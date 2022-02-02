MAPLE CITY — Connor Ciolek wasn’t around the last time Glen Lake faced Buckley, so the senior guard made sure his presence was felt Tuesday against the Bears.
A thumb injury kept Ciolek out of the Lakers’ Dec. 17 road loss to Buckley, a 61-59 final that remains Glen Lake’s only blemish in the Northwest Conference. With his thumb still taped up, Ciolek filled up the stat sheet with eight points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks as the Lakers evened up the season series with a dominating 69-44 win.
“This just shows how our team is getting better,” Ciolek said. “We lost to this team earlier, and people might have doubted us a little bit. But now we’re getting on a roll, and this win is just going to help us.”
The Lakers (10-3, 8-1 Northwest) put on a full-court press against Buckley in the first quarter and jumped out to a 17-2 lead. Buckley (8-3, 6-3 Northwest) didn’t find any sort of offense until Ciolek picked up his second foul in the first frame and was relegated to the bench, allowing the Bears to go on a 10-2 run to end the quarter.
Ciolek didn’t see the floor again until less than three minutes remained in the second quarter, but the Lakers fared well enough without him and built a 35-24 lead at the break.
Glen Lake junior Luke Hazelton referred to Ciolek as the Lakers’ “emotional leader.”
“He gets after it on defense and brings good energy,” Hazelton said.
The full-court press was back on in the third quarter as Glen Lake stifled the Bears again and gave up just seven points to build a commanding 59-31 advantage. Hazelton scored 11 of his game-high 26 points in the Lakers’ 24-point third quarter.
“We really wanted to win this game,” Hazelton said. “We came out hot and got the job done.”
The victory was the Lakers’ fifth in a row after falling to Bridgeport in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Classic on Jan. 17. Glen Lake knocked off then-No. 2-ranked Benzie Central last week to put them back in contention for the Northwest Conference title. The Huskies dropped to No. 9 in Division 3 in the latest Associated Press polls.
“It’s really big. It’s a really big bounce-back win,” Hazelton said. “It’s big for our conference, too. We know we can’t lose another game in conference if we want to win it. Every conference game, we’re going into it as if it’s the biggest game of the year.”
Glen Lake head coach Rob Flaska said the plan Tuesday was to come out just like they did against Benzie and hang their hat on making stops.
“We’re going to play hard-nosed defense,” Flaska said. “These guys are incredible. They’re just a gritty, smart bunch.”
Not only did the Lakers play good defense, they made smart passes and took care of the ball, committing just seven turnovers.
“That’s going to be key for us,” Flaska said.
Neil Imhe scored a dozen and hauled in seven boards for Glen Lake. Sean Galla hit three from long range and finished with 11 points. Henry Plumstead also finished with eight points for the Lakers.
The Lakers host Frankfort on Friday. Glen Lake won a nail-biter against the Panthers on Jan. 7, 40-39.
The Bears look to bounce back Friday night at home when they take on the winless Leland Comets.
“We’re going back to work tomorrow,” Buckley head coach Jared Milarch said. “Glen Lake just showed us what we need to work on to make a push in districts.”
Ty Breithaupt scored 12 points, all in the second half, to lead the Bears. He also had nine rebounds and a block. Landon Kulawiak had nine points, and Jackson Kulawiak and Kyle Kaczanowski each had seven.
Milarch said Glen Lake’s energy was where it needed to be. His team’s energy, however, was lacking, he said.
“We came out strong in that first quarter the last time we played them and surprised them a little bit. Tonight, Glen Lake was ready for us,” Milarch said. “Credit Glen Lake. That’s a good program. They played a great basketball game and exposed some of our weaknesses that we know we have to get together.”