams this time around, recording a 32-0 victory for the school’s first taste of football postseason success.
“It was a big win for our kids and our town,” Charlevoix head coach Don Jess said. “I’m really proud of the kids and their performance tonight. It’s tough to play a team twice in a row.”
The Rayders defeated Harbor 42-27 last week to earn the right to host this week’s Division 7 playoff contest. Charlevoix steamrolled Harbor Springs for 400 rushing yards last week, and piled on 335 more Friday.
Charlevoix led 16-0 at halftime, taking advantage of a fumbled punt and a Jake Snyder interception.
Cole Wright ran 19 times for 91 yards and three touchdowns and Alan Ritter gained 159 yards on 13 carries. Luke Snyder scored a TD and made 12 tackles, while Dimitrii Bell posted eight tackles, Jake Claflin notched two sacks and Luke Stuck had a sack.
Charlevoix — which lost its first 8 playoff games, the most recent in 2016 — plays the winner of Saturday’s Mancelona-Iron Mountain game. The Rayders wold travel to Iron Mountain or host Mancelona.
Kingsley 48
Reed City 36
Kingsley led 34-8 at halftime and ended up playing 60 different players in a 48-36 Division 5 win over Reed City.
The Stags (10-0) host No. 1-ranked Muskegon Oakridge next Friday at 7 p.m. in a matchup of the top two teams in the D-5 rankings.
“Offensively, we were really well balanced,” Kingsley head coach Tm Wooer said. “Early in the season, we were heavy with Ayden (Mullin). We’ve balanced out with Payson (Caballero), Connor (Schueller) and Tyler (Inthisone).”
Schueller led the Stags with six carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns, while Caballero contributed 72 yards and three TDs on 14 totes and Mullin gained 62 yards on nine carries. Gage Hessem added a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Jayden Inthisone hauled in 48 yards of passes from his older brother, including a 20-yard TD pass.
Brady Harrand led the defense with eight tackles and a fumble recovery.
Jo’burg-Lewiston 48
Montabella 0
Johannesburg-Lewiston ran Montabella out of town as Sheldon Huff and Logan Finnerty each piled up more than 125 yards on the ground in a 48-0 rout.
“We were able to pretty much do whatever we wanted,” Cardinals head coach Joe Smokevitch said. “Our kids just played really well.”
Huff ran 17 times for 135 yards and a touchdown. Finnerty added 128 yards and two TDs on 10 carries. Quarterback Preston Marlatt ran for two TDs and threw for another as Joburg only threw four times all game.
Huff racked up 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack on defense, while Tanner Hoy had 10 tackles (two for loss) and Tommy Runyan blocked two punts.
Joburg (10-0) hosts Beal City at 7 p.m. Friday.
Suttons Bay 36
Brimley 14
Suttons Bay scored 30 unanswered points to win the Battle of the Bays 36-14 over the Brimley Bays in an eight-player Division 1 regional game.
The win sets up a rematch with Gaylord St. Mary next week.
“It’ll be a great game, I promise that,” Suttons Bay head coach Garrick Opie said.
The Norsemen (10-0) trailed 14-6 in the second quarter on TD runs by Mason Harris and Zach Indish, sandwiched around a Bryce Opie 1-yard TD run.
Lucas Mikesell scored on a 24-yard TD pass from Opie with 28 ticks before halftime to tie the game at 14.
Mikesell then broke a 55-yard TD run in the third quarter and Opie added a 6-yard TD run.
Michael Loucks tacked on a 19-yard TD rush in the early fourth quarter.
“They’re a good team and had some big boys,” Garrick Opie said. “The biggest thing we did is figure out where we could run the ball and get our blocking schemes in place.”
Mikesell gained 96 yards on nine carries. Opie added 40 rush yards, Loucks 25 and Camryn Knaub 29. Opie threw for 129 yards, with Mikesell hauling in 55 yards of that and Loucks 39.
Loucks and Michael Wittman paced the defense with 12 tackles each, combining for four tackles for loss. Cesar Ramirez added seven stops, and Shawn Bramer and Knaub each recovered fumbles.
Gaylord St. Mary 48
Pellston 8
Gaylord St. Mary rolled Pellston 48-8 in an eight-player Division 1 playoff regional game.
The win gives the Snowbirds another shot at Suttons Bay, a team they defeated 48-47 in the regular season, but had to later forfeit that win along with three others.
“Just happy with the opportunity to make the playoffs,” Snowbirds head coach Kevin O’Connell said. “(Suttons Bay is) a very good ball club with excellent athletes. We have our work cut out for us.”
Gaylord St. Mary (5-5) was led by Brady Hunter (11 rushes for 91 yards, 6-10 passing for 122 yards); Logan Murrel (12 rushes, 159 yards, 3 TDs); Chris Koscielniak (14 carries for 121 yards, 2 TDs) and Steven Koscielniak (6 rushes for 54 yards, 2 TDs).
Climax-Scotts 26
Brethren 6
Brethren (5-5): Skyler Wojciechowski 18-28 passing for 179 yards; Kenny King 6 catches, 63 yards; Troy Macurio 6 catches, 56 yards, 31 rush yards, TD, 8 tackles, tackle for loss; Mason Stapley 6 catches, 48 yards; Anthony Beccaria 3 tackles for loss; Noah Bradford 2 tackles for loss.
Kingston 58
Mesick 22
Mesick (7-3): Joey Stewart 13-26 passing, 172 yards, 2 TDs, 7 tackles; Cole Spencer 6 catches, 81 yards, TD; Frankie Simerson 28-yard TD reception; Andrew Terry 12 tackles; Chuck Reiter 7 tackles; Gabe Parrish 7 tackles, 62-yard TD reception.
