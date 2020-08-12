BELLAIRE — Tom Baeckeroot hoped to be Bellaire's head football coach one day.
Just not this way.
Baeckeroot, Bellaire's middle school coach the last three years and a former varsity assistant, takes over the eight-player program after the passing of Brock Robinson in April. A large figure in Bellaire Public Schools, Robinson was head coach of the team for the last seven years, and an assistant much longer.
"It's been tough," Baeckeroot said. "Kind of the the plan was I was going to move up to be his assistant this year anyways. But it's kind of bittersweet. You know I've been wanting to get back to the varsity level, but not having him here everyday, it's tough. It's emotional."
Robinson graduated from Bellaire in 1983 and went on to Central Michigan University. Robinson returned home to join the Eagles coaching staff as an assistant in 1997 under George Pratt and took over as head coach in 2013 after twice helping take Bellaire to the eight-player state finals.
"It's a little strange," Eagles senior running back Bryce Baeckeroot said. "I did three years, plus I knew the football program before that. It's kind of strange, but I've had my dad as football coach before, so it's not too weird. But it is strange not having (Robinson) here coaching."
He led the Eagles to a 31-35 record as a head coach and served as an assistant on the baseball team during his tenure. Robinson served as the head chef at Bellaire High School and became a fixture in the lives of many Bellaire students.
"Everybody loved the guy," Eagles new starting quarterback Brayden Dawson said. "I don't know anyone that didn't. He was always around the school and he's a really nice guy. He's a good coach, and I liked him a lot."
Baeckeroot, who has two boys on the team, is hoping to have 17 players by the time the season opens Aug. 28, hosting Bear Lake.
"We're just hoping to be able to play, really," Dawson said. "And bring home a few more games than last year."
Dawson (6-1, 165) moves under center for the Eagles after the team lost starting quarterback Luke Niepoth to graduation, as well as running back Connor Niepoth and tight end Jater Castle.
Baeckeroot installed a single-wing offense to take advantage of Bellaire's returning experience on the line, with junior Cole Robinson (6-0, 185) — coach Robinson's son — junior Connor Campbell (6-3, 240) and sophomore Quentin Baeckeroot (5-9, 250) back to start again. Bryce Baeckeroot (5-10, 180) starts at running back.
"We lost most of our skill positions last year, but our line's still the same," Dawson said. "I think we can run the ball."
