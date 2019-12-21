2019 RECORD-EAGLE FOOTBALL DREAM TEAM
Player of the Year: QB Brady Hunter, Gaylord St. Mary
Offensive Player of the Year: Ayden Mullin, Kingsley
Defensive Player of the Year: Christian Boivin, Traverse City West
DREAM TEAM
OFFENSE
QB Brady Hunter, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr. — First-team all-state selection in eight-player ran for 1,658 yards and threw for 723 more in just nine games. Ran 41 times for 306 yards in quarterfinal loss to Suttons Bay. Finished with 26 total touchdowns, and was a serious threat to score a touchdown on any given play. Added 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, a fumble recovery and one interception as a defensive back.
QB Peyton Smith, TC Central, Sr. — Transfer from Ithaca stepped right in and threw for 1,432 yards and 13 touchdowns, rushing for 322 more yards and 3 TDs as the Trojans posted an undefeated Big North Conference slate.
RB Ayden Mullin, Kingsley, Sr. — First-team all-state selection, NMFL-Legends Most Valuable Player ran for 1,525 yards and 21 TDs, averaging 8.6 yards per carry. Added 12 catches for 294 yards and four more TDs.
RB Aiden Griggs, TC West, Sr. — Honorable mention all-state pick did a bit of everything for the Titans. Ran for 709 yards and added 263 yards receiving for 10 total offensive touchdowns. Averaged over 20 years on each punt and kick return, plus rung up 77 tackles, two interceptions and nine pass break-ups on defense. First-team academic all-state pick.
RB Logan Finnerty, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr. — Honorable mention all-state pick and NMFL-Legacy's Outstanding Offensive Player ran for 1,379 yards, 20 TDs, plus another 101 yards and 4 TDs receiving.
RB Lucas Mikesell, Suttons Bay, Sr. — Game-changing running back/receiver ran for 1,231 yards, averaging 11.3 yards a carry. Also added 21 catches for 460 yards as Suttons Bay's best deep threat at receiver, averaging 21.9 yards a catch. Averaged 23.1 yards per punt return and scored 29 total touchdowns.
WR Trey Searles, TC Central, Sr. — Honorable mention all-state pick and first-team all-Big North receiver established a good rapport with Smith early on, and it paid off to the tune of 37 catches for 698 yards and eight touchdowns. Also one of Central's top defensive backs.
WR Cole Spencer, Mesick, Jr. — Led area players 960 receiving yards on 43 catches, scoring 11 TDs. Also contributed 79 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one defensive TD.
TE Nathaniel Eberly-Rodriguez, Petoskey, Sr. — Caught 18 passes for 341 yards and three TDs in a run-heavy offense. Added a rushing TD. Dominant blocker who is seeing lots of recruiting interest. Also had 50 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and one recovery. Only BNC player to earn first-team honors on both offense and defense.
OL Carson Briggs, TC Central, Jr. — The 6-5, 270-pound blocker has drawn considerable recruiting interest already, helping the Trojans run for 2,377 yards and more than 1,700 passing in 10 games.
OL Ben Kroll, Glen Lake, Sr. — Saginaw Valley State commit and first-team all-stater led the Lakers on both sides of the trenches. Dominating blocker and big-time D-line player. First-team all-state by coaches' association as well.
OL Ryan Wood, Cadillac, Jr. — Paved the way for 3,078 rushing yards as the Vikings made the playoff and became the area's Cinderella team with two road victories in the Upper Peninsula.
OL Cody Hanson, Benzie Central, Sr. — Didn't allow a sack during his four-year Huskies career as a guard, and had 16 pancake blocks this season. Rung up 118 tackles and 3 sacks as a linebacker. First-team all-NMFL Legends on the O-line as a junior and at linebacker as a senior.
OL Jack Groseclose, TC St. Francis, Sr. — The 260-pound blocker anchored the Gladiator offensive line as St. Francis finished 8-4 with a pair of playoff victories. The Glads' four losses came to Kingsley, Glen Lake, Muskegon Oakridge and Iron Mountain — teams with a combined 35-1 regular-season record (the only loss among those being Glen Lake to Kingsley).
DEFENSE
DL Zac Tokie, Traverse City West, Sr. — All-Big North Conference player (at tight end), Tokie had 11 tackles for loss and a forced fumble in addition to 39 tackles on defense.
DL Kyle Anderson, TC Central, Sr. — A big part of Central's stout defensive line, Anderson was a top run-stuffer in the middle. His impact on the game was larger than his stats alone (30 tackles, 24 solo, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery).
DL Tylor McCoon, TC Central, Jr. — McCoon earned his second first-team all-state honor at punter, but also more than gets the job done at defensive end for Central's potent D-line.
DL Noah Kadlec, TC St. Francis, Sr. — Snubbed by the Northern Michigan Football League by only drawing honorable mention all-conference honors, Kadlec provided the Gladiators with a consistent pass rush and reliable threat at tight end when the Glads went to the air. First-team academic all-state pick.
LB Christian Boivin, TC West, Jr. — Blocked a state-record seven punts (one of which was returned for a TD) to help him earn first-team all-state in Division 1-2. Added 127 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, two pass break-ups and an interceptions (which he returned for a TD).
LB Josh Burnham, TC Central, So. — Second-team all-state selection already drawing Big Ten recruiting interest, including an offer from Iowa. Had 89 tackles, 3 INTs, 3 sacks, two blocked kicks and one defensive touchdown this season.
LB Tipp Baker, Cadillac, Sr. — Second-team all-state pick in Division 3-4, Baker played the whole season banged up and was still very productive. A separated shoulder limited him largely to defense (he played QB the last two seasons), and he also dealt with a high ankle sprain the second half of the season. Amassed 107 tackles, a sack, an interception, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. First-team academic all-state pick.
LB Sheldon Huff, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr. — Honorable mention all-state pick racked up 119 tackles (50 solo), including 10 for loss. Three sacks, two blocked kicks and a fumble recovery. Picked as NMFL-Legacy's Most Valuable Player.
LB Andy Simaz, TC St. Francis, Sr. — Honorable mention all-state pick shared NMFL-Legends Defensive Player of the Year honors with Grayling's Eli Jackson. State champion wrestler led the Gladiators in tackles and also played running back.
LB Jonathan Wright, Glen Lake, Sr. — Honorable mention all-state pick and coaches association first-team Division 6 all-state selection was MVP of the NMFL's Leaders division. Led the Lakers with over 1,200 yards and 18 TDs, and also second on the Lakers (behind Jacob Pleva) in tackles with 80, including 12 in the state championship game while playing on a sprained ankle.
LB Luke Morrison, TC Central, Sr. — First-team all-Big North linebacker had 82 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, an interception, a forced fumble and one sack for the Trojan defense. Put up 17 tackles and a forced fumble in Central's playoff game against Midland Dow.
DB Finn Hogan, Glen Lake, Jr. — First-team all-state selection at wide receiver was also a great safety, with his sideline-to-sideline play enabling the Lakers to pack the box in the state final against Monroe St. Mary's heavy Wing-T offense.
DB Owen Graves, Kingsley, Jr. — Honorable mention all-state pick, NMFL-Legends Offensive Player of the Year, but led the Stags defense with four interceptions as well. Posted 1,105 yards and 14 TDs offensively.
DB Jackson Raymond, East Jordan, Sr. — First-team all-NMFL pick at wide reciever, where he had 40 catches for 737 yards and 8 TDs. But he snared an area-high seven interceptions on defense, with 37 tackles and one defensive touchdown.
UT Mateo Barnett, Manistee Catholic, Jr. — Played just about everywhere for the Sabers, putting up 972 yards and 8 TDs rushing (9.6 ypc), 246 yards and 3 TDs passing, as well as 9 catches for 132 yards and a TD. ON defense, racked up 83 tackles (4 for loss), returned a fumble for a 97-yard TD and had three kick return TDs.
K Kaleb Kindsvatter, Petoskey, Sr. — Missed part of the season with injuries, but was perfect on extra points and drilled 13 of 17 kickoffs into the end zone (one went through the uprights). Also averaged 37.2 yards per punt. First-team D-3 all-state pick by the coaches' association.
P Logan Wienclaw, Mesick, So. — Served as the kicker and punter for Mesick as the Bulldogs went 7-3 and played Suttons Bay about as close as anyone (27-18). Averaged 38.6 yards per punt.
Coach Don Jess, Charlevoix — The Division 7-8 Associated Press Coach of the Year led the Rayders from a 1-8 record a year ago to seven victories, including the first postseason win in program history.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB Cole Wright, Charlevoix, Sr. — Led the resurgent Rayders in rushing with 896 yards (just 4 yards ahead of Alan Ritter) to go with 17 TDs. Threw for 783 yards and 5 TDs (plus six 2-point conversions). Two-year team captain and first-team all-NMFL pick.
QB Bryce Opie, Suttons Bay, Sr. — First-team all-state selection guided the Norsemen to the eight-player Division 1 state finals in Marquette. Threw for 1,104 yards and ran for another 615, accounting for 25 touchdowns. Could also fit on the team at defensive back, where he had five interceptions and 63 tackles.
RB Alan Ritter, Charlevoix, Sr. — Honorable mention all-state pick split carries three ways for the Rayders and still gained 892 yards and scored 6 TDs on just 92 carries (9.7 yards per carry). Caught 16 passes for another 195 yards and two TDs and returned two kickoffs for TDs. Also made an impact on defense with 82 tackles, three INTs, two forced fumbles. Chosen Offensive MVP of the NMFL-Leaders. First-team academic all-state pick.
RB Jake Cleaver, Gaylord, Sr. — Second-team all-Big North Conference selection ran for 731 yards and 6 touchdowns, adding 27 catches for 321 yards and another score.
WR Connor Niepoth, Bellaire, Sr. — Pass-catching machine turned 36 catches into 777 yards and 10 TDs in only seven games. Added 57 tackles on defense for the Eagles, who faced five playoff teams.
WR Luke Hammon, Frankfort, Jr. — Caught 44 passes for 702 yards, breaking Kyle Klein's school record for receptions in a season (39). First-team all-Northern Michigan Football League selection at WR.
WR Marlin Starkey, Elk Rapids, Sr. — Hauled in 51 catches for 790 yards and seven touchdowns. Also played some RB and chipped in 275 rush yards and two scores.
WR Cole Regnerus, Manton, Sr. — Hauled in 37 catches for 582 yards on offense, and led the Ranger defense with 94 tackles and an interception.
OL Garrett May, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr. — Paved the way for an offense that produced two running backs with over 1,300 yards each. Added 77 tackles (38 solo), 7 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.
OL Cam Oaks, TC West, Sr. — "Cam is a two-year starter and the player we run behind when we need yards," coach Greg Vaughan said of Oaks, who earned first-team all-Big North Conference status.
OL Dan Rosa, TC West, So. — "Danny as a sophomore handled some of the best we went against," coach Greg Vaughan said. "He will be playing after high school."
OL Luke Murphy, Suttons Bay, Sr. — First-team all-conference selection paved the way for the explosive Norsemen offense to lead the team to the eight-player Division 1 state finals.
OL Reid Cvitkovich, Grayling, Jr. — "Reid is undersized but had no problem getting the dirty work done," Vikings head coach Erin Tunney said of the junior blocker.
OL Dalron Gray, Onekama, Sr. — First-team all-state selection by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association, Gray was equally effective on both sides of the ball. He was seemingly everywhere on defense when the Portagers played Suttons Bay.
DEFENSE
DL Ben Welch, Gaylord, Sr. — Defensive end sealed the edge for the Blue Devils, and also put up 38 tackles, a sack, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and scored one defensive touchdown. Second-team all-BNC pick.
DL Austin Sitz, Gaylord, Jr. — Defensive tackle had 32 tackles and recovered a fumble for the Blue Devils, drawing an honorable mention all-Big North Conference selection.
LB Seth Gallagher, TC West, Sr. — Even with Boivin around, Gallagher performed like a team MVP. He had 12 tackles for loss in addition to 61 stops, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception, three passes defensed and one defensive touchdown.
LB Luke Snyder, Charlevoix, Jr. — Second-team all-state pick in Division 7-8 posted Charlevoix's second all-time tackles total of 139. Added 3 interceptions, 322 rush yards (with 3 TDs) to earn first-team all-NMFL at linebacker.
LB Eli Jackson, Grayling, Sr. — Shared NMFL-Legends Defensive Player of the Year honors with TCSF's Simaz. Made 83 tackles this season, with one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Three-year starter has a 4.0 GPA. First-team academic all-state pick.
LB Nick Aown, Boyne City, Sr. — Led the Ramblers in tackles with 72, adding 7 tackles for loss and a sack to earn honorable mention all-state honors. Academic all-state Dream Team selection, an honor only bestowed upon 23 players in Michigan this year.
LB Cooper Stevenson, East Jordan, Sr. — Went over the century mark in tackles, registering 105 on the season, including 11 for loss in only eight games played. Recovered two fumbles. First-team all-NMFL Legacy Division linebacker and honorable mention all-state pick.
LB Payson Caballero, Kingsley, Sr. — A pivotal cog in the Stags' Wing-T offense with 732 total yards and 15 TDs, he was equally important to the defense at linebacker. Surprisingly left out of the NMFL all-conference team after posting multiple seasons of double-digit touchdowns.
LB Jacob Pleva, Glen Lake, Jr. — First-team all-NMFL Leaders linebacker racked up 124 tackles, 76 of those solo. Added seven tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Junior was a first-team all-NMFL pick at linebacker.
DB Steven Koscielniak, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr. — His 99 tackles included 10 for loss, three sacks, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Also added 493 rushing yards and 11 catches for 184 yards, scoring 10 total TDs in nine games.
DB Alec Barczewski, Cadillac, Sr. — First-team all-Big North pick put up 85 tackles, an interception, 5 pass break-ups and a forced fumble for the Vikings, who won a pair of playoff games. First-team D-4 all-state pick by the coaches' association.
DB Peter Calcaterra, Boyne City, Sr. — First-team D-6 all-state pick by the coaches' association had 5 interceptions for the Ramblers, plus 35 tackles. Returned one of those picks for a TD. Threw for 887 yards and 9 TDs and ran for 211 more yards and 4 TDs at quarterback.
DB Gabe Parrish, Mesick, Jr. — Amassed 126 tackles, with 11 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Also notched a safety and touchdown on defense.
HONORABLE MENTION: QB Reece Hazelton, Glen Lake, Sr.; QB Andy Soma, TC West, Sr.; RB Austin Bills, TC Central, Jr.; DB Josh Tanis, TC West, Sr.; DL Dylan Teeples, TC West, Sr.; K Alex Parks, TC Central, Sr.; DL/P Jayden Inthisone, Kingsley, Jr.; DL Jordan Liggett, TC Central, Sr.; DB J.J. Bradford, Glen Lake, Sr.; QB Gordie LaFontaine, Elk Rapids, Jr.; RB/WR/LB Devon Pitawanakwat, Elk Rapids, Sr.; RB Zach Osga, Grayling, Sr.; OL Nick Bluemlein, Grayling, Sr.; QB Lane Helsel, Manton, Sr.; LB Gus Baldwin, Petoskey, Sr.; DB Gabe Whitmore, Petoskey, Sr.; QB Luke Niepoth, Bellaire, Sr.; WR/LB Jater Castle, Bellaire, Sr.; QB Joey Stewart, Mesick, Sr.; DL Caleb Melton, Elk Rapids, So.; OL Erik Haggerty, TC West, Sr.; LB Parker Dole, Grayling, Sr.; DB David Millikin, Grayling, So.; RB/LB Cam Knaub, Suttons Bay, Sr.; K/TE/LB Cesar Ramirez, Suttons Bay; QB Jack Stefanski, Frankfort, Jr.; RB/LB Xander Stockdale, Frankfort, Sr.; DB Daniel Newbold, Frankfort, Jr.; LB Wade Sedlar, Onekama, Sr.; RB Aaron Powers, Onekama, Sr.; LB Michael Loucks, Suttons Bay, Sr.; LB Michael Wittman, Suttons Bay, Jr.; DB Gabe Olivier, TC St. Francis, So.; RB Sterling Holcomb, TC St. Francis, Sr.; K/P Alex Pudvan, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr.; QB Ike Koscielski, Benzie Central, So.; OL Joe Lewis, Kingsley, Jr.; RB/LB Logan Murrell, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr.; WR Jakob Steinhoff, Boyne City, Sr.; WR Keagan Burley, Kalkaska, Sr.; RB/LB Aiden Schmuckal, TC St. Francis, Sr.; K Andrew Bliss, TC St. Francis, Sr.; OL/LB Brady Harrand, Kingsley, Jr.; DL Max Vondra, Boyne City, Sr.; DB Austin Carroll, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr.; OL David Buckler, Mancelona, Sr.; OL River Dallas, Glen Lake, Sr.; OL Zach Nickel, Charlevoix, Jr.; OL Isaac Huhn, Elk Rapids, Jr.; QB Tyler Inthisone, Kingsley, Sr.; WR Levi Peppin, East Jordan, Sr.; QB/DE Kolin Endres, TC St. Francis, Sr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.