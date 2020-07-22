TRAVERSE CITY — Matt Bocian remembers coaching against Spencer Schwellenbach.
Rather, make that working around him.
Traverse City West pitched around the Nebraska-bound Saginaw Heritage star shortstop in the Titans run to the 2016 state semifinals.
“We knew he was a Division 1 prospect and he was going to Nebraska and he threw hard,” Bocian said. “When we played them in the first game of regionals, we were relieved he wasn’t starting (at pitcher).”
TC Central coach Pat McDonald has many of the same memories, although the Trojans played Schwellenbach’s Hawks every season of his four-year prep career that culminated with a 2018 Mr. Baseball honor.
“I remember meeting him his freshman year,” McDonald said. “He hit an opposite-field triple against our best pitcher.”
Central assistant coach Brent McCall is a Heritage grad, so the Trojans came into those games at the Hawks’ annual tournament with a good idea what they were up against.
Heritage coach Bob Andrezejewski even gave TC Central a warning.
“He kind of warned us in the beginning,” McDonald said. “He said, ‘There’s something special about this kid.’ ... We knew he was something special. I’ve never seen a kid have such a smooth stroke. If you hit it to the left side, it’s not getting through.”
By the third time Central faced Schwellenbach, McDonald decided to throw a pitch with less velocity against him to throw the then-junior off.
On the third pitch, Schwellenbach belted a hit that reached the fence before the Trojan outfielder could turn around.
All those games happened on the road, so few Traverse City folks ever saw him play.
But now they’ll have that chance all summer as the Traverse City Pit Spitters brought on Schwellenbach to play shortstop a year later than they hoped.
Schwellenbach was slated to roam the Spitters’ astroturf last season, but an injury prevented that from happening.
Back healthy again, he committed to play this summer for the Bourne (Massachusetts) Braves in the Cape Cod League, which canceled its season April 24.
“Obviously, the Cape Cod is a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” Schwellenbach said.
So, it turns out, is playing in Traverse City.
Originally slated to play in a Pit Spitters uniform during last summer’s inaugural season, the Saginaw native wound up not playing at all last summer because of elbow surgery. It was his first summer off since age 7.
He was determined not to make that a back-to-back thing.
Schwellenbach’s experience against Traverse City baseball teams all happened away from TC, although he played in Traverse City before in high school soccer tournaments, where the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder stood out on the pitch.
Schwellenbach hit .275 with five home runs and 22 RBIs as a freshman, stepping immediately into the lineup. He played first base for awhile before settling back into his usual position of shortstop, seeing time in 44 games. He walked 29 times, hit five doubles and stole six bases.
Ironically, his hitting coach as a freshman at Nebraska also played in the same Traverse City ballpark.
Curtis Ledbetter, a 2007 Frontier League all-star with the Traverse City Beach Bums, said the cavernous former Wuerfel Park (now Turtle Creek Stadium) isn’t a deterrent to the Cornhuskers all-fields hitter.
“Spencer is a great ballplayer,” Ledbetter said. “He could transition to nearly any ballpark and be successful.”
Schwellenbach hit .276 with four RBIs in his first three Pit Spitters games.
“He’s a big kid, but he can really play short,” Ledbetter said. “He’s got a great arm and he moves well.”
Ledbetter described Schwellenbach as a “complete package” who can hit to all fields and has a good eye at the plate.
Stories of hitting opposite-field triples as a high school freshman didn’t surprise Ledbetter.
“That’s when you know you’re dealing with something a little different,” Ledbetter said.
In an abbreviated sophomore season, Schwellenbach hit .295 with a home run, two doubles, a steal and five RBIs in 15 games.
