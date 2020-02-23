TRAVERSE CITY — This year's hockey playoffs get a little overhaul, with a new system that extends the postseason schedule over more days.
The new system spreads regionals out over a week and a half, providing more time in between games.
It also comes with a three-day breaks prior to the quarterfinals, and the semifinals are no less than five days after quarters. The championship games still occur either one or two days after teams' semifinals, depending on division.
That gives hockey fans more time to contemplate the matchups in between rounds, but let's take a look at regionals first.
1. Does TC Central have what it takes to win the program's second state title?
Predicting hockey state titles isn't easy or done lightly, but the Trojans certainly deserve to be in the discussion.
TC Central remembers last year.
A good number of Trojans remain from the 2018-19 team that dropped a 3-2 regional decision in Manistee to Petoskey, which eventually won the regional over Mona Shores for a quarterfinals berth. Central opens up with the Northmen Saturday, hosting the regional. Playing in the home confines of Howe Arena can't hurt.
With a likely date against Muskegon Mona Shores (17-8) in the finals, No. 6-ranked Central could need that home-ice advantage.
Only 10 teams in Michigan reached the 20-win plateau this season, with the Trojans (20-3-2) and Bay Reps (20-4-1) two of those. Six of those reside in Division 2 (Livonia Stevenson, Marquette, South Lyon Unified, Ann Arbor Pioneer and Okemos are the others), so the road is definitely not going to be an easy one. Central will have to earn whatever it gets in this tournament.
2. Which regional is the toughest?
The Division 1 bracket looks like it.
The Division 2 region that TC Central, Petoskey and Manistee participate in has only four teams, making only two wins necessary for a regional trophy.
The aforementioned Reps (20-4-1) play in a regional that also includes Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (15-7-2) and ever-dangerous Traverse City West (15-9-1).
Lowell (12-13) and Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-13-3) are no pushovers, either, in a seven-team bracket that means everyone other than Reeths-Puffer will have to win three games to get out.
3. Is another Reps-West playoff classic on tap?
There's certainly a good deal of hockey in between, but don't be surprised if that's the case again.
The two have played in a good number of postseason donnybrooks over the last decade or so, and both have the personnel to add to that list.
Record alone says the No. 9-ranked Reps are the favorites, they they have to get through West Catholic first, then a Reeths-Puffer team playing on its home ice, then a rival in TC West. Not an easy road to hoe.
West's road to the March 4 regional final doesn't feature a team with an above-.500 record, although Lowell would be exactly 13-13 if the Red Arrows get past Grand Haven (8-15-1). Grand Rapids Northview (4-20) awaits the Titans in the opening round.
The Reps didn't get much help from a two-game set against a down Sault Ste. Marie squad to end the season, but West will have more than a week off before regionals start.
4. Which area team is a dark horse to make it out of regionals?
Gaylord.
Central, West and the Reps are hardly darkhorses, each putting up at least 15 wins against loaded schedules.
The Blue Devils have a winnable region, despite the presence of Alpena (10-13-2), which beat Gaylord (12-12) twice in the regular season.
But Alpena has to get past Cheboygan (8-15) first, then face a rested Blue Devils squad. Sure, the regional is at Alpena, but this is a Gaylord team that boasts quality wins at the Reps and TC West and rung up 11 goals on St. Clair Shores.
The return of Sam Gorno from his injuries sustained in the stick-swinging incident at Kingsford Feb. 8 gives the Devils another boost. Gorno scored a goal in his return Friday against Negaunee.
Gorno adds another solid player to a Gaylord squad with other 20-point scorers in Colton Hurst, Ian Busch, Gabe Kleinsorge and Nate Kleinsorge.
If Gaylord gets past Alpena, the regional is all but assured. The other semifinal pits Sault Ste. Marie (1-21) against Tawas (2-21), and Gaylord has already soundly beaten both this season (6-3 vs. the Soo; 9-0 against Tawas).
5. Who had the biggest uphill climb to a regional final?
Cadillac.
The Vikings (6-20) find themselves in a loaded regional where four of the six teams have 15 or more wins and none of the other five have losing records.
Cadillac draws Big Rapids (15-10) in the opening round.
Other teams in the bracket include No. 9-ranked Midland Dow (19-6), Freeland (17-7), Flint Powers (16-7-2) and Mount Pleasant (12-11-2).
The Vikings will need Fisher Moore, Nathan Moore and a few others to step up big time to get out of the Flint regional.
