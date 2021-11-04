prep football playoffs
DIVISION 7
TC St. Francis vs. McBain
RECORDS: Traverse City St. Francis (10-0, No. 1); McBain (7-3, unranked)
WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.
WHERE: Thirlby Field
SERIES: St. Francis leads 6-1
LAST MEETING: St. Francis beat McBain 14-7 in the 2019 district championship game.
RADIO/ONLINE: FM-89.9; nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: The top-ranked Gladiators have a return trip to Ford Field on their mind after falling one win shy of a state championship in 2020. But St. Francis still has to make that trip one game at a time, and each game is now a must-win. The Glads opened the playoffs with a 30-point win over Harrison, 64-34. St. Francis’ dynamic offense led by quarterback Charlie Peterson combined with a defense that doesn’t allow much gave the Glads three wins against top 10-ranked teams — Grayling, Boyne City and Kingsley. McBain took its lumps early, losing to Kingsley 54-8 in Week One and then Beal City 33-14 in Week Two. But the Ramblers bounced back in a big way, winning seven of their last eight and avenging the only loss in that span — 40-12 to Evart — with a 42-7 win against Wildcats last week.
DIVISION 7
Charlevoix
vs. Ishpeming Westwood
RECORDS: Charlevoix (8-1, unranked); Ishpeming Westwood (9-1, No. 8)
WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.
WHERE: Westwood High School
SERIES: The Rayders and Patriots have never met.
RADIO/ONLINE: AM-1270; nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: Charlevoix’s only blemish on the season is a 27-8 Week Two loss to Boyne City, which is ranked sixth in Division 6 and also playing for a district title Friday. The Rayders have since rattled off seven straight Ws. Charlevoix made it to the district title game the previous two seasons but failed to go any further. Charlevoix beat Mancelona 50-8 in the district semis, and Ishpeming Westwood knocked off East Jordan 44-6. The Patriots are on a roll and riding a seven-game win streak of their own, during which they’ve scored nearly 300 points. The Patriots’ defense is staunch, allowing eight points or less in eight of their nine wins — including three shutouts.
DIVISION 6
Boyne City
vs. Standish-Sterling
RECORDS: Boyne City (9-1, No. 6); Standish-Sterling (8-2, unranked)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Standish-Sterling Central High School
SERIES: The Ramblers and Panthers are meeting for the first time Friday.
RADIO/ONLINE: Rambler Sports Network; nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: The Ramblers’ 19-18 victory over Grayling last week proved they can win close games, which is key in the postseason. Coming into that game, Boyne City’s margin of victory was nearly 35 points. The Ramblers are seeking their first district title since they won back-to-back championships in 2014 and 2015. Boyne’s only loss came to Division 7 No. 1 Traverse City St. Francis, but the Ramblers quickly bounced back thanks to an explosive offense and a formidable defense combined with good game-planning. Standish-Sterling had not finished with a winning record since 2013 when the Panthers went 9-2 and won a district title.