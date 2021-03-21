LINCOLN, Neb. — Chris Kolarevic didn’t hang out there long.
Once the former Traverse City St. Francis star and University of Northern Iowa linebacker put his name in the transfer portal, all it took was a single day.
Scholarship offer. Big Ten. On his way to Nebraska.
“When we watched his film, you saw every kind of skills for a linebacker,” said Cornhuskers linebackers coach Barrett Ruud, who played in the NFL for eight seasons. “It wasn’t a very hard evaluation on him.”
The unusual thing about Kolarevic’s move to Nebraska is that he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining after being a graduate transfer.
He earned an economics degree in three years at Northern Iowa, the final season of which was totally lost because of the coronavirus pandemic and didn’t use up any eligibility.
“We were there thinking, ‘We’re getting a guy that has played a lot of good football, but has two years left,’” Ruud said. “I thought that was a home run for us.”
Even Kolarevic was surprised how quickly it happened.
“It all happened pretty fast,” said Kolarevic, who’s been on campus at Nebraska for two and a half months now. “When the season got canceled, I had to look at my options. I thought I could play at the Power Five level. ... I always thought I could do it. I had some walk-on opportunities out of high school, but decided to take the scholarship offer.”
Nebraska was one of 16 schools to offer up Traverse City Central’s Joshua Burnham, who committed Wednesday to Notre Dame.
Kolarevic, an all-state player at St. Francis on both defense and as a tight end on offense, now weighs in at 230 pounds at 6-foot-1.
“I’ve developed a lot more physically,” Kolarevic said. “The coaches (at UNI) did an excellent job teaching me the technique and how to prepare for games.”
Kolarevic is working on his Master of Business Administration degree through Nebraska. It’s a program that’s normally all online, so it works perfectly around his football schedule. The team lifts or runs every day at 9:30 a.m., then has meetings at 5 p.m.
Kolarevic moved to Nebraska without ever having seen the campus or touring the team facilities, but found the move from Iowa wasn’t very dramatic.
“They’re pretty similar states,” he said. “It feels like home. Everybody is very warm and welcoming.”
Nebraska’s Aug. 28 season opener at Illinois was originally set for Ireland, but the pandemic scrapped those plans. The Cornhuskers’ Red-White Spring Game is May 1.
Kolarevic said he walks by Memorial Stadium every day on the way to workouts.
“That thing filled with 90,000 fans is going to be something special,” Kolarevic said.
As a sophomore with Northern Iowa in 2019, Kolarevic totaled 79 tackles with 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks in 10 games. He added one interception, one pass breakup and a forced fumble. As a redshirt freshman in 2018, he started six games before suffering an injury. He finished his shortened season with 65 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, one interception and four breakups.
The Huskers have 17 other inside linebackers in their 3-4 defensive alignment, but almost all of those are either freshmen or sophomores.