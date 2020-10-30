TRAVERSE CITY — Eric Shugars told his team the mark of a good football program is winning in the playoffs.
After falling in the first round last two years, the Traverse City Central Trojans knew they needed a hot start if they want to make a deep postseason run.
The Trojans exploded in the Division 2 pre-district round Friday, defeating Saginaw Heritage 60-6 at Thirlby Field.
“We got off to a good start and our offense got rolling,” Schugars said. “Our defense played well even against their best athletes, we were tough and stout.”
The Trojans scored 24 points in the opening quarter, leaving no doubt Friday was just a taste of what is to come this postseason.
Austin Bills opened the scoring with a 60-yard run and only needed nine carries to amass 141 yards and score three times for TCC. Josh Burnham used six carries for 115 rushing yards and two scores.
The Trojans lead 39-0 at the halftime break and 53-0 before Heritage managed a score.
“The idea of a home playoff game and to win that game is important,” Schugars said. “Last year we didn’t do that so it was a nice way to start our run into the playoffs.”
Burnham went 12-for-17 passing with 183 yards and two passing scores, and also had four tackles, a sack and interception on defense. Carson Bourdo was the beneficiary of one of those touchdown passes and amassed 67 yards, adding 35 yards on the ground. Ryan Royston toted the ball five times for 68 yards and a score.
The Trojans (6-1) host Swartz Creek (5-2) Friday.
MORE FOOTBALL
Charlevoix 58
Roscommon 6
Charlevoix: Phil Sterrett 18 carries, 137 rush yards, 3 rush TD; Luke Snyder 8 carries, 160 rush yards, 2 rush TD, INT return TD; ; Ethan Putman 3 catches, 51 yards, receiving TD, 2 INT; Evan Solomon 47 reception yards, reception TD; Caleb Stuck 6-for-14 passing, 128 pass yards, pass TD, INT.
UP NEXT: Charlevoix hosts Mancelona, Friday.
Kingsley 38
Standish-Sterling 13
Kingsley: Jayden Inthisone rush TD; Aiden Shier 2-point conversion, 2 rush TD, INT; Connor Schuller 2pt conversion; Alex Smith 2-point conversion, fumble recovery; True Beeman 2 rush TD, 14 carries, 137 rush yards; Evan Douglass 3-for-5 passing, 19 yards; Gage Hessem 2-for-2 passing, 19 pass yards; Brady Harrand 10 tackles; Joe Lewis 9 tackles.
UP NEXT: Kingsley hosts Hancock/Gladwin winner, Friday.
Joburg 49
Lincoln-Alcona 16
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Jason Richter 3 catches, 93 reception yards, 3 receiving TD; Preston Marlatt 3 pass TD, 93 passing yards, 3-for-4 passing; Noah Makowski 4 carries, 111 rush yards, 2 rush TD; Logan May 3 carries, 80 rush yards, 2 rush TD; Sheldon Huff 7 carries, 70 rush yards, 9 tackles; Brett Boynton 9 tackles; Tommy Runyan 12 tackles, fumble recovery.
UP NEXT: Joburg hosts Frankfort, Friday.
Breckenridge 57
Manton 24
Manton: Lucas McKernan 225 pass yards, 3 pass TD; Jacob Rupert 65 receiving yards; Kaleb Moore 56 receiving yards, 2 reception TD; Caleb Webb 45 reception yards; Carson Danford 30 receiving yards, reception TD.
UP NEXT: Manton finished the season 1-6.
Glen Lake 50
Elk Rapids 8
Glen Lake: Jon Popp 5-for-7 passing, pass TD, 14 rush yards, rush TD; Jacob Pleva 99 rush yards, 4 carries, 2 rush TD, 3 tackles, sack; Brody Allen 3 carries, 56 rush yards, rush TD, 4 tackles; Dylan Weinrich 53 rush yards, rush TD, 4 tackles; Henry Lerchen 43 reception yards, 3 catches; Ethan Steffke INT return TD.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake hosts Boyne City, Friday.
Boyne City 56
Mason Co. Central 25
Boyne City: Jack Neer 5-for-11 passing, 159 pass yards, 4 pass TD, rush TD; Aaron Bess 111 rush yards, rush TD, 63 reception yards, reception TD; Bobby Hoth 79 rush yards, rush TD, 2 reception TD, 71 reception yards; Jacob Bush 132 rush yards, 16 carries, 11 tackles; Aidan Brehm 25-yard reception TD; Kaden Jewett 10 tackles INT.
UP NEXT: Boyne City at Glen Lake, Friday.
Manistee 62
Kalkaska 6
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee hosts Grayling, Friday.
Mancelona 36
Manistique 12
Mancelona: No stats reported
UP NEXT: Mancelona at Charlevoix, Friday.
Cedar Springs 52
Petoskey 8
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey finishes the season 2-5.
