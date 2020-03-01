TRAVERSE CITY — Livii Fetterley isn’t sure what all of her postgraduate plans are. Right now, she does have one.
Witness wild kangaroos.
Fetterley, a senior at Traverse City West, was invited to represent Michigan at the Down Under International Games July 10-12 at Griffith University in Queensland, Australia.
Since 1989, Down Under Sports has hosted summer tournaments each annually across seven sports in Queensland. In years past, the track meet has attracted several hundred high school athletes representing all 50 states. Cole McKenzie from Kalkaska competed in 2019 for Team USA.
The Down Under Games also can provide an advantage in college recruiting. The dates of the competition fall within the contact period of the NCAA’s Track and Field recruiting schedule. A number of coaches for Down Under Sports currently work in or have participated in collegiate track & field and are certified by the USTFCCCA.
Central Michigan and Saginaw Valley State have expressed interest in Fetterley to run track. The University of Michigan and Michigan State University spoke with Fetterley about opportunities to row.
“I’m kind of an adrenaline junkie and I’m really fiercely competitive,” Fetterley said. “Last year I thought I put a lot of effort into track. I was constantly training, I did weight training for it.
“This is what I am going to end on.”
This summer won’t be Fetterley’s first time abroad. She did an exchange year in Spain her sophomore year, then moved from her hometown in Florida to Traverse City at the start of her junior year.
“I really like meeting new people,” Fetterley said. “At West I got voted most outgoing at the school, so that’s one of the things I am most excited about is going over there and meeting a bunch of brand new people from the USA.”
Fetterley said the changes in scenery and constantly going up against someone new led her from one personal best to another last season at West.
“I kept going against someone new each meet who had like a way better time than I did,” Fetterley said. “I like going up against people with great times, people I’m not supposed to be able to beat.”
USA’s top runners will certainly continue to pose that challenge.
The total cost for the trip, however, is rather steep. Fetterley is looking to fundraise $4,000 for costs and related travel expenses.
A percentage fundraiser date at Buffalo Wild Wings is in the process of being planned. Fetterley works there part-time as a front of house attendant.
A gofundme page has been set up at www.gofundme.com/f/want-to-represent-michigan-in-australian-trackmeet. Fetterley’s deadline is May 15.
