TRAVERSE CITY — Riley Farmer is afforded a luxury not many athletes have during a global pandemic.
Farmer gets all the help she needs preparing for college as she quarantined with her basketball coach, her father Greg.
The two took a break from their training and spent Wednesday morning in front of nearly 100 people in a online meeting space as Riley inked her national letter of intent to join the Calvin University basketball team in the fall.
"Today was really exciting," Farmer said. "I have wanted to play college basketball all of high school so it was surreal today making it official."
The Traverse City Central senior has learned a lot from her father and took his advice when it came to choosing a school. Greg was a college athlete as well, moving away from home just to play basketball, but didn't have the experience he thought he might. He wanted to make sure his kids didn't follow the same path.
Riley didn't let basketball lead her to a school, she did the opposite. Riley found the perfect academic program for herself at Calvin — a degree in exercise science with facilities that are great for both athletes and students in her field.
Only after she decided Calvin was right for her mind did she begin thinking about the possibility of playing college basketball.
"I am proud of her because she picked the school first," Greg said. "She was really concerned about what they offered and she loved Calvin first."
Riley contacted the coach following her decision and was brought on to the team with open arms. Calvin, unlike many other Division 3 schools, has one large women's basketball team instead of JV and varsity. Each player gets a chance to showcase themselves each week before some are selected to play in reserve games — this means Riley will most likely get varsity minutes during her first season with the Cavaliers.
Riley is guaranteed a spot on the team but must work her way to varsity minutes as the situation is "fluid" according to Greg.
The Farmers are taking advantage of the time locked down together and honing her skills for the next level — both are hoping they can be back in the gym before she makes the move to Grand Rapids.
