Employees save on rent with housing
TRAVERSE CITY — Some internships can be dull, but there’s a paid summer internship for a few months —with housing included — for Traverse City Pit Spitters.
The Pit Spitters have embarked on their fifth anniversary this season and have never supplied housing for interns.
“There was a relationship that one of our front office staff had with someone who was looking to rent out a house, and it was close to the stadium,” Pit Spitters first-year General Manager Jacqueline Holm said.
Interns were responsible for their housing last season. Some rented out an Airbnb, or a hotel, or lucked out on an apartment for a few months.
“People were surprised when they got the information,” Holm said on providing housing for interns. “It was on the job posting, so we were able to share that as we looked for candidates. A lot of people asked about housing, especially since Traverse City isn’t a native home to many people.”
Traverse City has been known by many as a tourist city, making it rather difficult for people to work or live in the city. All of the interns don’t live in the area, so living in Traverse City for the summer seems like a stretch.
Living in the house is a part of their compensation package for interning with the Pit Spitters, helping out with the rising cost of rent in the area. The interns, however, are responsible for their groceries.
Spencer O’Neil, a Central Michigan University student, said he was sold on the internship when they noted he didn’t have to look for housing.
“When I first talked to Ian (Williamson), he told me that they were supplying housing, and that’s what turned me on to this position,” O’Neil said. “A lot of other organizations didn’t do that for the interns.”
The Milford native knows Traverse City is a summer destination for many people, but having a house to stay in for the summer makes the internship much better.
“I had a feeling that it was going to be hard to find housing for myself,” O’Neil said.
The average cost to rent an apartment in Traverse City ranges from $1,200 to $1,600, according to Rent.com. Some internships across America don’t provide housing for college students nor do they even pay them.
The Pit Spitters had no doubt they would find a house, and when they did, the interns were notified less than a month before relocating. CMU senior Lauren DeWitt was pleased to hear they found a house close to the stadium.
“Being able to offer (housing) as a part of the composition package just makes sense,” Holm said. “If we can do it, that it’s good for both parties so. That’s what attracted me to the opportunity.”
Having an internship for the Pit Spitters has its benefits in the long run for whatever career paths the interns may have. Despite some of the troubles that may come with relocating for the summer, the adventures and goals have stayed on course for on the interns.
Some of the interns are in the field they hope to find themselves in the future. DeWitt, the social media intern did work for the CMU athletics marketing department this past school year, sees it as a great opportunity.
“I am familiar with sports, but this is my first internship for a sports team,” DeWitt said.
DeWitt couldn’t contain her excitement when talking about how the experience has been since living in Traverse City for a month. The South Lyon resident said the atmosphere is different than back home.
“It’s a lot more chill and less hectic than where I live,” DeWitt said. “And being close to the water has been nice.”
Living with six people under one roof can be overwhelming. Finding some peace can be almost impossible, and DeWitt says seeking quietness in a six-person household can be challenging. But, when she can, DeWitt goes down to the lake or explores the city.
Holm hopes that interning for the Pit Spitters can lead to opportunities for the interns, just like the players playing for the Pit Spitters. Because Traverse City has helped people get to where they want to go in their careers.
