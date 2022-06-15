CADILLAC — In what looked like a sell-out crowd to watch the Kalkaska Blazers take on Evart Wildcats in the state softball quarterfinals, the playoff atmosphere was there. While many were there to watch Kalkaska do something historic, the Blazers came up short, losing 3-1.
The loss for the Blazers wasn’t like a regular playoff loss, they were saying goodbye to an era. After 40 seasons as the head coach for the Blazers, Rik Ponstein announced that he will retire after this season.
Ponstein coached for 40 years, 36 of those with the Blazers. Throughout his career, he took Kalkaska to new heights and unfathomed places. He notes coaching his daughter, who graduated in 2006, was a highlight that he remembers.
His legacy will be missed as tears from family, players and friends were shed as the game ended. For Ponstein, he couldn’t be any more pleased with how the season and his career panned out.
Ponstein called the historic run “awesome.” Indeed it was.
In Kalkaska before the game, they honored the players and coaches with a parade throughout the city, sending the Blazers off to Cadillac and Lincoln Softball Field.
Ponstein coached more than 1,000 games, collecting well over 700 wins. His legendary coaching career even earned him a spot in the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame in 2016.
“It’s hard to put into words. I absolutely love this game.” said Ponstein “I mean that’s what we end every game and practice with. We love this game, and I tried to instill that in the four seniors I had this year who are some of the best leaders. They’re the ones that made my last year so much fun and a little bit easier.”
Even after being down 3-1, the players didn’t shy away from cheering their hearts out whenever their teammates got on base, knowing a possibility of a comeback could be in the works.
Throughout the game, inning after inning, the players kept that drive to win. Before going up to bat, some of the players even encouraged fans to not lose faith. Almost every inning looked like a comeback was in the works, but nothing closer than what the top of the sixth inning entailed.
Senior pitcher Mia Miller got herself on base, setting up Lacy Kitter to try to make some magic happen. Kitter tapped the ball to center, advancing Miller, but that’s all the offense wrote. The dominance of Evart pitcher Addy Gray shut down the offense after that.
Gray had herself a day pitching the whole game. She allowed one run, which came in the first, but was locked in the rest of the game. Recording 12 strikeouts, five hits and held it down whenever the Blazers had a chance to come back.
While Evart held its own, the dominance of Miller can’t be overlooked. She left it all out on the field in her last outing as a Blazer. Allowing only two hits and striking out seven in six innings pitched.
“She is the heart and soul of our team. I mean the other four seniors are absolutely great, but they feed off Mia and that’s what it’s like” Ponstein said.
Although Ponstein’s coaching career is over, it doesn’t mean the Blazers won’t see him again. Having a granddaughter on the team and his son coaching junior varsity, he can still see himself on the bench helping any way he can.
“I’ll never be away from the game. I love softball,” the Kalkaska legend said with a smile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.