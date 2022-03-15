KINGSLEY — Same teams, somewhat different results.
With all four teams in this year’s Division 4 regional the same as a season ago, Wednesday’s finals matchup gets a makeover.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary nudged its way past Ellsworth 61-44 in Monday’s Division 4 regional semifinals at Kingsley, while No. 1-ranked McBain Northern Michigan Christian prevailed 56-40 over Frankfort, avenging its loss a year ago.
The Eagles (19-4) and Comets (23-0) square off for the regional championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday, back in Kingsley.
“They have those two or three guys that can really score,” McBain NMC senior forward Trevin Winkle said of Lake Leelanau. “So we’re going to have to bring it. We’re going to have to play good defense, rebound, stay disciplined, but definitely doable.”
Frankfort topped Lake Leelanau in the regional title game 50-41 last year before a 59-53 quarterfinal loss to Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart.
“I’ve been keeping tabs on them,” McBain NMC head coach Kyle Benthem said of the Eagles. “They have two phenomenal scorers and a third great scorer and three other guys that complement the team pretty well.”
Both winning teams had players step up to fill the role of primary scorers as Ellsworth and Frankfort both targeted their defenses at specific players.
Northern Lakes Conference champ Ellsworth (19-3) held Shawn Bramer to a dozen points. Dylan Barnowski did his usual, scoring 21 points and adding seven assists and six boards, while August Schaub scored 15 points, knocking down a quartet of 3-pointers. Matthew Kohler added eight points, and Jerry Schaub five. August Schaub also led the Eagles with nine rebounds. Kohler added six.
“For how well we did on Bramer inside — I was happy with that — they took care of the ball on the outside,” Ellsworth head coach Jarod Steenwyk said. “That No. 2 (Jerry Schaub) off the bench stretches pretty good, gives them another option.”
August Schaub and Kohler combined for 10 of the Eagles’ first 17 points.
“As soon as Shawn got in the middle, they’re dropping two or three guys,” Lake Leelanau head coach Matt Barnowski said. “That’s why our key was to get that lead to 10 or 12 and pull them out of that zone because now he at least can go one-on-two or one-on-one.”
Frankfort held Winkle to 16 points, but the No. 1-ranked Comets had others step up, namely Blake DeZeeuw with 18 points and Seth VanHaitsma chipping in 13.
The Panthers (11-12) played a box-and-one against Winkle in an attempt to force the ball out of his hands.
“I was happy with our offense and other kids scoring besides Trev,” Benthem said. “They really took it away from him, which is great and made other kids step up. Seth VanHaitsma had a phenomenal game.”
Xander Sauer led Frankfort with 14 points, and Nick Stevenson added 12. Sauer knocked down three 3-pointers.
“It was nice to get past this hurdle,” Benthem said of Frankfort. “Good coach. Perennially, they’ve been strong. It was good to get that win tonight against a team that knows what they’re doing.”
The Comets did that even without Winkle for a few minutes early in the fourth quarter. He took an accidental elbow from a teammate and had to leave the game with a stream of blood running down his face from a cut.
“Last year with him at the McBain game, he got cut wide open,” Benthem said. “So we got Gorilla Glue. That’s why we have it on our bag, and it worked out tonight.”
Lake Leelanau topped Ellsworth 71-63 earlier this season when Brayden Steenwyk and Jamal Cebulski battled constant foul trouble. That game featured three players who hit 1,000 career points this season — Bramer, Barnowski and Steenwyk. The Eagles have won six straight after a 68-54 loss to Benzie Central.
McBain NMC has quality wins over Traverse City Christian, Lake City, Frankfort, Sanford Meridian, Beal City and Manton among others. Meridian is still alive Monday in the Division 3 regional at Grayling, playing the host Vikings on Wednesday after beating McBain Monday.
Frankfort lost to NMC 61-49 just over two weeks ago, taking a district title with wins over Manistee Catholic (42-34) and Brethren (42-25).
“We played Frankfort three times in the last year,” Benthem said. “They cram it inside make your shooting very hard and play the half-court. We were able to turn them over in the press, which helped us quite a bit.”
Kelan Pletcher led Ellsworth with 17 points, with Cebulski adding 13 and Jacob Jenuwine eight. Brayden Steenwyk and Pletcher each grabbed six rebounds and doled out three assists. Patrick Puroll had four dimes to go with three steals.
Brayden Steenwyk and Cebulski — the team’s only seniors — went their entire high school careers without losing a game in Northern Lakes Conference play.
“They came come through and took care of that,” Jarod Steenwyk said. “The more and more you do that, the more of an expectation it is. 19-3 is a good season. Not many people can say they’re two-time district champs, back to back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.