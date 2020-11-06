TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central enacted the "super mercy" rule Friday night.
The Trojans didn't take it easy on Swartz Creek, welcoming the visiting Dragons with 56 first-half points and leading 56-6 by the intermission. Central ended up winning 70-14.
The "super mercy" rule starts a running clock even in the first half if the score differential reaches 50 or more.
The 70 points set a new program benchmark. The most the Trojans previously scored in a game was 65 in a 1991 shutout of Benton Harbor.
"Our defense got a turnover on a short field and quickly it was 28-0," Central head coach Eric Schugars said. "We came out and took care of business."
Central forced four first-half turnovers — two fumble recoveries and interceptions by Carson Bourdo and Brayden Halliday. Conrad Dobreff added a second-half INT.
Josh Burnham completed eight of 10 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns, running nine times for 118 yards and five scores.
Austin Bills ran six times for 83 yards and a TD, Carson Hall caught a 69-yard TD pass and Dante Williams hauled in three catches for 37 yards. Bourdo ran three times for 23 yards and a score and caught three passes for 32 yards and another TD.
Burnham led the defense with seven tackles, while Dobreff added six and Bourdo, Halliday and Remy Cotton each had three stops.
The Trojans (7-1) play the winner of Saturday's game between Midland Dow (5-2) and Midland (7-0). Central would have to travel to play Midland High, or host Dow.
DIVISION 1
Grandville 35
TC West 0
TC West (6-2): No stats reported.
DIVISION 6
Grayling 49
Manistee 14
Grayling (5-3): Passing Hunter Ventline 5-for-10 passing for 124 yards, 1 TD, 8 carries for 58 yards 1 TD; David Millikin 17 carries, 180 yards, 4 TDs; Ethan Kucharek 4-yard rushing TD; Anthony Fisher 3 catches, 111 yards, TD; Reid Cvitkovich 5 tackles.
Manistee (5-3): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Grayling travels to Boyne City (6-2) next week.
DIVISION 7
Charlevoix 52
Mancelona 6
Charlevoix (8-0): Phil Sterrett 3 TDs (2 rushing [14, 63], 1 receiving [42]), 134 rush yards on 12 carries; Caleb Stuck 6-8 passing for 113 yards, 2 TDs, 51 rush yards, 2 two-point conversions; Pat Sterrett 4 catches, 48 yards, 1 TD (5 yards); Evan Solomon 1 catch, 23 yards; Luke Snyder 10 carries, 75 yards, 2 TDs (3, 28), 8 tackles; Wyatt Putnam 6 carries, 74 yards, TD (34); Landon Swanson 2 tackles; Jake Chaflin 6 tackles; Jack Herzog 6 tackles; Josh House 5 tackles; Richie Cunningham 4 tackles.
EIGHT-PLAYER
Suttons Bay 44
Whittemore-Prescott 0
Suttons Bay (8-0): Hugh Periard 4 carries, 95 yards, TD; Steven Bolger 5 carries, 49 yards, TD; Nate Devol 4 carries, 89 yards, TD, 19-yard TD pass to Periard; Lleyton Krumlauf 18 rush yards, TD; Brayden Schichtel 6 carries, 38 yards, TD; Brayden Opie 11 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries; Jake Murphy 11 tackles; Kendrick Defoe 9 tackles, 2 TFL; Shawn Bramer 8 tackles; Cameron Alberts 7 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack; Michael Wittman 7 tackles; Ben Murphy TFL, fumble recovery; defense held the Cardinals to 82 yards of total offense.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen host Gaylord St. Mary (7-1) next week for the regional title.
DIVISION 4
Cadillac 2
Alma 0
Cadillac received a forfeit win over Alma on Friday.
The Vikings (5-2) were scheduled to host the Panthers (3-5) Friday night, but Alma received notification of two positive COVID-19 test results as the team was boarding the bus for Cadillac, Vikings coach Cody Mallory said.
Cadillac, which received an opening-round bye, hosts the winner of Sault Ste. Marie and Ludnington for the district championship next week.
DIVISION 8
Joburg 2
Frankfort 0
Johannesburg-Lewiston received a forfeit win over Frankfort after a COVID-19 outbreak at Frankfort High School earlier this week.