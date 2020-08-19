TRAVERSE CITY — A two-out rally in the first inning of Wednesday’s Northwoods League baseball game set the tone for the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
The Pit Spitters jumped on Great Lakes Resorters’ starter Cade Cintorino early and kept their foot on the gas on the way to a 8-3 victory.
The Spitters scored two runs in the top of the first only to be answered by the Resorters in the bottom of the inning.
Roman Kuntz gave the Resorters the lead with a three-run homerun that went over the right field wall, scoring Noah Marcoux and Trent Farquhar, who each walked to begin the game.
The Resorters offense would largely stop there, however. Great Lakes only managed three more hits against the Pit Spitters bullpen, who have now won eight games in-a-row.
Traverse City would reemerge in the fifth and sixth innings of the seven inning contest.
Noah Megyesi entered the game for the Resorters in the fifth and got wrecked in only one out of work. Megyesi allowed three hits, four earned runs and a walk while facing only five batters.
The Pit Spitters would add four runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth off a two-RBI single from Tito Flores.
Chris Monroe continued to rake for TC, going 2-for-2 in four plate appearances. Monroe scored twice thanks to the three RBI by Carson Eby.
The Pit Spitters move to 25-4 on the season and look to make it nine in-a-row Thursday when the first pitch goes off at 7:05 p.m. at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.