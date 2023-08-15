KALAMAZOO — Fortunately for the Traverse City Spitters, they have a pretty short memory.
Just a half-hour after losing 18-6 to Kalamazoo on Tuesday in a rain-delayed continuation of Monday's second game of the best-of-three playoff series, the Pit Spitters clamped down and didn't give up a single run to the Great Lakes East Division champion Growlers. The 6-0 victory gave the Pit Spitters the 2-1 series win and advanced them to the semifinals of the Northwoods League playoffs Wednesday.
"It's just a game-by-game focus and not letting the previous game dictate anything," Pit Spitters Field Manager Josh Rebandt said. "Baseball is baseball. It's a funny game. You can go out one day and lose 18-6 and then come back and win 6-0. Baseball is an odd game. Not a lot of sports are like ours."
Monday's game was delayed to Tuesday by rain, shortening the second game to seven innings per doubleheader rules. The Pit Spitters already trailed 14-5 when inclement weather forced the postponement.
Rebandt said his players were locked in for game three and ready to play regardless of what happened in the game two loss.
"That definitely impressed me, but it also isn't something that has surprised me with this group," Rebandt said. "We've been through a lot of scenarios that have been similar to that. We might kick three games in a row and then come back and win three games in a row. Our minds have been trained throughout the year to just continue to believe. That's the motto of any good team. You just never give up."
Ethan Foley was masterful on the mound for Traverse City in the make-or-break third game, giving up just four hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in six innings. Mitchell Grannan locked things down in the seventh inning of the shortened doubleheader, walking one and striking out one while not allowing a run or a hit.
The Pit Spitters took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after Andrew Mannelly worked a leadoff walked, advanced to second on a Colin Summerhill single, stole third and then scored on Parker Brosius' sacrifice fly. Mannelly then made it 2-0 with an RBI groundout to plate Camden Traficante in the top of the second.
"The early lead was huge," Rebandt said. "Especially with it being a seven-inning game and there being less innings to play with, we just wanted to make sure that we got on top and stayed there."
The proverbial floodgates opened in the top of the third inning as the first three Traverse City batters reached safely to load the bases with no outs. Brosius singled, Cole Prout was hit by a pitch, and Evan Orzech singled to pack the bags with Pit Spitters. Tyler Minnick then drove in a run with an RBI groundout followed by a Devin Hukill single to score Prout and an error on the Kalamazoo second baseman to bring in Orzech and Hukill for the 6-0 lead.
That was more than enough run support for Foley, who finished his six innings of work with 102 pitches.
"The thing you won't see in a box score is just how composed (Foley) was from pitch one to pitch (102)," Rebandt said. "If you never watch the game, you wouldn't know it. His composure was so good, and he just continued to pitch the way he has all season."
The Pit Spitters host the Green Bay Rockers at Turtle Creek Stadium in the one-game championship semifinals Wednesday. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.
"Having that experience (Tuesday) of being in a do-or-die game is going to be really beneficial for us," Rebandt said. "All hands are on deck, regardless of what inning we're in. Go do your job when your name is called. I'm just super excited to be at home and hosting a semifinal.'
