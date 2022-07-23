TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters played like All-Stars on Friday, scoring more than three runs in the third and six runs in the fourth to extend their winning streak to five games.
Before the Pit Spitters handled business, winning 12-3 against the Lakeshore Chinooks (26-24), CEO Joe Chamberlin announced Friday morning that Turtle Creek Stadium will host the 2023 Great Lakes All-Stars Game.
“We’re excited. I think getting selected to host an All-Star Game always says something about your market, your region and ballpark,” Chamberlin said. “For us, it’s a signal that the Northwoods League thinks very highly of Traverse City and Turtle Creek Stadium.”
Traverse City (28-21) has become a place for locals to spend their summer nights. On average, Turtle Creek Stadium has welcomed more than 2,000 fans, but Friday’s game alone had north of 3,000 in the stands.
Next year is the first year that there will be two All-Star Games, with the Great Plains Division game in Bismarck, North Dakota, because the Northwoods League is expanding.
Many of the players heard about the news and have echoed Chamberlin’s remarks about Traverse City being a destination for the All-Star Game.
“This place has been awesome all year. Friday, Saturday. Thursday through Saturday. Every game is just awesome,” Pit Spitters third baseman Sam Tackett said. “The environment, I mean, you’re sitting here playing in front of 4,000 people. I mean it’s a cool experience.”
While the All-Star Game isn’t until next year, many of the players were making a case for an early roster spot. Players like Brennen Dorighi, who started for the Spitters earlier this month.
Dorighi finished the game with two RBIs after a single in the seventh, extending the score to 11-2.
Dorighi got the Spitters moving in the third inning after a two-run RBI double after the Chinooks scored first in the top of the third on a sacrifice out, but that wouldn’t be enough. In the three games, Traverse City has tacked on more than seven runs.
The Colorado native started with the Spitters in early July after rehabbing his thumb, but since then, Dorighi has exploded into a reliable player.
“I think it’s just settling in and confidence of getting to know my teammates and getting to know the Northwoods pitching in general,” Dorighi said.
The Spitters got their six runs in the fourth with Alec Atkinson scoring the first of six runs after stealing first on a wild pitch but would add another stolen base to his season total of 12.
Colin Summerhill and Marshall Toole added more runs with a pair of RBI singles. Tackett finished the inning with an RBI double, making it 9-1.
For any pitcher, having a lead this size allows them to go out and perform. Morgan Lunceford pitched five innings and allowed one run, striking out four and walking one. As for Lakeshore, they fleshed out their bullpen just to contain the damage.
Traverse City was able to add to the blow with a Camden Traficante RBI double and Dorighi RBI single, making it 12-3 in the seventh.
Lakeshore tried to make a game of it, but the Spitters continued to go streaking across the Northwoods League with their fifth straight win.
“I mean, it is just taking one game at a time. Especially out here, since you are playing every single day,” Tackett said. “You just got to stick to your routine and do it.”
The Pit Spitters in the last 10 games are 8-2. They look to extend their streak against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.