prep football playoffs
Division 5
Kingsley vs. Clare
RECORDS: Kingsley (9-1, No. 7); Clare (7-3, unranked)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Rodes Field
SERIES: The Stags and Pioneers play each other for the first time Friday.
RADIO/ONLINE: FM-104.5; nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: The Stags reigned supreme in the Battle of the Kings and beat Kingsford last week, while Clare upset previously undefeated and No. 8 Gladwin. Kingsley wants a win bad after having to forfeit to Reed City last year in the district championship game because of a COVID-19 outbreak among players and staff. The Stags were 8-0 at the time and looked to be on a clear path to Detroit. The Kingsley defense has allowed just 100 points all season, with 38 of those coming in the Stags’ only loss of the season — a 38-30 final against Division 7 top-ranked Traverse City St. Francis. Clare has been somewhat of an enigma this season. The Pioneers won four straight games early in the season in which they allowed just 19 total points but then coughed up 88 points in two straight losses before righting the ship.
DIVISION 4
Cadillac vs. Whitehall
RECORDS: Cadillac (8-2, No. 7); Whitehall (8-2, No. 9)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Veterans Memorial Stadium
SERIES: The Vikings will meet the Vikings on the gridiron for the first time Friday.
RADIO/ONLINE: FM-107.1; nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: Who is going to win this game? Well, the safe money is on the Vikings — which is the mascot for both Cadillac and Whitehall. Cadillac beat Fruitport 42-35 and Whitehall doubled up Sparta 40-20 in the district semis. Cadillac made it to Ford Field last season where they lost 13-0 to Detroit Country Day. A win Friday would go a long way in strengthening their bid for state championship appearance and would also make it three district titles in a row for the Vikings — a feat the program has yet to achieve. Whitehall is a dangerous team that can put 60 points on the board and not give up a single one.
8-PLAYER DIVISION 1
Suttons Bay vs. Inland Lakes
RECORDS: Suttons Bay (10-0, No. 4); Inland Lakes (10-0, No. 9)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Suttons Bay High School
SERIES: Inland Lakes leads 3-2
LAST MEETING: Suttons Bay won 45-12 in the 2002 district semifinal.
BACKGROUND: Inland Lakes comes into Friday with a thirst that hasn’t been quenched for a year. The Bulldogs forfeited the state semifinal against Suttons Bay last year because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The Norsemen hope Inland Lakes is still thirsty after four quarters Friday. Suttons Bay is a monster on both sides of the ball. The Norsemen offense averages 46 points per game, and the defense allows fewer than nine per contest. The Norse love the big play, considering that last week’s 49-8 win over Mesick included scoring plays of 50, 78, 88 and 70 yards. The rushing prowess of Hugh Periard and Shawn Bramer is the fuel that fires the Suttons Bay engine. A win puts Suttons Bay in the regional semifinal and a step closer to a third straight state title game appearance.