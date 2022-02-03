TRAVERSE CITY — Neither Katelynn Dix nor Kevin York knew just how important the conversation they had near the long jump pit at the 2019 state track and field finals would be over the next several years.
As the then-freshman at Grand Traverse Academy prepared for a jump that could earn her All-Sate honors, York, the track head coach at GTA, told Dix that she couldn’t take this moment and assume she’d be back at the finals next year or the year after.
York said he’s seen it happen before when freshmen have just expected an appearance at the state championship meet to be a regular thing and then miss out as sophomores and juniors — and even as seniors.
“There are no guarantees,” York said. “Life happens. Injuries happen. I told her to go all out that day and give it all you have because you never know what’s going to happen.”
Dix did, and she earned that All-State recognition as a freshman.
And it was a good thing she did. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled her sophomore season, she suffered a severe pull of her quadriceps as a junior during the state meet, and she was involved in a serious jet ski accident that left her with a broken fibula in August — just two weeks into her senior cross country season.
Dix’s sister was also on the jet ski, and Dix said she took the brunt of the impact and ended up with a shattered fibula and tibia. Dix managed to return two months later and finish the final few weeks of cross country.
“When it first happened, everything was running through my mind about how I wanted a track scholarship. Are these coaches still going to want me? I worked so hard all three years of high school just for this to happen. It was really scary,” she said.
In her first race back, Dix said York told her that it was OK to walk if she needed to, but that just isn’t in Dix’s DNA. Although she said her finish time wasn’t great, she was happy to just be able to run.
“It was just another thing, but she came in with no training and ran the last three weeks off all adrenaline and guts,” York said.
The grit, determination and character she’s shown throughout the adversity she’s endured — as well as her athletic gifts — earned Dix a scholarship at Cornerstone University, where she’ll attend this fall.
“It’s kind of surreal,” Dix said, adding that running track and field in college has been a pursuit of hers since middle school.
Dix said all of the glory for her accomplishments goes to God.
“In all of it, my faith shows that God has a plan and He’s sovereign. No matter what happens, He has a plan and His plan is perfect,” Dix said.
“At the time, you’re like, ‘Why do I have a pulled quad, right now? Why did I get in this jet ski accident? Why is COVID happening?’ But I look back at all of that now and realize I wouldn’t be where I’m at if those things didn’t happen,” she continued. “You have to look at that big picture. I see what God is doing.”
Dix never expected to go to a private college, but she decided to reach out to the Cornerstone coaches. When she went for a visit, Dix said she fell in love with the school and the atmosphere
“I feel like this is where I’m supposed to be,” she said. “I’m cared about as a person there.”
Dix’s mother, Amy, who is also her varsity basketball coach, said it was clear from a young age that the athleticism was there in her daughter.
“At first I thought she’d grow up and play basketball in college like me. My husband was the track athlete, and as we watched her you realized, ‘Oh, she’s going to do track.’ It’s fun to see her use her gifts to the best of her ability,” Amy said.
Amy knows her daughter can do that because of her strong faith and commitment to God.
“Even though this adversity has come her way and these trials have come into her life, she’s accepted them with grace,” Amy said. “She knows who gave her the gifts she has. She’s going to do her best to give Him the glory with the gifts He’s given her.”
The leadership Dix displays is what makes her special, York said. Dix, who sports a 3.9 GPA, plans to study elementary education and could focus on physical education. York said he helps him out in PE class and also runs with the middle school cross country team.
“She’s just a really good role model and someone I want to be around our younger population year,” York said. “She’s a phenomenal leader that others will follow.”