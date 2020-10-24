PETOSKEY — Traverse City West bounced back in a big way from a turnover-plagued first half to beat Petoskey 27-21.
The Northmen led 21-0 at one point. That's before the Christian Boivin Show started.
Boivin did just about everything possible to bring the Titans back from down three scores.
The senior running back/linebacker ran 27 times for 221 yards and two touchdowns, intercepted three passes, made 14 tackles (13 solo) and blocked a punt.
"It’s never easy to beat a team twice," West head coach Greg Vaughan said. "The way Petoskey plays, it makes that even tougher. They owned the first half and had all the energy and momentum. Our guys came alive long enough in the second half to get ahead and hold on. We tried to give it away and will need to take care of issues on all three phases if we want to make a run in the playoffs. I know our guys will make those changes and be ready."
Patrick O'Connor added 121 rushing yards on nine carries, including a third-quarter 93-yard touchdown run to pull the Titans within a score. O'Connor, who also caught a pass for 14 yards, and Boivin accounted for 356 of West's 362 total yards of offense.
West won its fifth straight game to enter the playoffs 5-1.
Petoskey took advantage of several West fumbles and led 21-0 in the second quarter before Boivin's 1-yard TD run with 1:56 left before half got the the Titans on the board.
O'Connor scored in the third on his long run, Brandon Konchek added a 3-yard TD run and Boivin gave West's the lead with 43 seconds left on a 46-yard TD run.
Boivin sealed the game with an interception at the 2-yard line as Petoskey drove for a potential winning score.
Pat Leavy hit Garrett Flynn on a 9-yard TD pass, Gavin Wargel scored on a 3-yard run and Ian Piehl reeled off a 45-yard TD run to give Petoskey a 21-0 second-quarter lead. Grant Klepadlo and Bryce Beck each recovered a fumble for the Northmen.
Manton 20
Rogers City 14
Manton recorded its first football victory since September 2018 with a 20-18 come-from-behind win over Rogers City on the road after trailing 14-12 at halftime.
"We finally got that monkey off our back," Rangers head coach Eric Salani said.
Manton (1-5): Lucas McKernan 103 rush yards, 10 tackles; Kaleb Moore 52 rush yards; Jacob Rupert 9 tackles.
Macomb Dakota 42
TC Central 16
TC Central (5-1): Josh Burnham 23 rushes, 161 yards, 4 tackles; Carson Bourdo 8 carries, 118 yards, 2 TDs, 8 tackles; Brayden Halliday 4 tackles; Kadyn Warner 4 tackles; Austin Bills 12 carries, 49 yards, 4 tackles; Ryan Royston 4 tackles; Carson Briggs 3 tackles.
Cadillac 51
Gaylord 14
Cadillac (4-2, 3-2 Big North): Noah Cochrane 18 carries, 184 yards, TD; Aden Gurden 15 carries, 153 yards, 2 TD; Kaleb McKinley 14 carries, 113 yards, 2 TD; Carter Harsh 1 carry, 42 yards, TD, 10 tackles; Chris Reinhold 6-yard TD run; Jakin Metzger 9 tackles; Andrew Johns 6 tackles; Luke Enyeart 5 tackles.
Gaylord (1-5, 1-4 Big North): Corey Deer 11 carries, 41 yards, 29 pass yards; Quinn Schultz 14 carries, 39 yards, TD; Adam Daust 2-2 passing, 73 yards, TD; Gavin Freeman 3 catches, 90 yards, TD.
Joburg 60
Harbor Springs 29
Johannesburg-Lewiston clinched a perfect 6-0 record and the Northern Michigan Football Conference's Legacy Division championship for the third straight season with a 60-29 win over Harbor Springs.
Joburg (6-0, 4-0 NMFC-Legacy): No stats reported.
Boyne City 48
Mancelona 6
Boyne City (4-2, 3-2 NMFC-Leaders): Jack Neer 4-10 passing, 127 yards, 3 TDs; Bobby Hoth 12 carries, 166 yards, 2 TD, 9 tackles; Jacob Bush 10 carries, 101 yards, 2 TDs, 8 tackles; Aidan Brehm 87-yard TD catch; Gavin Hewitt 2 catches, 20 yards, 10-yard TD catch; Kolton Stadt 20-yard TD catch; Jacob Gregware 7 tackles; Brayton Ager 6 tackles; Josh Robinson 6 tackles; Liam Chapp 6 tackles; Ally Herrick 6 XPs.
Mancelona (2-4, 2-3 NMFC-Leaders): Justin Ackler kickoff return for touchdown.
Kingsley 36
Benzie Central 20
Kingsley (6-0, 6-0 NMFC-Legends): No stats reported.
Benzie Central (2-4, 2-3 NMFC-Legends): No stats reported.
Frankfort 20
East Jordan 0
Frankfort (3-3, 2-2 NMFC-Legacy): Adam Mills 12 carries, 110 yards, TD, 9 tackles; Jack Stefanski 15 carries, 83 yards, TD; Ethan Evans 7 tackles; Jared Coxe 7 tackles; team recorded two safeties.
East Jordan (3-3, 1-3 NMFC-Legacy): No stats reported.
Grayling 29
Ogemaw Heights 14
Grayling (3-3, 2-3 NMFC-Legends): Hunter Ventline 11-19 passing, 144 yards, TD, 11 carries for 56 yards, 1 TD; David Millikin 17 carries, 123 yards, 2 TDs, 11 tackles; Drew Kanary 5 catches for 58 yards, 8 tackles; Dylan Cragg 3 receptions, 48 yards, TD.
Mesick 56
Bellaire 6
Mesick (4-2): Gabe Parrish 8-12 passing for 5 TDs, 7 tackles; Matthew Fuller 3 catches, 95 yards, 2 TDs, 9 tackles; Frankie Simerson 3 catches, 45 yards, TD, 2 INTs; Kane Nyman 5-yard TD catch; Cole Spencer 44-yard TD catch; Logan Thomas 8 carries, 61 yards, TD; Jon Teachout 6 carries, 69 yards, 2 TDs; Ben Parrish 8 tackles; Andrew Terry 7 tackles.
Bellaire (1-5): No stats reported.
Gaylord St. Mary 44
Hillman 20
Gaylord St. Mary (5-1): Chris Koscielniak 22 carries, 165 yards, 5 TDs, 26 pass yards, 12 tackles, 2 tackles for loss; Conrad Korte 16 carrier, 160 yards, 1 TD, two 2-point conversions; Brody Jeffers 6 carries, 44 rush yards, 49 passing yards, 9 tackles, INT; Dylan Acevedo 15 tackles, TFL, fumble recovery; Ian Cool 13 tackles; Dominic Keister 3 catches, 56 yards, fumble recovery; team outgained Hillman 486-212, limiting the Tigers to 90 second-half yards.
Brethren 36
Onekama 8
Brethren (4-2): No stats reported.
Onekama (1-4): Forfeited at halftime after several players injured.
