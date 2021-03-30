MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake wanted some adversity.
The Lakers — who haven’t been pushed much this season, winning every game but one by at least 25 points — received it before Monday’s regional semifinal against McBain even began.
Senior starting point guard Hailey Helling sprained an ankle during warm-ups, forcing Glen Lake to adjust at the last moment.
Boy, did the Lakers ever.
Maddie Bradford and Emma Korson stepped into Helling’s minutes and helped the Lakers (18-0) beat previously undefeated McBain 69-43 in Monday’s Division 3 regional semifinal at Glen Lake.
“It was really hard for us but because she’s one of our starters and one of our leaders,” Glen Lake sophomore guard Ruby Hogan said. “But we knew he had to win for her, so we had pushed really hard, and we used that momentum into the game to bring out intensity.
“We have seven solid players. Emma Korson and Maddie Bradford really stepped up for us, so it was really nice.”
Bradford put up 12 points, three rebounds and two steals, while Korson packed her stat line with 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals.
“They both stepped in a lot of confidence and did great,” Lakers head coach Jason Bradford said.
Bradford said he hopes Helling can return for Monday’s quarterfinal, if the Lakers get past Hart on Wednesday. Helling left for the hospital and wasn’t on the Laker bench at all during the game.
“We’re hoping it’s all good and we can take care of business Wednesday and get her back for Monday,” Bradford said. “We kind of got a little break there. We have to take care of business first.”
Even without Helling, Glen Lake’s scoring couldn’t get much more balanced, with five players between 10 and 14 points Monday.
Grace Fosmore led the Lakers with 14 points, adding five rebounds and three steals. Grace Bradford contributed 11 points, nine rebounds, six steals and five assists, while Hogan added 12 points and five rebounds and Jessica Robbins put up six points, nine rebounds, three steals, four assists and three blocks.
McBain’s Emma Schierbeek led all scorers with 21 points — all on 3-pointers. She accounted for nine of McBain’s 13 first-quarter points and knocked down a triple in every quarter.
The 26-point win is actually Glen Lake’s third-closest game this season. Lake City managed to fall by eight points, and Benzie Central stayed within 25.
“We played right into their hands which that’s a credit to them,” McBain third-year head coach Drew Bronkema said. “But their height and athleticism doesn’t hurt them at all. They close passing lanes well, they run the floor well, pass well, finished well. They do a lot of things well, there’s no doubt about it. A pretty unselfish style of basketball and they played a pretty flawless game tonight.”
The Ramblers (14-1) graduate five players — Emma Boonstra, Olyvia Nederhood, Alexis Gilde and Alyssa Bode and McKenna Gilde, who served as team manager after a season-ending injury. Boonstra scored five points and Nederhood four.
“We will miss all five but on the other hand, we do have some pieces coming back,” Bronkema said. “Hopefully we’ll be right back here next year this time.”
McBain’s junior varsity team posted a perfect 12-0 this season, and juniors Taylor Benthem, Mya Eisenga and Ella Schroder all saw significant minutes Monday in addition to Schierbeek.
Glen Lake’s full-court press created plenty of turnovers, especially early on as the Lakers built a 12-0 advantage before Schierbeek scored McBain’s first points almost five minutes into the game on her first of seven 3-pointers. Five different Lakers scored in the 12-0 run.
“We knew we could rattle them,” Jason Bradford said. “I’m surprised it rattled them that much, but it’s the first time we pressed for three quarters of a game.”
Hart (16-4) beat Beaverton (15-2) 55-30 in Monday’s early game.
“They have a good shooter, No. 24 (junior Jayd Hovey), great shooter and ball handler,” Bradford said. “They push the ball. They started off hot, and hit seven 3-pointers in first half.”
Division 1 at Houghton Lake
Midland Dow 67
Petoskey 27
Petoskey (11-4): Grayson Guy 8 points; Hayley Flynn 4 points; Kenzie Bromley 6 points; Sydney Mann 3 points.