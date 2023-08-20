RB — Eli Graves, Sr., Kingsley — Ran for 1,464 yards and 19 TDs, adding 164 receiving yards and a TD in an offense that often spreads carries around. Made the All-conference team three times — in one season. Was on the All-NMFC team as RB, DB and punter.
WR — Jaxon Childers, Sr., Benzie Central — Lit up the Huskies’ offense for 48 catches for 711 yards and seven TDs. Ran for 924 yards and 16 TDs as well. Put up 47 tackles (24 solo), six INTs on defense to earn first-team All-State from the Associated Press.
OL — Kyler Brunan, Sr., TC West — Already has Division 1 offers as a junior, including from Central Michigan University. Honorable mention All-Saginaw Valley. Also had 11 tackles and two fumble recoveries on defense.
DL — Brady Vaughan, Jr., TC West — Second-leading tackler on the Titans with 70, he paced the team in tackles for loss (eight) and sacks (three).
LB — Joey McHugh, Sr., Boyne City — Honorable mention All-State as a sophomore, McHugh continued to grow as a football player. Led the Rambler defense with 73 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INT. Ran for 949 yards, 10 TD, 8.55 per carry at RB. NMFC Leaders Division Defensive Player of the Year.
LB — Brady Pretzlaff, Sr., Gaylord — Led one of the area’s best defenses (which only surrendered more than 20 points twice in 10 games) with 115 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 interceptions. Has offers from Illinois and CMU already as a junior. First-team All-Big North and first-team All-State in Divisions 3-4.
LB — Landon Swanson, Sr., Charlevoix — Junior is already drawing college interest after a big season in he put up 108 tackles and made two stops for safeties. Three-year starter and co-captain was first-team All-NMFC.
K/P — Connor Byram, Jr., Gaylord — Did a bit of everything for the Blue Devils. Started on the offensive line and went 7-of-10 on field goals, with two of 40 yards or more. Kicked a late game-winner against Kingsley and averaged 38 yards a punt. First-team All-Big North kicker.
RB — Fletcher Anderson, Sr., Frankfort — Split carries in the backfield with Ashton Hollenbeck and Stevenson ran the ball quite a bit as well, but the team captain still carved out a standout campaign with 822 rushing yards, 100 receiving yards and 83 tackles to earn the NMFL’s Offensive Player of the Year.
RB — Dillon Croff, Sr., Gaylord St. Mary — Helped carry the Snowbird offense when Gavin Bebble and Brody Jeffers were shelved by injuries for the first half of the season. Ended up with 1,335 yards and 20 touchdowns rushing and another 212 yards and 3 TDs receiving to earn Ski Valley Conference Player of the Year honors. Picked off three passes on defense. Scored 6 TDs in one game vs. Inland Lakes. Honorable mention All-State.
RB — C.J. Hibbler, Sr., Petoskey — Electric runner ran for 502 yards and hauled in 89 receiving yards in only 3-and-a-half games before suffering a broken leg. Scored 9 TDs, including two on returns.
WR — Seth Marek, Jr., Petoskey — One of the top receiving threats in the Big North Conference, Marek caught 26 passes for 415 yards and four touchdowns to earn first-team All-BNC accolades.
WR — Emmerson Farmer, Sr., Frankfort — Hauled in 27 catches for 490 receiving yards. Added 123 rush yards, 66 tackles, 2 INTs, averaged 38.2 yards a punt and was the team’s kick and punt returner.
OL — Keaton Abraham, Gaylord, Jr. — Started at center for the Devils (with zero bad exchanges), but also was a major contributor on the defensive side with 61 tackles and 3 sacks.
DL — Cole Merrill, Sr., Bear Lake — Set a school record with 91 tackles in the Lakers’ 8-game schedule, 52 of which were solo. Added 11.5 tackles for loss and a sack. Set program’s single-season tackles record with 17.5 (15 solo) vs. Brethren. Primarily a tight end on offense, the 200-pounder also played center, guard and tailback this season because of injuries.
DL — Mason Davis, Sr., Gaylord — The Blue Devils lineman earned first-team All-Big North Conference honors after a season in which he put up 47 tackles and 7 sacks.
DL — Aydan Fulton, Sr., Johannesburg-Lewiston — Joburg’s most dominant defensive player came from the line, where Fulton made 35 solo tackles and 100 total stops. Added two sacks and a blocked kick for the Cardinals.
LB — Brayden McCoon, Sr., TC Central — The Trojans’ second-leading tackler behind Seabase (by just two) made 63 tackles, four tackles for loss, logged one sack and forced a fumble to earn first-team All-Saginaw Valley status.
LB — Benji Allen, Jr., Glen Lake — A player the Lakers will lean heavily on the next two years, Allen put up 80 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 3 sacks this season as a sophomore. Added 13 catches for 220 yards and a TD at receiver.
DB — Nick Hornkohl, Sr., Manistee — Two-time first-team All-conference. Led team with 17 total TDs (11 rushing, 5 receiving, 1 INT return). Led team in rushing and receiving TDs. Led team in tackles with 91 (66 solo). 5 PBU, 1 INT, 1 FR. Played safety.
