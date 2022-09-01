GAYLORD — A friendly bounce off the right upright proved just enough for the Gaylord Blue Devils as they secured a home win against the Kingsley Stags.
Connor Byram’s 28-yard field goal with 2:33 left in the game gave Gaylord a 17-16 lead, and that is how the game would end — with a one-point victory Thursday. The win moves the Blue Devils to 2-0 on the young season, the first time since 2018 they’ve started with back-to-back Ws.
“A make’s a make,” Byram said of the successful doink. “I knew that was for the game and that it could end bad for us or could end in a win for us. I was nervous, but I knew I had hope.”
The Stags (1-1) led 8-0 after an Eli Graves touchdown run followed by a successful two-point conversion. The Blue Devils responded with a long drive that ended with Caleb Aungst’s quarterback sneak to make it 8-7.
Graves struck again, this time going 35 yards to the house for a 16-7 lead at halftime. Ty Bensinger pulled the Blue Devils within two points on a 15-yard TD run, and then Byram’s foot worked the necessary magic to get the win by the slimmest of margins.
“It’s just great for everyone working so hard and busting their ass every day. Just the work we put in is unreal,” Byram said.
Gaylord head coach DJ Szymoniak said his team still has plenty of work left to do.
“Our goal is not to go 2-0 on the season,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that we’ve got to clean up before we get up to Marquette.”
Szymoniak called Marquette a “well-disciplined team” and said it will be a “battle” next Saturday, Sept. 10.
Kingsley hosts Ogemaw Heights next Friday. Stags head coach Tim Wooer hopes his players can rebound from the loss and continue to put forth great effort.
“There’s lots of things that we need to learn,” Wooer said. “We haven’t had this experience a lot, but failure is the opportunity to start again with more knowledge. So we better learn from this.”
FOOTBALL
Grand Haven 49
TC West 21
Traverse City West: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Titans (1-1) host Bay City Western on Sept. 9.
Charlevoix 67
Harbor Springs 0
Charlevoix scoring plays: Patrick Sterrett 81-yard kickoff return TD; Henry Herzog 4-yard TD run; Ryan Pearl 28-yard interception return TD; Herzog 4-yard TD run; Sterrett 28-yard TD catch; Landon Swanson 33-yard interception return TD; Bryce Johnson 18-yard TD run; Johnson 12-yard TD run; Brady Warchol 4-yard TD run.
Charlevoix: Johnson 8 rushes, 106 yards, 2 TDs; Warchol 3 rushes, 23 yards, TD; Herzog 4 rushes, 20 yards, 2 TDs; Swanson 6 rushes, 45 yards; Sterrett 2 catches, 65 yards, TD; Brady Jess 3/6 passing, 85 yards, TD.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (2-0) head to Mancelona on Sept. 9.
Glen Lake 34
Oscoda 28
Glen Lake: Sean Galla 13/22 passing, 209 yards, 3 TDs; Neil Ihme 7 catches, 114 yards, 2 TDs, 8 tackles; Cooper Bufalini 19-yard TD catch; Michael Galla 11 carries, 48 yards, 10-yard TD run; Garrett Moss 10 carries, 55 yards, 16-yard TD run; Gage Baker 9 tackles; Boden Fisher 2/2 PATs.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (1-1) play at home against Harbor Springs on Friday.
Petoskey 43
Bay City Western 17
Petoskey: CJ Hibbler 13 rushes, 226 yards, 58 yards receiving, 3 TDs, 5 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (1-1) head to Escanaba on Sept. 9.
Cadillac 38
Escanaba 25
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (2-0) welcome Mt. Pleasant on Sept. 9.
Elk Rapids 20
East Jordan 13
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks (2-0) travel to Tawas on Sept. 9. The Red Devils (0-2) head to Johannesburg-Lewiston on Sept. 9.
Hamilton 42
Benzie Central 12
Benzie Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (0-2) host Traverse City St. Francis on Sept. 9.
Manistee 27
Mason Co. Central 6
Manistee: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (2-0) hosts Muskegon Oakridge on Sept. 9.
Ogemaw Heights 56
Kalkaska 16
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (1-1) head to Bark River Harris on Sept. 10.
Sault Ste. Marie 16
Grayling 7
Grayling: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (1-1) host Boyne City on Sept. 9.
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Marion 60
Bear Lake 7
Bear Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (1-1) host Cedarville on Sept. 9.
Pellston 38
Onekama 8
Onekama: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Portagers (0-2) welcome Brown City on Sept. 10.
Submit prep scores to resports@record-eagle.com, via Record-Eagle.com/prepscores or by calling 231-933-1410. Deadline is 10:30 p.m. Sunday-Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.