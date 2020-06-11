TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City Pit Spitters pitcher went off the board in the MLB Draft for the second season in a row.
The Chicago Cubs selected former TC reliever Luke Little in the fourth round of Thurday’s draft, 117th overall.
Last season, Spitters starter Chase Wheatcroft was drafted by the Oakland A’s after just two starts in a Traverse City uniform.
Little went viral when a video of the imposing 6-foot-8, 225-pound left-hander throwing 102 miles per hour took Twitter by storm this spring. He followed it up several days later by hitting 105 mph on camera.
Little struck out 22 batters in 12.1 innings last season during Traverse City’s run to the Northwoods League championship, adding three more whiffs in 1.2 frames during the postseason. He struck out the side in TC’s postseason-opening win over Kalamazoo, hitting 98 mph with all 10 ninth-inning pitches he threw.
Little, who committed in November to play next season at South Carolina after pitching two years for San Jacinto College in Texas, posted a 2.04 ERA with 69 strikeouts and 36 walks in 35.1 innings as a starter and reliever as a freshman at San Jacinto in 2019. He notched a 2.00 ERA with 17 punch outs and three walks in nine innings this spring before the rest of the season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
