BELLAIRE — Kelan Pletcher knows how to pay off on all of the suspense.
Coming into Wednesday’s boys basketball game with Bellaire, the Ellsworth star needed exactly 20 points to reach 1,000 for his career.
Sitting at 19 in the contest’s final minute and Bellaire possessing the ball down a single point, Pletcher stole the ball near midcourt and glided in for a layup with 13 seconds remaining — simultaneously giving him 1,001 points and the Lancers a 59-56 nonconference victory.
Pletcher wasn’t aware how close he was to 1,000, but that wasn’t the case for many in the crowd. Or for his teammates.
“I had a feeling, kind of,” Pletcher said. “All my teammates were acting a little skittish.”
His last bucket prevented him from having to carry that 999 total into Christmas break and wait until a Jan. 5 date at Traverse City Christian for another shot at it.
Now he’ll get his name on the Ellsworth 1,000-point club banner in the school’s gym, joining former teammates Ethan Tornga and Brayden Steenwyk.
Lancers head coach James Willingham called a timeout after Pletcher’s milestone bucket to celebrate the occasion.
“I was like, ‘What are you doing? Let’s finish this,’” Pletcher said. “I’ve never had more pictures taken of me in my entire life.”
Pletcher ended with 21 points, while Jacob Jenuwine scored 19, Patrick Puroll eight and Cameron Snyder seven.
Pletcher was the eighth-leading scorer in the region last season, averaging exactly 20 points per game to go along with 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.2 steals per contest.
Jayden Hansen scored a game-high 22 points for the young Bellaire squad, adding 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Drake Koepke pitched in 17 points and six boards, and Dawson Derrer added nine points and 14 rebounds.
“They’re growing,” Eagles head coach Paul Koepke said of his youthful roster. “I’m excited to see them keep growing the next couple years.”
Bellaire (1-2, 0-1 Ski Valley) hosts Gaylord St. Mary in league play Jan. 3.
