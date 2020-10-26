BOWLING
Bellaire Lanes & Games weekly high scores
MEN
Series
Jason Warren 599 (212-203)
Andy Watrous 594 (226-204)
Shaw Strieter 585 (225-193)
Jake Kauffman 581 (212)
Josh Watrous 580 (215-193)
Steve White 579 (193-193-193)
Ray Harkabusic 578 (225)
Bob Bush 568 (193-193)
Shaw Strieter 559 (191)
Bill Page 557 (198)
Game
Ray Cleis 242
Steven Tucker 212
Dave Lobert 204
Tim Howard 201
Ray Cleis 201
Dylan Holm 199
Rod Leathers 193
Brian Zapalski 194
Anthony Keyes 194
Brian Zapalski 194
Ian Hoalt 192
Rod Leathers 191
Ruben Oviedo 191
Chad Lambert 191
Steve Hobbs 191
Terry Petrie 191
Jim Allen 191
WOMEN
Series
Cydnee Faul 575 (216-190)
Sherrie Williams 546 (203-192)
Sherrie Williams 515 (182)
Donna Benson 515 (175-175)
Tiffany Massey 514 (180)
Tammi Friday 504 (197)
Andi Bartsch 502 (192)
Game
Dawn Keyes 199
Dawn Balhorn 198
Tina Phillips 191
Andi Bartsch 191
Tammi Friday 188
Bonnie Musall 186
Cindi Owens 186
Eleanore Franczak 185
Carrie Sayre 180
BOWLER OF THE WEEK: Cydnee Faul (Sunday Trio) entered play with a 163 average, and rolled a 575 series (216-169-190), which became the new women’s high house scratch series this season!
Prep football
Division 1
District First Round
Holland West Ottawa (0-5) 16.500 at Rockford (4-0) 69.500 Saturday, noon
East Kentwood (2-3) 34.667 at Hudsonville (4-2) 51.567 Saturday,2 p.m.
Grand Haven (0-6) 19.700 at Grandville (5-1) 62.067 Friday, 6 p.m.
Grand Rapids Union (1-5) 25.333 at Traverse City West (5-1) 53.167 Saturday, 1 p.m.
Ann Arbor Pioneer (0-5) 9.500 at Saline (5-1) 66.533 Friday, 7 p.m.
Ann Arbor Huron (2-2) 31.000 at Kalamazoo Central (2-4) 33.567 Friday, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix (0-6) 10.167 at Grand Ledge (4-2) 51.100 Friday, 7 p.m.
Ann Arbor Skyline (1-4) 20.000 at Holt (2-3) 38.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Howell (3-3) 42.000 at Hartland (3-3) 46.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Walled Lake Northern (2-4) 33.833 at Detroit Catholic Central (6-0) 61.917 Friday, 7 p.m.
Novi (2-4) 35.000 at Brighton (4-2) 57.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Oxford (2-4) 31.367 at Clarkston (6-0) 75.333 Friday, 7 p.m.
Lake Orion (3-2) 45.000 at Grand Blanc (5-1) 60.667 Friday, 7 p.m.
Rochester Adams (2-4) 36.167 at Rochester (6-0) 70.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Lapeer (3-3) 40.000 at Davison (6-0) 64.667 Friday, 7 p.m.
Wayne Memorial (0-6) 15.000 at Canton (6-0) 75.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Westland John Glenn (2-4) 33.167 at Livonia Stevenson (3-3) 44.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Plymouth (1-5) 24.000 at Belleville (6-0) 74.333 Friday, 7 p.m.
Salem (1-5) 24.000 at Northville (4-2) 57.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Dearborn Edsel Ford (1-5) 20.000 at Detroit Cass Tech (6-0) 62.167 Saturday, 2 p.m.
Detroit Western (5-1) 48.500 at Dearborn Fordson (4-2) 54.167 Saturday, noon
Taylor (1-5) 21.767 at Brownstown Woodhaven (5-1) 59.267 Friday, 7 p.m.
Dearborn (2-4) 32.000 at Monroe (4-2) 54.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Farmington (0-6) 15.400 at Sterling Heights Stevenson (5-1) 64.367 Friday, 7 p.m.
Troy Athens (2-3) 37.000 at Southfield Arts & Technology (2-3) 39.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Utica Ford (1-5) 25.500 at West Bloomfield (5-1) 64.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Troy (3-3) 34.867 at Bloomfield Hills (3-3) 46.067 Friday, 7 p.m.
Utica Eisenhower (2-4) 38.400 at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (2-3) 39.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (0-4) 7.000 at Macomb Dakota (5-1) 67.733 Friday, 7 p.m.
Romeo (2-4) 36.200 at New Baltimore Anchor Bay (4-2) 50.833 Friday, 7 p.m.
Division 2
District First Round
Wyoming (1-3) 18.000 at Muskegon Mona Shores (6-0) 62.667 Friday, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern (4-2) 47.667 at GR Forest Hills Central (5-1) 59.333 Friday, 7 p.m.
Caledonia (2-4) 37.167 at Jenison (5-1) 62.067 Friday, 7 p.m.
Lowell (3-3) 39.333 at Byron Center (5-1) 59.500 Friday, 7 p.m.
Jackson (3-3) 32.833 at Portage Central (2-4) 34.033 Friday, 7 p.m.
Battle Creek Central (1-4) 17.500 at Portage Northern (5-1) 54.733 Friday, 7 p.m.
Okemos (0-6) 18.000 at Battle Creek Lakeview (4-2) 49.733 Saturday, 1 p.m.
Alpena (0-6) 12.167 at Midland (6-0) 62.500 Friday, 7 p.m.
Flushing (2-4) at Midland Dow (4-2) Saturday, 1 p.m.
Saginaw Heritage (0-5) 19.667 at Traverse City Central (5-1) 58.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Flint Carman-Ainsworth (1-5) 21.833 at Swartz Creek (4-2) 47.833 Thursday, 7 p.m.
Walled Lake Central (0-6) 14.700 at Fenton (6-0) 67.667 Friday, 7 p.m.
Waterford Kettering (2-4) 35.233 at North Farmington (3-3) 44.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Milford (1-5) 26.400 at South Lyon (4-2) 49.200 Friday, 7 p.m.
Waterford Mott (2-3) 30.000 at Walled Lake Western (4-2) 46.067 Friday, 7 p.m.
Ypsilanti Lincoln (3-3) 40.533 at Dexter (4-2) 47.333 Friday, 7 p.m.
Ypsilanti Community (3-3) 35.167 at Dearborn Heights Crestwood (5-1) 53.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Temperance Bedford (3-3) 39.033 at Livonia Franklin (3-3) 48.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Oak Park (0-6) 15.600 at Grosse Pointe South (4-2) 56.567 Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit U-D Jesuit (2-4) 31.400 at Grosse Pointe North (3-3) 38.667 Friday, 6 p.m.
Lincoln Park (1-5) 21.767 at Wyandotte Roosevelt (4-1) 56.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Detroit Renaissance (2-4) 28.333 at Ferndale (4-2) 53.400 Friday, 7 p.m.
Sterling Heights (0-5) 12.200 at Birmingham Seaholm (4-2) 56.333 Friday, 7 p.m.
Birmingham Groves (3-3) 40.333 at Auburn Hills Avondale (3-3) 40.700 Friday, 7 p.m.
Warren Cousino (1-5) 21.567 at Warren Mott (5-1) 56.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Royal Oak (1-5) 22.333 at Berkley (4-2) 50.900 Friday, 7 p.m.
St Clair Shores Lake Shore (1-5) 25.167 at Port Huron (6-0) 70.400 Friday, 7 p.m.
Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse (4-2) 48.700 at Fraser (4-2) 49.067 Friday, 7 p.m.
Port Huron Northern (2-3) 34.000 at St Clair Shores Lakeview (4-2) 51.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Warren De La Salle Collegiate (2-4) 37.083 at Roseville (4-2) 49.833 Friday, 7 p.m.
Division 3
District First Round
Greenville (0-5) 10.667 at Muskegon (5-1) 58.333 Saturday, 1 p.m.
Petoskey (2-4) 32.833 at Cedar Springs (4-2) 44.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Prep Football
Division 3
Gaylord (1-5) 23.000 at Mount Pleasant (5-1) 57.333 Friday, 7 p.m.
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (2-4) 31.367 at Marquette (5-1) 45.167 Saturday,2 p.m.
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills (0-6) 10.000 at Zeeland West (4-1) 52.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills (2-4) 27.500 at Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (3-3) 35.833 Friday, 7 p.m.
Holland (0-6) 14.667 at Zeeland East (4-2) 46.333 Saturday, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids Northview (1-5) 20.667 at East Grand Rapids (3-3) 39.333 Friday, 7 p.m.
Richland Gull Lake (0-6) 10.000 at St Joseph (5-1) 56.333 Friday, 7 p.m.
Parma Western (4-2) 37.833 at Battle Creek Harper Creek (4-2) 41.833 Friday, 7 p.m.
Niles (1-5) 18.667 at Stevensville Lakeshore (4-2) 56.200 Friday, 7 p.m.
Sturgis (3-3) 31.833 at Coldwater (4-2) 43.333 Friday, 7 p.m.
Jackson Northwest (0-5) 10.333 at DeWitt (6-0) 66.833 Friday, 7 p.m.
St Johns (2-4) 31.333 at Lansing Waverly (3-3) 37.867 Friday, 7 p.m.
Ionia (1-5) 17.500 at Mason (6-0) 60.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Haslett (2-4) 28.333 at Fowlerville (3-3) 42.400 Friday, 7 p.m.
Holly (1-5) 21.500 at Bay City Western (3-3) 28.833 Friday, 7 p.m.
Clio (0-6) 8.833 at Flint Kearsley (3-3) 44.333 Thursday, 7 p.m.
Pontiac (0-6) 15.000 at Bay City Central (2-4) 38.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Redford Thurston (1-4) 22.000 at Chelsea (6-0) 67.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Garden City (3-3) 35.833 at S. Lyon E. (4-2) Friday, 7 p.m.
Dearborn Divine Child (2-4) 25.500 at Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (5-1) 62.250 Friday, 7 p.m.
Orchard Lake St Mary’s (1-3) 27.083 at Pinckney (4-2) 50.833 Friday, 7 p.m.
Melvindale (2-4) 28.500 at Riverview (6-0) 54.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Gibraltar Carlson (4-2) 47.433 at River Rouge (4-1) 48.667 Friday, 7 p.m.
Southgate Anderson (2-4) 33.967 at New Boston Huron (5-1) 49.833 Friday, 7 p.m.
Trenton (3-3) 40.167 at Allen Park (4-2) 49.667 Friday, 7 p.m.
Detroit East English (2-4) 22.667 at Eastpointe (6-0) 63.000 Thursday, 7 p.m.
Warren Fitzgerald (4-2) 34.000 at Detroit Mumford (3-3) 39.167 Saturday,6 p.m.
Warren Woods Tower (2-4) 28.667 at Detroit Martin Luther King (3-3) 48.667 Friday,6 p.m.
Harper Woods (2-4) 33.167 at Marysville (5-1) 42.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Division 4
District First Round
Cadillac, bye
Escanaba (1-2) 18.600 at Alma (2-4) 24.333 Saturday,11 a.m.
Bay City John Glenn (1-5) 14.833 at Ludington (4-2) 37.667 Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Saginaw Arthur Hill (1-5) 18.500 at Sault Ste. Marie (4-2) 37.467S 2 p.m.
Fremont (2-4) 23.833 at Spring Lake (4-2) 42.667 Friday, 7 p.m.
Ada Forest Hills Eastern (3-3) 35.000 at Allendale (3-3) 35.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Fruitport (2-4) 25.833 at Whitehall (5-1) 38.667 Friday,6 p.m.
Coopersville (2-4) 26.833 at Sparta (4-2) 36.833 Friday, 7 p.m.
Holland Christian (0-6) 9.333 at Hudsonville Unity Christian (6-0) 58.333 Friday, 7 p.m.
Hamilton (2-4) 26.000 at Wyoming Godwin Heights (2-4) 26.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Wyoming Kelloggsville (1-5) 16.500 at Grand Rapids South Christian (5-1) 54.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Wayland (1-5) 18.333 at Grand Rapids Christian (3-3) 41.833 Friday, 7 p.m.
Plainwell (3-2) 38.500 at Vicksburg (4-2) 41.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers (1-5) 21.667 at Hastings (5-1) 47.667 Friday, 7 p.m.
Otsego (2-4) 27.500 at Paw Paw (4-2) 45.667 Friday, 7 p.m.
Owosso (1-5) 18.167 at Williamston (5-1) 54.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Lake Fenton (2-4) 27.667 at Charlotte (2-4) 28.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Eaton Rapids (1-5) 21.500 at Battle Creek Pennfield (3-3) 34.500 Friday, 7 p.m.
Marshall (2-4) 26.333 at Flint Powers Catholic (2-4) 32.833 Friday, 7 p.m.
Dearborn Heights Annapolis (1-5) 8.833 at Redford Union (5-1) 49.667 Saturday, 1 p.m.
Tecumseh (1-4) 25.200 at Livonia Clarenceville (4-2) 31.333 Friday, 7 p.m.
Adrian (0-5) 11.000 at Milan (5-1) 49.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Romulus (2-3) 23.667 at Carleton Airport (3-3) 34.833 Friday, 7 p.m.
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood (0-4) 8.167 at Madison Heights Lamphere (6-0) 48.500 Friday, 7 p.m.
Center Line (2-4) 24.667 at Harper Woods Chandler Park (3-3) 26.500 Friday, 7 p.m.
Hazel Park (1-5) 18.167 at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (5-1) 48.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Detroit Henry Ford (3-3) 24.500 at Detroit Country Day (3-2) 43.500 Friday, 7 p.m.
Yale (0-6) 12.333 at North Branch (6-0) 56.667 Friday, 7 p.m.
Imlay City (4-2) 40.167 at Croswell-Lexington (5-1) 47.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
St Clair (1-5) 23.500 at Ortonville Brandon (5-1) 51.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Armada (3-3) 36.000 at Goodrich (5-1) 48.667 Friday, 7 p.m.
Division 5
District First Round
Cheboygan (0-6) 10.667 at Reed City (6-0) 51.433 Friday, 7 p.m.
Ogemaw Heights (3-3) 25.833 at Kingsford (3-2) 28.133 Saturday,2 p.m.
Standish-Sterling (1-5) 17.133 at Kingsley (6-0) 48.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Hancock (2-3) 20.967 at Gladwin (3-3) 31.333 Saturday, 1 p.m.
Saginaw Valley Lutheran (1-4) 8.100 at Freeland (5-1) 44.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Carrollton (2-4) 22.667 at Midland Bullock Creek (3-3) 32.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Saginaw (0-6) 12.500 at Essexville Garber (5-1) 43.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Shepherd (2-3) 20.333 at Saginaw Swan Valley (3-3) 33.500 Friday, 7 p.m.
Howard City Tri County (2-4) 21.967 at Central Montcalm (4-2) 36.800 Friday, 7 p.m.
Grant (2-3) 25.333 at Muskegon Orchard View (2-4) 27.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Chippewa Hills (2-4) 23.500 at Muskegon Oakridge (4-2) 33.333 Friday, 7 p.m.
Newaygo (2-4) 24.100 at Big Rapids (3-3) 30.433 Saturday,1 p.m.
Belding (5-1) 41.833 at Hopkins (5-1) 44.000 Saturday,1 p.m.
Comstock Park (1-5) 17.333 at Grand Rapids West Catholic (5-1) 50.833 Friday, 7 p.m.
Lake Odessa Lakewood (3-3) 22.833 at Portland (5-1) 50.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Berrien Springs (3-3) 28.833 at Lansing Catholic (4-2) 41.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
South Haven (4-2) 35.333 at Dowagiac (3-3) 36.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Benton Harbor (2-4) 30.667 at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (5-1) 39.333 Friday, 7 p.m.
Hillsdale (4-2) 34.000 at Olivet (5-1) 39.333 Friday, 7 p.m.
Flat Rock (0-6) 12.667 at Romulus Summit Academy North (5-1) 38.833 Friday, 7 p.m.
Whitmore Lake (3-3) 20.333 at Dearborn Heights Robichaud (2-4) 28.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Dundee (1-5) 15.500 at Ann Arbor Richard (2-1) 29.000 Friday, 4 p.m.
Monroe Jefferson (1-5) 19.833 at Grosse Ile (3-3) 29.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport (1-5) 16.833 at Frankenmuth (6-0) 52.500 Friday, 7 p.m.
Ovid-Elsie (3-3) 25.000 at Almont (2-2) 27.417 Friday, 7 p.m.
Birch Run (1-5) 18.333 at Corunna (3-3) 35.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Richmond (2-4) 24.167 at Macomb Lutheran North (4-2) 33.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Detroit Osborn (0-6) 7.833 at Marine City (5-1) 46.833 Friday, 7 p.m.
Detroit Communication Media Arts (3-3) 24.667 at Warren Lincoln (3-3) 30.833 Friday, 7 p.m.
Detroit Cody (1-5) 16.667 at Detroit Denby (3-3) 39.500 Friday, 5 p.m.
Clawson (2-4) 24.167 at St Clair Shores South Lake (4-2) 36.333 Friday, 7 p.m.
Division 6
District First Round
Houghton (2-2) 22.100 at Calumet (2-3) 23.033 Saturday,1 p.m.
Prep Football
Division 6
Negaunee (3-3) 22.000 at Gladstone (2-3) 24.933 Friday, 7 p.m.
Kalkaska (0-5) 6.333 at Manistee (4-2) 36.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Benzie Central (2-4) 23.667 at Grayling (3-3) 26.667 Friday, 7 p.m.
Elk Rapids (1-5) 13.833 at Glen Lake (4-2) 33.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Mason County Central (2-4) 19.667 at Boyne City (4-2) 29.333 Friday, 7 p.m.
Shelby (0-6) 9.333 at Muskegon Catholic Central (6-0) 51.333 Friday, 7 p.m.
Harrison (4-2) 31.933 at Sanford Meridian (4-2) 33.333 Friday, 7 p.m.
Hart (1-5) 13.833 at Montague (6-0) 46.333 Friday, 7 p.m.
Kent City (5-1) 30.000 at Clare (6-0) 44.767 Friday, 7 p.m.
Tawas (0-6) 10.333 at Montrose (5-1) 40.500 Friday, 7 p.m.
Chesaning (2-4) 20.500 at Caro (3-3) 22.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Otisville LakeVille Memorial (1-5) 10.833 at Millington (5-1) 39.500 Friday, 7 p.m.
Pinconning (0-6) 11.467 at Mt Morris (2-4) 23.833 Friday, 7 p.m.
Buchanan 1, Fennville 0
Comstock (3-3) 26.767 at Niles Brandywine (3-3) 31.667 Friday, 7 p.m.
Watervliet (2-4) 18.833 at Constantine (5-1) 40.667 Saturday,1 p.m.
Parchment (2-4) 21.333 at Coloma (4-2) 32.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Onsted (0-6) 9.000 at Jonesville (5-1) 38.967 Friday, 7 p.m.
Stockbridge (2-4) 20.000 at Brooklyn Columbia Central (2-4) 20.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Napoleon (1-5) 12.167 at Michigan Center (3-1) 28.917 Friday, 7 p.m.
Quincy (2-4) 18.033 at Adrian Madison (5-1) 28.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Lutheran Westland (2-2) 18.083 at Blissfield (6-0) 45.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy (3-3) 26.167 at Ida (3-3) 26.667 Friday, 7 p.m.
Detroit Voyageur Prep (2-4) 19.333 at Clinton (5-1) 40.833 Friday, 7 p.m.
Ecorse (2-4) 25.500 at Erie Mason (6-0) 34.500 Friday, 7 p.m.
Southfield Bradford Academy (0-6) 8.000 at Warren Michigan Collegiate (6-0) 46.833 Friday, 7 p.m.
Flint Hamady (3-3) 23.500 at Detroit Pershing (3-3) 26.000 Saturday. 2 p.m.
Algonac (1-5) 16.000 at Detroit Edison (4-2) 34.667 Saturday,2 p.m.
Detroit Collegiate Prep (2-4) 16.667 at Durand (4-2) 31.500 Friday, 7 p.m.
Division 7
District First Round
Roscommon (1-4) 11.000 at Charlevoix (6-0) 41.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Manistique (2-3) 19.700 at Mancelona (2-4) 21.333 Friday, 6 p.m.
L’Anse (1-5) 15.533 at Traverse City St. Francis (4-2) 35.000 Saturday, 6 p.m.
Lake City (2-4) 19.100 at Harbor Springs (3-3) 22.500 Saturday, 1 p.m.
McBain 2, Farwell 0 (forfeit)
Houghton Lake (4-2) 25.767 at Evart (4-2) 28.600 Friday, 7 p.m.
LeRoy Pine River (1-5) 12.667 at Beaverton (5-1) 38.267 Friday, 7 p.m.
St. Louis (2-4) 21.133 at Oscoda (6-0) 31.100 Friday, 7 p.m.
Ithaca 2, Lakeview 0 (forfeit)
Morley Stanwood (4-2) 27.000 at Ravenna (3-3) 28.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Hesperia (4-2) 24.500 at Pewamo-Westphalia (5-1) 31.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (2-4) 24.500 at North Muskegon (3-3) 28.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Vassar (0-6) 8.833 at Hemlock (6-0) 45.667 Friday, 7 p.m.
Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (4-2) 26.833 at Bad Axe (4-2) 29.833 Friday, 7 p.m.
Reese (2-4) 20.000 at Cass City (6-0) 36.333 Friday, 7 p.m.
St. Charles (4-2) 21.567 at Sandusky (6-0) 35.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Byron (1-5) 13.667 at Burton Bendle (2-4) 15.533 Friday, 7 p.m.
Perry (0-6) 7.667 at Bath (3-3) 18.833 Friday, 7 p.m.
New Haven (0-6) 9.500 at Detroit Loyola (5-1) 53.333 Saturday, 7 p.m.
Grosse Pointe Liggett (2-4) 17.417 at Clinton Township Clintondale (2-4) 23.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Madison Heights Madison (0-6) 11.000 at Madison Heights Bishop Foley (5-1) 36.167 Saturday,1 p.m.
Detroit Community (1-5) 15.167 at Detroit Central (4-2) 32.000 Friday,5 p.m.
Galesburg-Augusta (0-5) 6.667 at Schoolcraft (5-1) 39.667 Friday, 7 p.m.
Delton Kellogg (3-3) 22.667 at Bronson (3-2) 26.250 Friday, 7 p.m.
Hartford (0-6) 8.200 at Lawton (5-1) 32.833 Friday, 7 p.m.
Union City (2-4) 15.283 at Homer (4-2) 28.800 Friday, 7 p.m.
Springport (1-3) 9.950 at Riverview Gabriel Richard (5-1) 37.833 Friday, 7 p.m.
Jackson Lumen Christi (2-4) 29.833 at Hanover-Horton (4-2) 30.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Leslie (2-4) 18.867 at Monroe St Mary Catholic Central (4-2) 36.833 Friday, 7 p.m.
Manchester (2-4) 19.167 at Grass Lake (4-2) 33.500 Friday, 7 p.m.
Division 8
District First Round
Rogers City (2-4) 11.833 at Iron Mountain (5-1) 36.933 Saturday, noon
Gwinn (3-3) 18.867 at East Jordan (3-3) 19.833 Friday,6 p.m.
Norway (1-4) 11.900 at West Iron County (6-0) 32.600 Friday,6 p.m.
St. Ignace (1-5) 13.167 at Bark River-Harris (3-2) 22.300 Friday, 7 p.m.
Alcona (0-5) 5.500 at Johannesburg-Lewiston (6-0) 34.333 Friday, 7 p.m.
Frankfort (3-3) 22.167 at Saginaw Nouvel (4-2) 27.967 Friday, 7 p.m.
Coleman (1-4) 10.100 at Beal City (5-1) 32.267 Friday, 7 p.m.
Manton (1-5) 11.167 at Breckenridge (5-1) 32.183 Friday, 7 p.m.
Fulton (0-6) 6.000 at Fowler (4-2) 26.500 Friday, 7 p.m.
White Cloud (2-4) 16.083 at Holton (2-4) 19.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
Blanchard Montabella (1-4) 10.500 at Carson City-Crystal (3-1) 25.500 Friday, 7 p.m.
Saranac (1-5) 11.167 at Potterville (3-3) 20.667 Friday, 7 p.m.
Flint New Standard Academy (0-6) 6.433 at Flint Beecher (5-1) 37.533 Friday, 7 p.m.
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (2-4) 21.633 at Harbor Beach (3-3) 23.500 Saturday,1:30 PM
Brown City (2-4) 16.267 at Ubly (4-2) 28.500 Friday, 7 p.m.
Marlette (3-3) 20.667 at Unionville-Sebewaing (4-2) 25.833 Friday, 7 p.m.
Saugatuck (3-3) 21.933 at White Pigeon (3-2) 23.500 Friday, 7 p.m.
Decatur (1-4) 12.333 at Reading (5-1) 32.250 Friday, 7 p.m.
Cassopolis (2-4) 16.800 at Mendon (5-1) 28.400 Friday, 7 p.m.
Morenci (2-4) 18.833 at Dansville (4-2) 25.333 Friday, 7 p.m.
Pittsford (0-6) 9.500 at Sand Creek (5-1) 28.167 Friday, 7 p.m.
East Jackson (1-5) 11.167 at Hudson (3-3) 27.000 Friday, 7 p.m.
Detroit Douglass (0-5) 5.833 at Detroit Southeastern (5-1) 35.833 Friday,6 p.m.
Petersburg Summerfield (1-5) 14.167 at Allen Park Cabrini (2-4) 15.533 Friday, 7 p.m.
Melvindale Academy (1-5) 11.417 at Detroit Leadership Academy (3-3) 26.500 Saturday, 1 p.m.
Britton Deerfield (1-5) 14.167 at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4-2) 23.333 Friday, 7 p.m.
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (0-6) 7.667 at Clarkston Everest (6-0) 38.833 Saturday, 1 p.m.
Marine City Cardinal Mooney (2-3) 14.000 at Sterling Heights Parkway (3-3) 21.700 Saturday, 1 p.m.
Mount Clemens (1-3) 7.750 at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (5-1) 36.667 Saturday, 2 p.m.
Waterford Our Lady (0-6) 9.600 at Royal Oak Shrine (4-2) 24.533 , Saturday,6:30 PM
8-Player Division 1
Regional First Round
Brimley (2-4) 15.333 at Pellston (6-0) 31.500 Thursday, 7 p.m.
Munising (4-2) 24.167 at Inland Lakes (5-1) 25.933 Saturday, 3 p.m.
Newberry (3-3) 19.300 at Onaway (6-0) 30.200 Saturday, 2 p.m.
Pickford 2, Stephenson 0
Manistee Catholic (1-5) 12.667 at Suttons Bay (6-0) 33.500 Thursday, 7 p.m.
Forest Area (2-4) 17.833 at Whittemore-Prescott (4-2) 23.767 Thursday, 7 p.m.
Central Lake (2-4) 15.333 at Gaylord St. Mary (5-1) 28.833 Thursday, 6 p.m.
Vestaburg (2-3) at Mesick (4-2) Saturday, 3 p.m.
Prep Football
8-Player Division 1
Regional First Round
Kingston (1-5) 14.167 at Morrice (6-0) 33.600 Thursday, 7 p.m.
Deckerville (4-2) 26.167 at Merrill (5-1) 30.333 Saturday, 2 p.m.
International Academy of Flint (3-3) 18.500 at Adrian Lenawee Christian (6-0) 32.700 Saturday,1 p.m.
Genesee (4-2) 23.167 at Mayville (6-0) 32.000 Thursday, 7 p.m.
Athens (1-5) 12.367 at Martin (5-1) 28.833 Thursday, 7 p.m.
Camden-Frontier (2-4) 16.833 at New Buffalo (3-3) 20.300 , Saturday,5 p.m.
Gobles (2-3) 15.800 at Lawrence (5-1) 26.633 Saturday, 1 p.m.
Bellevue (2-4) 16.333 at Marcellus (3-2) 21.800 Saturday, 1 p.m.
8-Player Division 2
Regional First Round
Engadine (0-6) 8.500 at Powers North Central (6-0) 31.250 Saturday, noon
Lake Linden-Hubbell (3-3) 21.500 at Crystal Falls Forest Park (4-1) 25.000 Saturday, 1 p.m.
Carney-Nadeau (3-3) 18.900 at Cedarville (5-1) 29.833 Thursday, 7 p.m.
Rudyard (3-3) 19.000 at Rapid River (5-1) 27.833 Thursday, 7 p.m.
Bellaire (1-5) 14.167 at Marion (5-1) 26.233 Thursday, 7 p.m.
Hillman (2-4) 19.033 at Atlanta (3-3) 22.500 Saturday, 7 p.m.
Posen (2-3) 15.500 at Hale (5-1) 24.533 Saturday, 1 p.m.
Bear Lake (2-4) 15.933 at Brethren (4-2) 22.767 Saturday, 7 p.m.
Au Gres-Sims (1-5) 10.267 at Kinde North Huron (5-1) 27.633 Saturday,5 p.m.
Ashley (3-3) 18.700 at Peck (3-3) 20.500 Saturday, 1 p.m.
Akron-Fairgrove (1-5) 10.367 at Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (5-1) 26.133 Saturday,1 p.m.
Carsonville-Port Sanilac (1-5) 11.667 at Bay City All Saints (3-2) 21.000 Saturday, 1 p.m.
North Adams-Jerome (2-4) 15.633 at Portland St Patrick (6-0) 33.200 Saturday, 2 p.m.
Waldron (4-2) 21.667 at Tekonsha (4-2) 22.667 Saturday, 1 p.m.
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (2-4) 16.933 at Burr Oak (5-1) 28.833 Saturday, 1 p.m.
Climax-Scotts (3-3) 19.500 at Colon (5-1) 27.833 Thursday, 7 p.m.
Prep Football
Michigan Poll
Division 1
School Total Points
1. Belleville (5) (6-0) 50
2. Davison (6-0) 42
3. Detroit Cass Tech (6-0) 40
4. Clarkston (6-0) 37
5. West Bloomfield (5-1) 28
6. Detroit Catholic Central (6-0) 20
7. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (6-0) 19
8. Macomb Dakota (5-1) 10
9. Rockford (4-0) 9
10. Canton (6-0) 8
Others receiving votes: Sterling Heights Stevenson 5. Grand Blanc 3. Grandville 3. Plymouth 1.
Division 2
School Total Points
1. Muskegon Mona Shores (5) (6-0) 50
2. East Lansing (6-0) 45
3. Midland (6-0) 38
4. Fenton (6-0) 33
5. Port Huron (6-0) 22
6. Grosse Pointe South (4-2) 21
7. Jenison (5-1) 20
8. Byron Center (5-1) 18
9. Livonia Churchill (4-2) 12
10. Traverse City Central (5-1) 9
Others receiving votes: Warren Mott 3. Birmingham Seaholm 2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 2.
Division 3
School Total Points
1. DeWitt (4) (6-0) 49
2. Muskegon (1) (5-1) 44
3. Chelsea (6-0) 40
4. River Rouge (4-1) 37
5. Mason (6-0) 29
6. Birmingham Brother Rice (5-1) 23
(tie) Zeeland West (4-1) 23
8. Riverview (6-0) 15
9. Mount Pleasant (5-1) 5
(tie) Detroit King (3-3) 5
(tie) Eastpointe (6-0) 5
Others receiving votes: None.
Division 4
School Total Points
1. Edwardsburg (5) (6-0) 50
2. Hudsonville Unity Christian (6-0) 45
3. North Branch (6-0) 34
4. Detroit Country Day (3-2) 32
5. Grand Rapids South Christian (5-1) 25
6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (5-1) 22
(tie) Whitehall (5-1) 22
8. Goodrich (5-1) 11
9. Ortonville Brandon (6-0) 10
10. Milan (5-1) 9
Others receiving votes: Madison Heights Lamphere 4. Redford Union 4. Spring Lake 4. Croswell-Lexington 2. Williamston 1.
Division 5
School Total Points
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (4) (6-0) 40
2. Frankenmuth (6-0) 35
3. Kingsley (6-0) 32
4. Portland (5-1) 29
5. Reed City (6-0) 21
(tie) Marine City (5-1) 21
7. Grand Rapids West Catholic (5-1) 16
8. Hopkins (5-1) 13
9. Olivet (5-1) 7
10. Freeland (5-1) 3
Others receiving votes: Belding 2. Essexville Garber 1.
Division 6
School Total Points
1. Montague (4) (6-0) 40
2. Muskegon Catholic Central (6-0) 36
3. Blissfield (6-0) 31
4. Warren Michigan Collegiate (6-0) 25
5. Clare (6-0) 23
6. Buchanan (6-0) 19
7. Erie-Mason (6-0) 11
8. Constantine (5-1) 10
9. Clinton (5-1) 9
(tie) Millington (5-1) 9
Others receiving votes: Sanford-Meridian 2. Montrose 2. Manistee 2. Boyne City 1.
Division 7
School Total Points
1. Ithaca (2) (6-0) 28
2. Pewamo-Westphalia (5-1) 26
3. New Lothrop (6-0) 23
4. Schoolcraft (1) (5-1) 22
5. Hemlock (6-0) 21
6. Charlevoix (6-0) 12
7. McBain (6-0) 9
8. Oscoda (6-0) 8
9. Detroit Loyola (5-1) 6
10. Cass City (6-0) 4
Others receiving votes: Traverse City St. Francis 2. Riverview Gabriel Richard 2. Sandusky 2.
Division 8
School Total Points
1. Reading (2) (5-1) 28
2. Centreville (6-0) 27
3. Addison (6-0) 23
4. Clarkston Everest Catholic (1) (6-0) 21
5. Sand Creek (5-1) 20
6. Johannesburg-Lewiston (6-0) 16
7. Beal City (5-1) 9
8. West Iron County (6-0) 8
9. Flint Beecher (5-1) 6
10. Detroit Southeastern (5-1) 3
Others receiving votes: Iron Mountain 2. Breckenridge 2.
Division 8 Player
School Total Points
1. Adrian Lenawee Christian (2) (6-0) 64
2. Powers North Central (3) (6-0) 63
3. Pickford (1) (5-1) 50
(tie) Portland St Patrick (6-0) 50
5. Morrice (6-0) 42
6. Suttons Bay (1) (6-0) 37
7. Merrill (5-1) 26
8. Colon (5-1) 19
9. Pellston (6-0) 10
10. Cedarville (5-1) 7
(tie) Mayville (6-0) 7
Others receiving votes: Lake Linden-Hubbell 5. Gaylord St. Mary 3. Martin 2.
