TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central basketball program is about to get another new face to head its girls program just one season after replacing its boys coach.
Greg Farmer announced Wednesday that he would be stepping down from the head coaching position on the girls team.
The decision comes as Farmer prepares to retire from teaching in October and focus on a construction business he started several years ago.
“I talked to a lot of people and one of my mentors from forever that kind of felt like were similar to me with what they have done,” Farmer said. “It wasn’t an easy decision but it was one that I felt it was time to make.”
Farmer, who teaches math at TC Central, started coaching in the area in 1991 and has bounced between schools, teams and age levels. He took over as the head coach for the girls program in 2016 from Heather Simpson. Farmer amassed a 32-71 record in his five season as head coach.
Farmer’s daughter, Riley, currently plays basketball at Calvin College after graduating last year and his son, Anderson, is a freshman athlete at TCC. He cited wanting to be there for his kids’ sporting events as another big key to his decision.
“We say this a lot but it’s family first, school second, then team third,” Stevenson said. “I see Greg modeling that. That feels good knowing he has the opportunity to be able to enjoy his family in the peak of his kids’ opportunities after all the time he spent dedicated to high school basketball.”
TC Central athletic director Zac Stevenson said Farmer’s choice to step down soon after the season shows how much he really cares for the program and its future. The Trojans have the luxury of time when it comes to selecting its new coach, something it didn’t have too much of when former boys coach Travis Schuba left last June.
“I think that really just points to Greg and his character and how much he cares about the program,” Stevenson said. “We obviously just went through this when coach Schuba had his great opportunity and I feel like we landed another great coach for our community with that process so I think this is exciting to see where our program goes next.”
Schuba left to be an assistant at Davenport University and was named interim head coach Thursday. He will become the head coach of the Davenport team next season.
Stevenson said the position has already been posted and the Trojans search has already begun.