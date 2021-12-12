SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Luke Venhuizen and Hunter Jones helped the Midwest team win the 42nd Eastbay Cross Country Championships National Finals as northern Michigan sent its largest contingent ever to nationals.
Venhuizen, a senior at Traverse City Central, placed 25th overall in the boys race with the 40 top qualifiers from four regional races. Jones, a junior at Benzie Central, took 33rd.
“It was good to beat some of the guys that beat me in regionals other races,” Venhuizen said. “It was a very tough race.”
Julia Flynn, a senior at Traverse City Central, took 24th in the girls race, helping the Midwest team take second.
“Even though maybe on a different day I can finish higher or run faster, I did my best on this day, in my mind,” Flynn said.
Fenton’s Riley Hough and Natalie Cook of Flower Mound, Texas captured first-place titles at the 42nd Eastbay Cross Country Championships National Finals.
Balboa Park in San Diego saw temperatures reaching 62 degrees for the races. The course — located next to the famous San Diego Zoo — didn’t have many big inclines, but was consistently up and down with few flat areas, the local racers all said.
Northern Michigan boasted three of the eight Michigan racers among the 80 competitors, 40 each for boys and girls.
All three locals experienced new things on a warm California day as Michigan was hit with cold sleet.
Venhuizen beat Jones for the first time in his career. Flynn competed with some of her future Stanford teammates. Jones met even more college coaches as one of Michigan’s most heavily-recruited 2023 runners.
“I talked to a lot of senior guys and a lot are going to schools around the University of Michigan,” said Venhuizen, a Michigan commit. “And two more are going there to run.”
Flynn said not knowing anyone’s else style coming into the race made competitors concentrate on their own performance more than strategy.
“The race was really reliant on focusing on yourself,” Flynn said.
All three Stanford coaches attended the race to see Flynn and four other Cardinal commits.
The three area racers arrived Thursday afternoon in San Diego. Eastbay provided hotels and meals for all the athletes, who were able to tour the undulating metropolitan course Friday and keep their jerseys after the race.
“They made us feel like pro athletes,” Jones said. “Everything was run really well.”
Jones said he wasn’t particularly happy with his performance, but that the experience will hopefully help next time around. Jones finished sixth among non-seniors.
“You could tell he was a little nervous, even when they introduced him,” Jones’ father, Marvin, said. “It’s a big platform and he’s a junior. He should do better next year.”
Jones is already being recruited by cross country powerhouses like Stanford, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Iowa State and Northern Arizona.
“I kind of wanted to get in the top 10 or top five, so not what I wanted,” Hunter Jones said. “I kicked the bucket.”
Even so, Jones said he was honored his school held a watch party in the Benzie auditorium to watch his race, as well as the two TC Central runners. Huskies coach Asa Kelly flew out to watch the race in person.
“I felt it was really cool they supported me like that,” Jones said. “I definitely think it’s the most we’ve ever had. It was cool to represent northern Michigan.”
All three local racers plan to take some time off before training or racing again, with all three possibly competing in the Jan. 8 Gazelle Sports Elite Mile at Grand Valley State University.
In the girls’ 5K race, Cook took over the lead just before the mile mark and never looked back, winning in a time of 17:15.0 to become the first Texan to capture an ECCC girls’ title. Hough pulled away from two runners along the last major decline to claim victory in the boys’ 5k race with a time of 15:11.4.
Venhuizen ran a 15:53.4, Jones 16:00.7 and Flynn 18:13.5.