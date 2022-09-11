CENTRAL LAKE — The end of the day wasn't ideal, but the beginning was certainly something to celebrate.
Before taking the field against Inland Lakes in varsity 8-player football action Saturday, the Central Lake Trojans brought back a tradition that had gone by the wayside for six years — the Patriot Appreciation Game.
More than 20 U.S. military veterans and active-duty service men and women along with first responders were honored before the game and received handshakes and thanks from each player and coach. Saturday was the fifth time the Central Lake football program, which is a co-op of Central Lake and Ellsworth high schools, hosted the Patriot Appreciation Game at Herrick Football Field.
"It was great to be a part of that," Central Lake head coach Chase Hibbard said. "It was also a great day for football. It was warm — warmer than I would have liked — but it was a beautiful day to get people out there and watch some football.
"It was really nice to get out there and show our respect to the right people."
The Patriot Appreciation Game is one of many such sporting events in northern Michigan, including Kingsley’s Salute to Service Game and the annual Patriot Game between Traverse City West and Traverse City Central.
Hibbard said he hopes to grow the event, but he was pleased with the fan turnout on a warm day.
The outcome of the game, however, was not as encouraging for the fourth-year head coach. The Trojans lost to the Bulldogs 26-8, to fall to 1-2 on the season.
"We made a lot of mistakes," Hibbard said. "I don't know what it was. It was an off night for the majority of our offense. Our defense wasn't great either."
Saturday's contest was nothing like last season's battle between the two squads when they combined to score 152 points with the Bulldogs topping the Trojans by a final of 86-66.
"Inland Lakes is a good team. They're pretty respectful," Hibbard said. "They put in their second string and got them some playing time right off the bat, which kept the score a lot closer than it could've been had they kept their starters in."
The Trojans are battling a roster in flux that has reduced from 23 players at the beginning of the season to now just 16. Hibbard said injuries and inexperience put a big burden on his starters to play offense, defense and special teams.
"A lot of our starters didn't get a break," Hibbard said. "We don't have a whole lot of football knowledge on the team as far as backups go."
The Trojans travel to Pellston on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff against the Hornets.
"Pellston is a tough team. Our schedule is one of the toughest out there," Hibbard said. "We've just got to make some adjustments. We've got to make some changes and just get better. Our team knows what they did wrong, and we'll get better."
FOOTBALL
Marquette 17
Gaylord 14
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (2-1) kick off Big North Conference action Friday when they travel to Petoskey to battle the Northmen.
Bark River-Harris 30
Kalkaska 6
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (1-2) host Tawas on Saturday with a noon kickoff.
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Manistee CC 50
Baldwin 14
Manistee Catholic Central: Tyler Hallead 3/5 passing, 36 yards, 2 TDs, 25-yard rushing TD; Lee Pizana 2 TD receptions, rushing TD; Nathan Oleniczak 18 carries, 148 yards, 2 TDs, 6 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries; Ryker Capling 30-yard TD run; Eddie Dutkavich 9 tackles, pass deflection, forced fumble.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (2-1) travel to Farwell on Friday.
Brown City 52
Onekama 0
Onekama: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Portagers (0-3) welcome Bear Lake on Friday.
