ELK RAPIDS — The final home game of the season is always emotional. Parents take the court, seniors take their last bow and student fans chant their last cheers in their home gym.
All of that becomes secondary once the ball is tipped.
And for the Elk Rapids boys basketball team, all they cared about after the whistle was a win over Frankfort. The Elks got it with a 57-56 comeback victory to send off seniors Marlin Starkey, Robert Fager and Devon Pitawanakwat in the Elk Rapids gym.
“Honestly, I think it was just because it was senior night we came out to a solid start,” Elks junior point guard Preston Ball said of his team’s effort. “We wanted to play for our seniors, we wanted to send them out with a win. So we gave everything we had and just played hard. It didn’t matter what happened, win or lose, we played hard.”
The Elks needed a comeback after falling behind by as many as 13 points in the second quarter. Entering the locker room down 10, Ball and his teammates came together and realized they had been in a similar situation before. The Elks felt that pressure when they made a second half comeback to beat Boyne City in overtime on Jan. 21. Tuesday wasn’t much different.
Head coach Kevin Ball made the switch away from the Elks’ signature press and started to focus on Panthers catalyst Jack Stefanski in the second half. Stefanski scored 18 points in the first half and Elk Rapids began to rotate a combination of Starkey, Pitawanakwat and Fager onto Stefanski to stifle the junior.
“They started to take Stefanski away and our guys panicked a little bit,” Panthers head coach Dan Loney said. “Jack is obviously a big part of our offense and any time they start taking him away with double teams or face guards someone else has to step up. Not that they can’t do it; it is just kind of uncomfortable for them.”
The Elks held Stefanski to only three third-quarter points and just two field goals in the second half, totalling 29 points for the evening. The Frankfort missed shots and forced passes led to a plethora of fastbreak opportunities for the Elks, running to a 14-5 third quarter and cutting the deficit to a single point.
The Elks tallied 17 steals on the evening and forced the Panthers into 30 turnovers.
“We had to anticipate and we had a good scout on them,” Preston Ball said. “We knew a few of their plays and what they like to run so we just got hands in the passing lanes, got deflections and got out and ran.”
The fast-paced game tired out the Panthers down the stretch, leading to free throw troubles in the second half. Following a perfect 8-for-8 as a team in the first half, the Panthers only managed 5-for-13 in the second half.
According to Loney, the Panthers normally shoot about 60 percent from the free throw line and the first half was an anomaly. They shot 62 percent on Tuesday.
“We just made some plays down the stretch, also, defensively we stepped it up a little bit and made it more difficult for them to get into their offense,” Kevin Ball said. “We created some steals, which got us going, and I think because of our tempo we were able to wear them down a little bit. So we got some easier buckets there in the second half to give us to get us back into it.”
Starkey led the Elks in scoring on his senior night with 15 points. Mason Travis tallied five steals, Ball had four and Starkey had three. Travis also scored 12 points while Ball had nine for the Elks.
Stefanski also had 13 rebounds and four blocks while knocking down four 3-pointers and shooting 50 percent from the field. Sophomore Adam Mills tallied 11 points on three 3-pointers and Luke Hammon had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for Frankfort.
The Elks (11-8) take on Lake City in a nonconference game and Frankfort (14-5) hosts Benzie Central to wrap up the regular season Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.