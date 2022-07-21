TRAVERSE CITY — The All-Star festivities for Major League Baseball might be over in Los Angeles, but Traverse City had some All-Star fun of its own on Wednesday.
Dozens of great student-athletes from northern Michigan descended upon Traverse City St. Francis High school to take part in the first Record-Eagle All-Star Basketball Summer Classic. The event brought together the best senior boys and girls basketball players from the 2021-22 season, giving the now-graduated athletes a chance to step on a high school floor one final time before heading to college.
The Classic began with a bang as the girls played wire to wire until the end after the slow first half for the Americans.
The Americans had a chance in the final minutes, after being down 16 at the half to complete a comeback, but Taylor Petrosky made sure that didn’t happen. The Charlevoix senior — who was awarded MVP after an 11-point, five-round performance — helped her team win 50-46 after some strong defense at the end.
“It feels pretty good, pretty awesome because I haven’t played as much over the past few months as I did for the past six years of my life,” Petrosky said on winning the MVP. “It’s fun to know that even with time off, I’m still able to come out and play like I used to.”
The score doesn’t do any justice to the fight the Americans put in the second half led by Glen Lake’s Grace Bradford. Bradford finished the game with a double-double, collecting 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. In the first half, the Americans couldn’t get any buckets going, even for Bradford, it was a struggle.
“You know if we would have hit a couple of shots way back earlier, we missed so many. I told them just keep on chipping away, each quarter we get a little bit closer,” said Glen Lake head coach Jason Bradford.
Before the boys took to the floor for their All-Star game, both the girls and boys competed in a three-point shooting contest, which did not disappoint as Grace Bradford (Glen Lake) won for the girls with 20 in the final round and Nate Childers (Benzie Central) took home the top prize for the boys with 18. Bradford finished strong after a slow start in the corners but ran away with it by clearing the fourth rack.
“Honestly, I was glad I was going last,” Childers said with a smile. “So then I know my target score I gotta get, so it was 15 in my head and I just kept that number in my head. And once I hit that final shot down there. I’m like let’s go, I won!”
Bradford said after she won, that once she was done with the first rack, it was the music that kept her in the groove to where she would go on to shoot lights out in the final two racks.
The boys game got off to a red-hot start as the two sides dueled to a 27-25 advantage for the Americans after the first quarter. The Nationals trailed 20-9 after an Evan Solomon (Charlevoix) triple put the Americans up by 11, but they stormed back thanks to big buckets from Connor Simmer (Mesick), Cole Jenema (Cadillac), August Schaub (Lake Leelanau St. Mary) and Brady Ewing (Petoskey).
Benzie Central’s Nate Childers was the star of the first half, scoring 10 points in the first quarter — including a three-pointer that knotted the game at 25-25. Childers scored eight more in the second quarter and tickled the twine for a three in the third quarter to finish with 21 points and earn the MVP honors in the 80-55 victory.
“That’s a crazy feeling,” Childers said. “I’ve been dreaming of this day and playing against all of these great players. It’s legit just crazy. I can’t believe it.”
The early minutes of the second quarter were back and forth. The Nationals grabbed their first lead at 32-31 on a layup from Quinn Zickert (Benzie Central) and then grabbed the lead from good when Childers hit a jumper to go up 39-37. Childers and scoring matching Brock Broderick (Traverse City Christian) traded threes in the waning seconds of the first half to make it 50-46 in favor of the Nationals after two quarters of play.
A combination of the Nationals’ defense and some tired legs kept the Americans to just nine points in the second half as the Nationals pulled away for the 25-point win.
“Northern Michigan is underrated, talentwise,” Grayling’s Dylan Cragg said. “We don’t get as much attention as some downstate, so this is a great opportunity to get the best players in the region together one last time. I had a lot of fun.”
The boys of summer didn’t get too much rest as the slam dunk contest started mere minutes after the final buzzer. Eight dunkers (four from the Nationals and four from the Americans) took part in the throwdown competition as the Record-Eagle’s James Cook and Brendan Quealy along with 7&4’s Harrison Beeby judged the aerial artists on a scale of 1-10.
Charlie Peterson (Traverse City St. Francis), Gage Hessem (Kingsley), Solomon and Cragg competed for the Americans while Jenema, Ewing, Jon O’Connor (Traverse City West) and Gavin Bisballe (Lake City) took to the air for the Nationals. Solomon, Jenema and Ewing all received perfect 30s on one of their dunk attempts. Jenema, in fact, called for one of his friends out of the audience, positioned him just in front of the basket and then jumped over him to throw down one of the more impressive dunks of the evening.
In the end, Ewing would emerge victorious as both he and Jenema earned 28s in the finals. However, Ewing did not miss on any of his dunk attempts in the final round, giving him the tie-breaking win. Ewing did get some lighthearted “boos” from his fellow competitors when he was announced as the winner, but the Petoskey product took it all in stride.
“They didn’t want me to win, man. They were hating on me,” Ewing said. “They didn’t expect me to win. Neither did I, so it’s pretty cool.”
Players, coaches, friends and family continued to mill about the court after the day’s events were complete with many hoping to see the event again next year.
“This was awesome. (The Record-Eagle) did a great job with all of this, the jerseys and the organization and everything else that went into it,” Winkle said. “I thought it was really cool.”
Check out Sunday’s edition of the Record-Eagle for full coverage of both the boys and girls games, special coverage of the three-point contest and the slam dunk contest, and more photos from Wednesday’s action.
