BOYNE CITY — Ed Fantozzi sees the writing on the wall, and knows boots on the ground are needed.
That’s why the Boyne City girls soccer coach stepped away from the program he led to the Division 3 state championship game this spring.
Fantozzi commutes from his home in Suttons Bay to Boyne City — a one-way drive of about an hour and 45 minutes — to coach the players he helped bring up through the youth ranks.
He said despite losing twins and leading scorers Jordan and Taylor Noble to graduation, the Ramblers will continue to be good for two more seasons. Then a drop off in numbers at lower levels could take hold and cripple the program.
That’s where someone living in the Boyne City proximity comes in. The program needs someone living there to help boost participation numbers at the program’s lower levels to keep the varsity team’s momentum going.
“I could have been selfish and said, ‘Yeah, I’ll take advantage of that’ and coach two more years,” said Fantozzi, who hopes the team’s run to the D3 state championship game increases interest.
Fantozzi said he hopes the same kind of community involvement that led to the program starting up in the first place will replenish numbers in the future.
“It takes that kind of commitment from parents, and you get a group like this,” Fantozzi said of the 2021 Ramblers. “This group was the tightest group of girls I have ever worked with.”
The 53-year-old sales rep at Concrete Service coached the team the last five seasons over six years, with the 2020 season stripped away by the coronavirus pandemic. The Ramblers made the Division 3 semifinals in 2019.
The Ramblers won 21 games each of the last two seasons, and Fantozzi leaves Boyne with a 61-26-4 record. The Ramblers won a combined 12 games the six seasons before his arrival.
Fantozzi, a 1985 graduate of Rochester Adams and a Mid-American All-Conference selection as a collegiate player at Division 1 Eastern Michigan University, led the Boyne City girls soccer program to three conference championships, two district titles, two regional crowns and a state runner-up finish — all of which were firsts in Rambler girls soccer history.
Prior to Boyne City, he coached the Harbor Springs boys team for five seasons and the girls for four while living in Boyne Falls.
“I thought that was a long drive,” Fantozzi said. “That wasn’t even close, doesn’t even scratch the surface.”
Fantozzi, who founded Vardar United in 2001, has led his teams to a half dozen combined Lake Michigan Conference titles over a 10-year span at both Boyne City and Harbor Springs.
“Coach Fantozzi has been instrumental in turning the tide in Boyne City soccer,” Ramblers athletic director Adam Stefanski said. “The program is in a far better place than when he took over.”