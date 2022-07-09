TRAVERSE CITY — Women coaches have become the new norm, but at Traverse City Central High School, the Trojans have been on top of it.
In sports — even professional sports — women have been hired to fill big shoes, that goes for newly minted Trojans varsity volleyball coach Emily Wilbert. Wilbert was hired June 29 after now-former head coach Jen Wright announced her retirement at the team’s end-of-the-season banquet.
“Revitalize,” the Trojan alum Wilbert said on coming back to coach. “I’m looking forward to bringing new energy and excitement into the program.”
Wilbert’s volleyball experience dates back to childhood. Before playing at Traverse City Central High School, she watched her two older sisters. From there, she knew she wanted to play. Wilbert made the varsity volleyball team her freshman year as a setter. After her time at Central, she took her talents to Alma College.
A year after graduating college, she would come back to Traverse City as a junior varsity coach for eight years, three years at Traverse City Central High School, then five years at Traverse City West High School. While at both schools, she was also assisting the varsity teams. After eight years, being a mom came first.
“It’s really hard to stop coaching if it’s something you truly love,” Wilbert said. “But I happened to finish my last season when I was eight months pregnant with twins. And knowing I was coming home with two babies from the hospital in the near future, it was kind of a natural stopping point for me with volleyball.”
After being away for four years, she was in a place where she felt comfortable getting back into it and Traverse City Central High School needed a varsity coach. Despite a great 2021 season — 30-16-1 — Athletic Director Justin Thorington had a vacancy that needed to be filled and knew just the person.
“She is just a cut above a typical coach and typical person,” Thorington, a fellow Trojan alum, said. “She’s very organized, very proactive. As soon as she took the job, she started going 100 miles per hour.”
Having gone to school together, Thorington knows the school and players have a coach in Wilbert who is willing to do more than the bare minimum and lead the young women under her guidance to new heights. Aside from the new hire, hiring women coaches at Central High School has been rewarding for the athletes’ lives.
“That is a big opportunity for me to step in and lead by example,” said Wilbert. “I’ve been fortunate to have some really great female mentors in my life, and they’ve taught me a lot about the kind of person I want to be and leading with character and taking care of others.”
Traverse City Central now has eight women’s coaches including Wilbert — high school hall of fame coach Lisa Taylor (cross country), Amy Kudary (boys and girls skiing), Jen Dutmers (girls basketball), Sharon Vreeland (boys and girls bowling), Lauren Nowak (cheer), Lois McManus (boys and girls golf), Megan Petroelje (swim) and Lisa Seymour (girls tennis).
All of these women paved the way for the student-athletes at Central to have a positive impact on society outside of their sport. With being a new coach comes a whole new outlook and positivity within the team.
“I’m looking forward to getting to know the girls,” Wilbert said. “I’m looking forward to having a positive impact and influence on young women and, again, not only just teach them about the sport that I love but also teach them those skills of teamwork, discipline, respect, hard work and how that will help them on the court, but off the court.”
