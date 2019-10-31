Hudsonville at TC West
RECORDS: Hudsonville (6-3); TC West (7-2)
WHEN: Saturday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Hudsonville leads 4-0
RADIO: AM-580
LAST MEETING: Hudsonville won 16-14 in 2015
BACKGROUND: This is the first time these two teams have met in the playoffs after swapping home games in 2007-08 and 2014-15. The Titans are riding a five-game winning streak in which the defense has allowed only 32 total points. The Eagles offense averaged 31.1 points per game in the regular season and will face a stout Titan front.
Midland Dow at TC Central
RECORDS: Midland Dow (6-3); TC Central (8-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: TCC leads 5-3
RADIO: AM-580
LAST MEETING: Midland Dow won 35-0 in first round of 2014
BACKGROUND: The Trojans have not lost a game since Week One against DeWitt and it is thanks to a combination of a dangerous offense and an incredible defensive effort. The Trojans have only allowed 113 points all season and 59 of those came in the first two weeks. Midland Dow's defense has also been hot to close the season, allowing only 19 points in its last four games combined.
Houghton Lake at TC St. Francis
RECORDS: Houghton Lake (6-3); TCSF (6-3)
WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.
SERIES: TCSF leads 2-1
RADIO: FM-89.9/FM-107.9
LAST MEETING: TCSF won 34-0 in 1966
BACKGROUND: This will be the first meeting between these schools in 53 years. Both teams are coming off a Week 9 loss against a playoff-bound team and will need to rebound in order to advance. The Gladiators took No. 1-ranked Muskegon Oakridge to the brink a week ago while the Bobcats fell for the first time since Week Two.
Cadillac at Escanaba
RECORDS: Cadillac (5-4); Escanaba (7-2)
WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.
SERIES: Tied 1-1
RADIO: FM-93.7
LAST MEETING: Escanaba won 28-27 in first round of 2009
BACKGROUND: These teams had three common opponents from the Big North Conference this season, so Cadillac may have a leg up when it comes to film, but the Eskys went 2-1 vs. Alpena, Petoskey and TC Central while Cadillac went 1-2. The best barometer may be each team's performance against the Trojans where Ecananba lost 62-7 in Week Eight and Cadillac lost 41-13 in Week Nine. The Vikings are in search of their first playoff win since 2013.
Harbor Springs at Charlevoix
RECORDS: Harbor Springs (6-3); Charlevoix (6-3)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Charlevoix leads 32-11-2
LAST MEETING: Charlevoix won 47-27 last week
BACKGROUND: This is one of the most intriguing matchups of the first round as it is a rematch of a Week Nine showdown. The Rayders stole home-field advantage with the Week Nine win and will need it to beat the Rams twice in the same season, let alone in back-to-back weeks. Charlevoix is in search of the first playoff win in school history in their first appearance in the postseason since 2016.
Reed City at Kingsley
RECORDS: Reed City (6-3); Kingsley (9-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Reed City leads 1-0
RADIO: FM-104.5
LAST MEETING: Reed City won 35-0 in 2007
BACKGROUND: The Stags are riding the first 9-0 regular season in school history and a No. 2 ranking into the postseason. Kingsley has won every game not against TC St. Francis since head coach Tim Wooer took over. Look out for Ayden Mullin and Owen Graves to lead the most potent offense in Kingsley history (they scored 406 points in the regular season). The Stags will most likely face No. 1-ranked Muskegon Oakridge if they make it to the second round.
Lake City at Glen Lake
RECORDS: Lake City (6-3); Glen Lake (8-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Glen Lake leads 5-3
STREAM: www.nfhsnetwork.com
LAST MEETING: Glen Lake won 26-20 in 2006
BACKGROUND: The Lakers peaked at No. 1 in Division 6 in the middle of the season with their only loss coming to undefeated Kingsley 53-14. The Lakers have scored 30 or more points in six of their nine games and allowed more than 14 points only twice. Lake City is coming into the postseason on a four-game winning streak that included a win over playoff bound Sanford Meridian.
Mancelona at Iron Mountain
RECORDS: Mancelona (5-4); Iron Mountain (9-0)
WHEN: Saturday, Noon
SERIES: First meeting
BACKGROUND: The Ironmen squeezed back into the playoffs for the first time since 2014 when they lost to Suttons Bay in round one. The Ironmen have a tough test with an undefeated Mountaineer squad that has outscored their opponents 329-80 this season. Iron Mountain has won the last three first round games they have played in but a district title has eluded them since 2011.
Blanchard Montabella at Johannesburg-Lewiston
RECORDS: Montabella (5-4); Joburg (9-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: First meeting
RADIO: FM-101.5
BACKGROUND: The Cardinals are enjoying their first undefeated regular season since 1998 when they went 11-1 and fell in the state semifinals. Joburg has won each of its nine games by 12 or more points. The Mustangs are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and are looking for their sixth win for the sixth time since 2000.
Brimley at Suttons Bay
RECORDS: Brimley (5-4); Suttons Bay (9-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: First meeting
BACKGROUND: The Norsemen posted their third 9-0 season in the last 15 years in 2019 and a primed for a run at a state title. The Suttons Bay defense is posting the best marks since 2006, allowing only 126 points all season. Brimley started the year 4-0 before losing four of their last five games, including a 63-0 loss to Pickford in Week Nine, who beat the Norsemen in the playoffs in 2018. A possible rematch with Gaylord St. Mary looms in the second round if they are to win.
Gaylord St. Mary at Pellston
RECORDS: Gaylord St. Mary (4-5); Pellston (8-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: GSM leads 30-7-2
LAST MEETING: Gaylord St. Mary won 45-0 in 2014
BACKGROUND: The Snowbirds snuck into one of the final slots in the Division 1 8-player bracket after being forced to forfeit four wins due to academically ineligible players. Gaylord St. Mary won its last two games by a combined score of 118-42, meaning their offense hasn't skipped a beat since scoring 215 points in their first three games. Pellston's only loss came to Hillman (8-1) and their offense averages 46 points per game. However, the Snowbirds have scored less than 48 points in only one game they have played.
Mesick at Kingston
RECORDS: Mesick (7-2); Kingston (7-2)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: First meeting
BACKGROUND: The Bulldogs may be flying under the radar into the postseason but their offensive production cannot go unnoticed. Mesick has scored almost 48 points per game while shutting out four opponents this season, giving them their best record since switching to 8-player football. This is only the third playoff appearance in school history for Mesick as they search for their first postseason win. Kingston has only lost to Morrice and Deckerville since 2017 (0-6 in those games), each who are ranked in the top-5 in 8-player football.
Brethren at Climax-Scotts
RECORDS: Brethren (5-4); Climax-Scotts (7-2)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: First meeting
BACKGROUND: Brethren is making its fourth playoff appearance in school history, notching the second playoff win ever in 2018. The Bobcats only win versus a playoff team came against Marion in Week Three while losing against the other three playoff teams they faced (Suttons Bay, Mesick and Gaylord St. Mary). The Panthers have made the playoffs for 16 years in a row and have won 15 of 16 first round matchups in that time.
Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian at Onekama
RECORDS: Tri-Unity (5-4); Onekama (6-3)
WHEN: Saturday, 2 p.m.
SERIES: Tied 1-1
LAST MEETING: Tri-Unity won 28-26 in 2018
BACKGROUND: After spending two years in the Midwest Central Michigan 8-man Conference together, Tri-Unity left the conference in 2019, now these two teams meet again but with a lot more than a conference title on the line. Onekama lost two of its three games to undefeated Suttons Bay while the other loss came to undefeated Portland St. Patrick. The Portagers are looking to make a run to the Superior Dome for the second year in a row.
