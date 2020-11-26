TRAVERSE CITY — A football season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic saw five local coaches earn Coach of the Year honors from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.
Boyne City’s Dave Suttle and Manistee’s Troy Bytwork each earned the honor in Division 6 for stellar regular seasons. Manistee was forced to forfeit one game because of COVID-19 but finished the year at 5-3.
The Ramblers finished at 6-3 and suffered the same fate as the Chippewas at the hands of Grayling in the playoffs.
Traverse City Central’s Eric Schugars led the Trojans to a district title with an 8-1 record and earned honors in D2.
Cody Mallory got Coach of the Year for Cadillac’s district title — the Vikings only losses this season have come to TCC and TC West.
Johannesburg-Lewiston’s Joe Smokevitch leads the area’s only unbeaten team in Division 8 and was selected as coach of the year in region 29.
Schugars, Mallory and Smokevitch’s teams are still in the hunt for a state title with hopes to resume play on Dec. 15.
Cadillac‘s season was recognized by the MHSFCA not only by honoring Mallory, but adding five Vikings to the Division 4 all-region team.
Quarterback Aden Gurden was selected to the team with an “athlete” distinction, recognized for his ability in multiple positions.
Carter Hash and Dan Gray, a pair of defensive backs for Cadillac, each made the team and were joined by linebacker Collin Johnston and offensive lineman Carson Raasio.
Petoskey had two players earn honors in Division 5 with defensive back Grant Klepaldo and defensive lineman Bryce Beck.